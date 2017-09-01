Diagnostic Pathology: Normal Histology - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780323548038, 9780323548045

Diagnostic Pathology: Normal Histology

2nd Edition

Authors: Matthew R. Lindberg
eBook ISBN: 9780323548045
eBook ISBN: 9780323548052
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323548038
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st September 2017
Page Count: 448
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

INTRODUCTIONTO NORMAL HISTOLOGY AND BASIC HISTOLOGICAL TECHNIQUES

Introduction to the Cell

Introduction to Histology

General Histologic Artifacts

Histochemistry (Special Stains)

Immunohistochemistry of Normal Tissues

Immunofluorescence

Electron Microscopy

INTUGEMENT

Epidermis (Including Keratinocytes and Melanocytes)

Dermis

Adnexal Structures

Nail

MUSCULOSKELETAL SYSTEM

Bone and Cartilage

Synovial Membrane

Connective Tissue

Adipose Tissue

Skeletal Muscle

CIRCULATORY SYSTEM

Heart

Cardiac Valves

Cardiac Conduction System

Arteries

Capillaries, Veins, and Lymphatics

NERVOUSE SYSTEM

Peripheral Nervous System

Central Nervous System

Meninges

Choroid Plexus

HEMATOPOIETIC AND IMMUNE SYSTEMS

Overview of Immune System

Lymph Nodes

Spleen

Bone Marrow

Peripheral Blood

Thymus

HEAD AND NECK

Eye and Ocular Adnexa

Oral Mucosae

Gingivae

Minor Salivary Glands

Major Salivary Glands

Teeth

Tongue

Tonsils/Adenoids

Ear

Nose and Paranasal Sinuses

Pharynx

Larynx

RESPIRATORY SYSTEM

Trachea

Lung

Pleura and Pericardium

BREAST

Breast

TUBULAR GUT AND PERITONEUM

Esophagus

Stomach

Small Intestine

Large Intestine

Appendix

Anus and Anal Canal

Peritoneum

HEPATOBILIARY TRACT AND PANCREAS

Liver

Gallbladder

Extrahepatic Biliary Tract

Vaterian System

Pancreas

BENITOURINARY AND MALE GENITAL TRACT

Kidney

Ureter and Renal Pelvis

Bladder

Urethra

Prostate: Regional Anatomy With Histologic Correlates

Prostate: Benign Glandular and Stromal Histology

Penis

Testis and Associated Excretory Ducts

FEMALE GENITAL TRACT

Vulva

Vagina

Uterus

Fallopian Tube

Ovary

Placenta

ENDOCRINE

Adrenal Gland

Paraganglia

Thyroid

Parathyroid

Pineal Gland

Pituitary

Description

Visually stunning and easy to use, this volume in the highly regarded Diagnostic Pathology series covers the normal histology of every organ system. This edition incorporates the most recent scientific and technological knowledge in the field to provide a comprehensive overview of all areas of normal histology, including introductory chapters on electron microscopy, immunofluorescence, immunohistochemistry and histochemistry, the cell, and the basic organization of tissues. With nearly 1,800 outstanding images, this reference is an invaluable diagnostic aid for every practicing pathologist, resident, or fellow.

Key Features

  • Unparalleled visual coverage with carefully annotated photomicrographs, spectacular gross images, electron micrographs, and medical illustrations
  • Time-saving reference features include bulleted text, a variety of test data tables, key facts in each chapter, annotated images, and an extensive index

Details

No. of pages:
448
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323548045
eBook ISBN:
9780323548052
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323548038

About the Authors

Matthew R. Lindberg Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor, Department of Pathology, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Little Rock, Arkansas

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.