Diagnostic Pathology: Nonneoplastic Dermatopathology
2nd Edition
Description
Part of the highly regarded Diagnostic Pathology series, Diagnostic Pathology: Nonneoplastic Dermatopathology, Second Edition is designed to improve patient care by breaking down the subject of inflammatory dermatopathology into digestible chapters, equipping physicians with the knowledge necessary to reach a confident diagnosis. Classic histologic images highlighting the most important findings are also included, making this a perfect visual aid for residents and practicing pathologists alike.
Key Features
- Expert Consult eBook version included, which allows you to search all of the text, figures, and references from the book on a variety of devices
- Includes clinical images of nearly all 275 diagnoses discussed in the book, ensuring a better understanding of the clinical appearance of these lesions correlated with their major histologic and clinical differential diagnoses
- Features 103 new diagnoses with an emphasis on rare but important diseases
- Provides practical and accessible clinical references for many lesions not often seen or taught outside of a specific clinical rotation in dermatology or dermatopathology
- Includes two brand new sections on spirochetal diseases and disorders of pigmentation
Details
- No. of pages:
- 768
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 29th August 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323377133
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323395274
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323443111
About the Authors
Brian J. Hall Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Dermatopathologist at Utah Pathology Services Inc.; Adjunct Assistant Professor, Department of Pathology, Division of Anatomic Pathology, University of Utah School of Medicine, Salt Lake City, Utah
Cary Chisholm Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Dermatopathologist, Central Texas Pathology Laboratory, Woodway, Texas
Travis Vandergriff Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor of Dermatology and Pathology, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Texas
Chad Jessup Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Board certified Anatomic Pathologist, Dermatopathologist, and Dermatologist; Instructor in Dermatology at Harvard Medical School; Dermatologist at Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts