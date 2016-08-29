Diagnostic Pathology: Nonneoplastic Dermatopathology - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780323377133, 9780323395274

Diagnostic Pathology: Nonneoplastic Dermatopathology

2nd Edition

Authors: Brian J. Hall Cary Chisholm Travis Vandergriff Chad Jessup
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323377133
eBook ISBN: 9780323395274
eBook ISBN: 9780323443111
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 29th August 2016
Page Count: 768
Description

Part of the highly regarded Diagnostic Pathology series, Diagnostic Pathology: Nonneoplastic Dermatopathology, Second Edition is designed to improve patient care by breaking down the subject of inflammatory dermatopathology into digestible chapters, equipping physicians with the knowledge necessary to reach a confident diagnosis. Classic histologic images highlighting the most important findings are also included, making this a perfect visual aid for residents and practicing pathologists alike.

Key Features

  • Expert Consult eBook version included, which allows you to search all of the text, figures, and references from the book on a variety of devices

  • Includes clinical images of nearly all 275 diagnoses discussed in the book, ensuring a better understanding of the clinical appearance of these lesions correlated with their major histologic and clinical differential diagnoses

  • Features 103 new diagnoses with an emphasis on rare but important diseases

  • Provides practical and accessible clinical references for many lesions not often seen or taught outside of a specific clinical rotation in dermatology or dermatopathology

  • Includes two brand new sections on spirochetal diseases and disorders of pigmentation

Details

No. of pages:
768
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323377133
eBook ISBN:
9780323395274
eBook ISBN:
9780323443111

About the Authors

Brian J. Hall Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Dermatopathologist at Utah Pathology Services Inc.; Adjunct Assistant Professor, Department of Pathology, Division of Anatomic Pathology, University of Utah School of Medicine, Salt Lake City, Utah

Cary Chisholm Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Dermatopathologist, Central Texas Pathology Laboratory, Woodway, Texas

Travis Vandergriff Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor of Dermatology and Pathology, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Texas

Chad Jessup Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Board certified Anatomic Pathologist, Dermatopathologist, and Dermatologist; Instructor in Dermatology at Harvard Medical School; Dermatologist at Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts

