Diagnostic Pathology: Pediatric Neoplasms - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780323548069, 9780323548076

Diagnostic Pathology: Pediatric Neoplasms

2nd Edition

Authors: Angelica Putnam Karen Thompson Jeremy Wallentine
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323548069
eBook ISBN: 9780323548076
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 24th January 2018
Page Count: 1000
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

SKIN

Neoplasm, Benign

Melanocytic Nevus

Spitz Nevus

Blue Nevus

Epidermal Nevus

Verruca Vulgaris

Epidermodysplasia Verruciformis

Trichoepithelioma

Organoid Nevus

Trichilemmoma

Pilomatricoma

Syringoma

Langerhans Cell Histiocytosis

Pyogenic Granuloma

Neoplasm, Borderline

Dysplastic Nevus

Neoplasm, Malignant Primary

Malignant Melanoma

SOFT TISSUE

Neoplasm, Benign

Hemangioma of Infancy

Congenital Hemangioma

Tufted Angioma

Infantile Hemangiopericytoma

Myopericytoma

Glomus Tumor

Spindle Cell Hemangioma

Fibrolipomatous Hamartoma of Nerve

Heterotopic Neuroglial Tissue

Neurofibroma

Schwannoma

Neurothekeoma

Melanotic Neuroectodermal Tumor of Infancy

Nodular Fasciitis

Proliferative Fasciitis/Myositis

Myositis Ossificans

Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva

Fibrous Umbilical Polyp

Gardner Fibroma

Fibrous Hamartoma of Infancy

Inclusion Body Fibromatosis

Fibromatosis Colli

Desmoid Fibromatosis

Calcifying Aponeurotic Fibroma

Inflammatory Myofibroblastic Tumor

Infantile/Juvenile Hyaline Fibromatosis

Calcifying Fibrous Tumor

Fibrous Histiocytoma

Juvenile Xanthogranuloma

Giant Cell Fibroblastoma/Dermatofibrosarcoma Protuberans

Rhabdomyomatous Mesenchymal Hamartoma

Fetal Rhabdomyoma

Diffuse Lipomatosis

Lipoblastoma

Omental Mesenteric Hamartoma

Pigmented Villonodular Tenosynovitis

Infantile Fibromatosis

Myofibroma and Myofibromatosis

Neoplasm, Borderline

Kaposiform Hemangioendothelioma

Neoplasm, Malignant Primary

Desmoplastic Small Round Cell Tumor

Rhabdomyosarcoma

Malignant Peripheral Nerve Sheath Tumor

Infantile Fibrosarcoma

Synovial Sarcoma

Undifferentiated Round Cell Tumor With CIC DUX4

Alveolar Soft Part Sarcoma

Clear Cell Sarcoma (Melanoma of Soft Parts)

JOINT

Neoplasm, Benign

Synovial Lipomatosis (Hoffa Disease)

Osteochondritis Dissecans

BONE

Neoplasm, Benign

Osteochondroma

Enchondroma

Chondroblastoma

Chondromyxoid Fibroma

Osteoid Osteoma

Osteoblastoma

Osteoma

Giant Cell Tumor

Adamantinoma

Aneurysmal Bone Cyst

Simple Bone Cyst

Nonossifying Fibroma

Fibrous Dysplasia

Osteofibrous Dysplasia

Neoplasm, Malignant Primary

Chordoma

Chondrosarcoma

Ewing Sarcoma

Osteosarcoma

BREAST

Neoplasm, Benign

Juvenile Hypertrophy

Pseudoangiomatous Stromal Hyperplasia

Gynecomastia

Juvenile Fibroadenoma

Fibroadenoma

Fibrocystic Change

Juvenile Papillomatosis

Tubular Adenoma

Neoplasm, Borderline

Phyllodes Tumor

Neoplasm, Malignant Primary

Secretory Carcinoma

CENTRAL NERVOUS SYSTEM

Neoplasm, Benign

Ganglion Cell Tumors

Subependymal Giant Cell Tumor

Craniopharyngioma

Meningioangiomatosis

Neoplasm, Malignant Primary

Choroid Plexus Tumors

Pineal Parenchymal Tumors

Pilocytic Astrocytoma

Pleomorphic Xanthoastrocytoma

Oligodendroglioma

Ependymoma

Ependymoblastoma

Astroblastoma

Diffuse Astrocytoma (Low Grade)

