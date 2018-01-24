Diagnostic Pathology: Pediatric Neoplasms

Dr. Putnam is board certified in anatomic, clinical, and pediatric pathology and is a member of the University of Utah’s Department of Pathology, Division of Pediatric Pathology, based at Primary Children’s Medical Center. She did her medical training in Salt Lake City, Utah at the University of Utah School of Medicine, and completed an AP/CP residency and pediatric pathology fellowship at the University of Utah. Dr. Putnam also completed a general surgical pathology fellowship at the University of Colorado at Denver and Health Sciences Center. She devotes most of her time to autopsy and surgical pathology while at the same time teaching residents and fellows. She is developing a special interest in pediatric soft tissue tumors and sarcomas.