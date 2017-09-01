Diagnostic Pathology: Normal Histology
2nd Edition
Table of Contents
INTRODUCTIONTO NORMAL HISTOLOGY AND BASIC HISTOLOGICAL TECHNIQUES
Introduction to the Cell
Introduction to Histology
General Histologic Artifacts
Histochemistry (Special Stains)
Immunohistochemistry of Normal Tissues
Immunofluorescence
Electron Microscopy
INTUGEMENT
Epidermis (Including Keratinocytes and Melanocytes)
Dermis
Adnexal Structures
Nail
MUSCULOSKELETAL SYSTEM
Bone and Cartilage
Synovial Membrane
Connective Tissue
Adipose Tissue
Skeletal Muscle
CIRCULATORY SYSTEM
Heart
Cardiac Valves
Cardiac Conduction System
Arteries
Capillaries, Veins, and Lymphatics
NERVOUSE SYSTEM
Peripheral Nervous System
Central Nervous System
Meninges
Choroid Plexus
HEMATOPOIETIC AND IMMUNE SYSTEMS
Overview of Immune System
Lymph Nodes
Spleen
Bone Marrow
Peripheral Blood
Thymus
HEAD AND NECK
Eye and Ocular Adnexa
Oral Mucosae
Gingivae
Minor Salivary Glands
Major Salivary Glands
Teeth
Tongue
Tonsils/Adenoids
Ear
Nose and Paranasal Sinuses
Pharynx
Larynx
RESPIRATORY SYSTEM
Trachea
Lung
Pleura and Pericardium
BREAST
Breast
TUBULAR GUT AND PERITONEUM
Esophagus
Stomach
Small Intestine
Large Intestine
Appendix
Anus and Anal Canal
Peritoneum
HEPATOBILIARY TRACT AND PANCREAS
Liver
Gallbladder
Extrahepatic Biliary Tract
Vaterian System
Pancreas
BENITOURINARY AND MALE GENITAL TRACT
Kidney
Ureter and Renal Pelvis
Bladder
Urethra
Prostate: Regional Anatomy With Histologic Correlates
Prostate: Benign Glandular and Stromal Histology
Penis
Testis and Associated Excretory Ducts
FEMALE GENITAL TRACT
Vulva
Vagina
Uterus
Fallopian Tube
Ovary
Placenta
ENDOCRINE
Adrenal Gland
Paraganglia
Thyroid
Parathyroid
Pineal Gland
Pituitary
Description
Visually stunning and easy to use, this volume in the highly regarded Diagnostic Pathology series covers the normal histology of every organ system. This edition incorporates the most recent scientific and technological knowledge in the field to provide a comprehensive overview of all areas of normal histology, including introductory chapters on electron microscopy, immunofluorescence, immunohistochemistry and histochemistry, the cell, and the basic organization of tissues. With nearly 1,800 outstanding images, this reference is an invaluable diagnostic aid for every practicing pathologist, resident, or fellow.
Key Features
- Unparalleled visual coverage with carefully annotated photomicrographs, spectacular gross images, electron micrographs, and medical illustrations
- Time-saving reference features include bulleted text, a variety of test data tables, key facts in each chapter, annotated images, and an extensive index
About the Authors
Matthew R. Lindberg Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department of Pathology, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Little Rock, Arkansas