Anaplastic Astrocytoma

Glioblastoma

Medulloepithelioma

Medulloblastoma

Central Nervous System Embryonal Tumors

Atypical Teratoid/Rhabdoid Tumor

ENDOCRINE

Neoplasm, Benign

Ganglioneuroma

Adrenal Cortical Adenoma

Follicular Adenoma

Neoplasm, Malignant Primary

Neuroblastoma and Ganglioneuroblastoma

Adrenal Cortical Carcinoma

Papillary Thyroid Carcinoma

Follicular Carcinoma

Medullary Thyroid Carcinoma

HEAD AND NECK

Neoplasm, Benign

Salivary Gland Anlage Tumor

Sialoblastoma

Pleomorphic Adenoma

Neoplasm, Malignant Primary

Mucoepidermoid Carcinoma

Retinoblastoma

RESPIRATORY

Neoplasm, Benign

Laryngotracheal Papillomatosis

Neoplasm, Malignant Primary

Pleuropulmonary Blastoma

MEDIASTINUM

Neoplasm, Malignant Primary

Thymoma

CARDIOVASCULAR

Neoplasm, Benign

Cystic Teratoma of the Heart

Rhabdomyoma

Fibroma

Histiocytoid Cardiomyopathy

ALIMENTARY CANAL

Neoplasm, Benign

Gingival Granular Cell Tumor of the Newborn

Juvenile Polyps

Familial Adenomatous Polyposis

Peutz-Jeghers Polyps

Inflammatory Polyps

Cronkite-Canada Syndrome

Neuroendocrine Tumors

Neoplasm, Malignant Primary

Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor

LIVER/PANCREAS

Neoplasm, Benign

Hepatic Vascular Malformations

Mesenchymal Hamartoma

Hepatic Hemangiomas

Focal Nodular Hyperplasia

Nodular Regenerative Hyperplasia

Hepatic Adenoma

Nesidioblastosis

Islet Cell Adenoma

Neoplasm, Malignant Primary

Hepatocellular Carcinoma

Pancreatoblastoma

Solid Pseudopapillary Tumor

Hepatoblastoma

GENITOURINARY

Neoplasm, Benign

Mesoblastic Nephroma

Ossifying Renal Tumor of Infancy

Nephrogenic Rest and Nephroblastomatosis

Thecoma-Fibroma

Neoplasm, Malignant Primary

Rhabdoid Tumor

Clear Cell Sarcoma

Wilms Tumor

Renal Medullary Carcinoma

MiTF/TFE Family Translocation-Associated Carcinoma

Dysgerminoma

Yolk Sac Tumor

Teratomas

Juvenile Granulosa Cell Tumor

Sertoli-Leydig Cell Tumors

Gonadoblastoma

DICER1-Renal Sarcoma

HEMATOPOIETIC

Neoplasm, Borderline

Hemophagocytic Syndrome

Neoplasm, Malignant Primary

Overview of Lymphoproliferative Disorders Associated With PID

Autoimmune Lymphoproliferative Syndrome

Posttransplant Lymphoproliferative Disorders

Pediatric-Type Follicular Lymphoma

Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma

Primary Mediastinal (Thymic) Large B-Cell Lymphoma

Burkitt Lymphoma

B-Lymphoblastic Leukemia/Lymphoma

T-Lymphoblastic Leukemia/Lymphoma

Anaplastic Large Cell Lymphoma, ALK(+)

Acute Myeloid Leukemia

Myeloid Sarcoma

Myeloid Proliferations Related to Down Syndrome

Juvenile Myelomonocytic Leukemia

Myeloid Neoplasms With Germline Predisposition

Mastocytosis

Childhood Myelodysplastic Syndrome

Nodular Lymphocyte-Predominant Hodgkin Lymphoma

Classic Hodgkin Lymphoma

Description

Part of the highly regarded Diagnostic Pathology series, this updated volume covers more than 180 of the most common pediatric pathology diagnoses using a highly visual, quick-reference format. Thorough updates include the most recent clinical, pathological, histological, and molecular knowledge in the field, highlighted by more than 2,400 outstanding images. A comprehensive, practice-oriented approach makes this reference ideal for pathologists, residents, or fellows.

Key Features

  • Essential knowledge in all areas of pediatric pathology, including the most important benign and malignant diagnoses for every major organ system

  • Unmatched visual coverage, with carefully annotated clinical images, gross pathology, histology, and special and immunohistochemical stains that provide clinically and diagnostically important information on typical and variant disease features

  • Layout designed to help you identify crucial elements of each diagnosis along with associated differential diagnoses and pitfalls, to more quickly resolve problems during routine signout of cases

  • Time-saving reference features include bulleted text, a variety of test data tables, key facts in each chapter, annotated images, and an extensive index

Details

No. of pages:
1000
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323548069
eBook ISBN:
9780323548076

About the Authors

Angelica Putnam Author

Dr. Putnam is board certified in anatomic, clinical, and pediatric pathology and is a member of the University of Utah’s Department of Pathology, Division of Pediatric Pathology, based at Primary Children’s Medical Center. She did her medical training in Salt Lake City, Utah at the University of Utah School of Medicine, and completed an AP/CP residency and pediatric pathology fellowship at the University of Utah. Dr. Putnam also completed a general surgical pathology fellowship at the University of Colorado at Denver and Health Sciences Center. She devotes most of her time to autopsy and surgical pathology while at the same time teaching residents and fellows. She is developing a special interest in pediatric soft tissue tumors and sarcomas.

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor of Pathology, University of Utah School of Medicine, Division of Pediatric Pathology, Primary Children's Hospital, Salt Lake City, Utah

Karen Thompson Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Interim Chair, Department of Pathology, John A. Burns School of Medicine, University of Hawaii, Pan Pacific Pathologists, Clinical Laboratories of Hawaii, Kapiolani Medical Center for Women and Children, Honolulu, Hawaii

Jeremy Wallentine Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Staff Pathologist, Intermountain Healthcare and Utah Pathology Services, Inc., Intermountain Medical Center, Salt Lake City, Utah

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.