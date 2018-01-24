Diagnostic Pathology: Pediatric Neoplasms
2nd Edition
Table of Contents
SKIN
Neoplasm, Benign
Melanocytic Nevus
Spitz Nevus
Blue Nevus
Epidermal Nevus
Verruca Vulgaris
Epidermodysplasia Verruciformis
Trichoepithelioma
Organoid Nevus
Trichilemmoma
Pilomatricoma
Syringoma
Langerhans Cell Histiocytosis
Pyogenic Granuloma
Neoplasm, Borderline
Dysplastic Nevus
Neoplasm, Malignant Primary
Malignant Melanoma
SOFT TISSUE
Neoplasm, Benign
Hemangioma of Infancy
Congenital Hemangioma
Tufted Angioma
Infantile Hemangiopericytoma
Myopericytoma
Glomus Tumor
Spindle Cell Hemangioma
Fibrolipomatous Hamartoma of Nerve
Heterotopic Neuroglial Tissue
Neurofibroma
Schwannoma
Neurothekeoma
Melanotic Neuroectodermal Tumor of Infancy
Nodular Fasciitis
Proliferative Fasciitis/Myositis
Myositis Ossificans
Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva
Fibrous Umbilical Polyp
Gardner Fibroma
Fibrous Hamartoma of Infancy
Inclusion Body Fibromatosis
Fibromatosis Colli
Desmoid Fibromatosis
Calcifying Aponeurotic Fibroma
Inflammatory Myofibroblastic Tumor
Infantile/Juvenile Hyaline Fibromatosis
Calcifying Fibrous Tumor
Fibrous Histiocytoma
Juvenile Xanthogranuloma
Giant Cell Fibroblastoma/Dermatofibrosarcoma Protuberans
Rhabdomyomatous Mesenchymal Hamartoma
Fetal Rhabdomyoma
Diffuse Lipomatosis
Lipoblastoma
Omental Mesenteric Hamartoma
Pigmented Villonodular Tenosynovitis
Infantile Fibromatosis
Myofibroma and Myofibromatosis
Neoplasm, Borderline
Kaposiform Hemangioendothelioma
Neoplasm, Malignant Primary
Desmoplastic Small Round Cell Tumor
Rhabdomyosarcoma
Malignant Peripheral Nerve Sheath Tumor
Infantile Fibrosarcoma
Synovial Sarcoma
Undifferentiated Round Cell Tumor With CIC DUX4
Alveolar Soft Part Sarcoma
Clear Cell Sarcoma (Melanoma of Soft Parts)
JOINT
Neoplasm, Benign
Synovial Lipomatosis (Hoffa Disease)
Osteochondritis Dissecans
BONE
Neoplasm, Benign
Osteochondroma
Enchondroma
Chondroblastoma
Chondromyxoid Fibroma
Osteoid Osteoma
Osteoblastoma
Osteoma
Giant Cell Tumor
Adamantinoma
Aneurysmal Bone Cyst
Simple Bone Cyst
Nonossifying Fibroma
Fibrous Dysplasia
Osteofibrous Dysplasia
Neoplasm, Malignant Primary
Chordoma
Chondrosarcoma
Ewing Sarcoma
Osteosarcoma
BREAST
Neoplasm, Benign
Juvenile Hypertrophy
Pseudoangiomatous Stromal Hyperplasia
Gynecomastia
Juvenile Fibroadenoma
Fibroadenoma
Fibrocystic Change
Juvenile Papillomatosis
Tubular Adenoma
Neoplasm, Borderline
Phyllodes Tumor
Neoplasm, Malignant Primary
Secretory Carcinoma
CENTRAL NERVOUS SYSTEM
Neoplasm, Benign
Ganglion Cell Tumors
Subependymal Giant Cell Tumor
Craniopharyngioma
Meningioangiomatosis
Neoplasm, Malignant Primary
Choroid Plexus Tumors
Pineal Parenchymal Tumors
Pilocytic Astrocytoma
Pleomorphic Xanthoastrocytoma
Oligodendroglioma
Ependymoma
Ependymoblastoma
Astroblastoma
Diffuse Astrocytoma (Low Grade)
Anaplastic Astrocytoma
Glioblastoma
Medulloepithelioma
Medulloblastoma
Central Nervous System Embryonal Tumors
Atypical Teratoid/Rhabdoid Tumor
ENDOCRINE
Neoplasm, Benign
Ganglioneuroma
Adrenal Cortical Adenoma
Follicular Adenoma
Neoplasm, Malignant Primary
Neuroblastoma and Ganglioneuroblastoma
Adrenal Cortical Carcinoma
Papillary Thyroid Carcinoma
Follicular Carcinoma
Medullary Thyroid Carcinoma
HEAD AND NECK
Neoplasm, Benign
Salivary Gland Anlage Tumor
Sialoblastoma
Pleomorphic Adenoma
Neoplasm, Malignant Primary
Mucoepidermoid Carcinoma
Retinoblastoma
RESPIRATORY
Neoplasm, Benign
Laryngotracheal Papillomatosis
Neoplasm, Malignant Primary
Pleuropulmonary Blastoma
MEDIASTINUM
Neoplasm, Malignant Primary
Thymoma
CARDIOVASCULAR
Neoplasm, Benign
Cystic Teratoma of the Heart
Rhabdomyoma
Fibroma
Histiocytoid Cardiomyopathy
ALIMENTARY CANAL
Neoplasm, Benign
Gingival Granular Cell Tumor of the Newborn
Juvenile Polyps
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis
Peutz-Jeghers Polyps
Inflammatory Polyps
Cronkite-Canada Syndrome
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Neoplasm, Malignant Primary
Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor
LIVER/PANCREAS
Neoplasm, Benign
Hepatic Vascular Malformations
Mesenchymal Hamartoma
Hepatic Hemangiomas
Focal Nodular Hyperplasia
Nodular Regenerative Hyperplasia
Hepatic Adenoma
Nesidioblastosis
Islet Cell Adenoma
Neoplasm, Malignant Primary
Hepatocellular Carcinoma
Pancreatoblastoma
Solid Pseudopapillary Tumor
Hepatoblastoma
GENITOURINARY
Neoplasm, Benign
Mesoblastic Nephroma
Ossifying Renal Tumor of Infancy
Nephrogenic Rest and Nephroblastomatosis
Thecoma-Fibroma
Neoplasm, Malignant Primary
Rhabdoid Tumor
Clear Cell Sarcoma
Wilms Tumor
Renal Medullary Carcinoma
MiTF/TFE Family Translocation-Associated Carcinoma
Dysgerminoma
Yolk Sac Tumor
Teratomas
Juvenile Granulosa Cell Tumor
Sertoli-Leydig Cell Tumors
Gonadoblastoma
DICER1-Renal Sarcoma
HEMATOPOIETIC
Neoplasm, Borderline
Hemophagocytic Syndrome
Neoplasm, Malignant Primary
Overview of Lymphoproliferative Disorders Associated With PID
Autoimmune Lymphoproliferative Syndrome
Posttransplant Lymphoproliferative Disorders
Pediatric-Type Follicular Lymphoma
Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma
Primary Mediastinal (Thymic) Large B-Cell Lymphoma
Burkitt Lymphoma
B-Lymphoblastic Leukemia/Lymphoma
T-Lymphoblastic Leukemia/Lymphoma
Anaplastic Large Cell Lymphoma, ALK(+)
Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Myeloid Sarcoma
Myeloid Proliferations Related to Down Syndrome
Juvenile Myelomonocytic Leukemia
Myeloid Neoplasms With Germline Predisposition
Mastocytosis
Childhood Myelodysplastic Syndrome
Nodular Lymphocyte-Predominant Hodgkin Lymphoma
Classic Hodgkin Lymphoma
Description
Part of the highly regarded Diagnostic Pathology series, this updated volume covers more than 180 of the most common pediatric pathology diagnoses using a highly visual, quick-reference format. Thorough updates include the most recent clinical, pathological, histological, and molecular knowledge in the field, highlighted by more than 2,400 outstanding images. A comprehensive, practice-oriented approach makes this reference ideal for pathologists, residents, or fellows.
Key Features
- Essential knowledge in all areas of pediatric pathology , including the most important benign and malignant diagnoses for every major organ system
- Unmatched visual coverage, with carefully annotated clinical images, gross pathology, histology, and special and immunohistochemical stains that provide clinically and diagnostically important information on typical and variant disease features
- Layout designed to help you identify crucial elements of each diagnosis along with associated differential diagnoses and pitfalls, to more quickly resolve problems during routine signout of cases
- Time-saving reference features include bulleted text, a variety of test data tables, key facts in each chapter, annotated images, and an extensive index
About the Authors
Angelica Putnam Author
Dr. Putnam is board certified in anatomic, clinical, and pediatric pathology and is a member of the University of Utah’s Department of Pathology, Division of Pediatric Pathology, based at Primary Children’s Medical Center. She did her medical training in Salt Lake City, Utah at the University of Utah School of Medicine, and completed an AP/CP residency and pediatric pathology fellowship at the University of Utah. Dr. Putnam also completed a general surgical pathology fellowship at the University of Colorado at Denver and Health Sciences Center. She devotes most of her time to autopsy and surgical pathology while at the same time teaching residents and fellows. She is developing a special interest in pediatric soft tissue tumors and sarcomas.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Pathology, University of Utah School of Medicine, Division of Pediatric Pathology, Primary Children's Hospital, Salt Lake City, Utah
Karen Thompson Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Interim Chair, Department of Pathology, John A. Burns School of Medicine, University of Hawaii, Pan Pacific Pathologists, Clinical Laboratories of Hawaii, Kapiolani Medical Center for Women and Children, Honolulu, Hawaii
Jeremy Wallentine Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Staff Pathologist, Intermountain Healthcare and Utah Pathology Services, Inc., Intermountain Medical Center, Salt Lake City, Utah