Diagnostic Pathology: Neoplastic Dermatopathology
2nd Edition
Description
Ideal for pathologists, dermatopathologists, and dermatologists alike, Diagnostic Pathology: Neoplastic Dermatopathology, second edition offers the latest findings with regard to the interpretation and diagnosis of cutaneous neoplasms. Its detailed format with lavish illustrations facilitates the clinician’s ability to quickly locate relevant information. Concise, bulleted text with extensive illustrations expedites access to the important medical details for diagnosis.
Key Features
- Expert Consult eBook version included , which allows you to search all of the text, figures, and references from the book on a variety of devices
- Includes the latest information on new diagnostic immunohistochemical, molecular, and genetic tests
- Carefully annotated images highlight the most diagnostically significant considerations
- Analyzes hundreds of diagnoses, each of which include definitions, terminology, etiology, pathogenesis, demographics, clinical presentations, therapy, prognosis, gross and microscopic pathology, differential diagnoses, and special studies including immunohistochemistry and molecular/genetics
Details
- No. of pages:
- 984
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 12th August 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323443272
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323443289
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323443104
About the Authors
David S. Cassarino Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Dermatopathologist and Staff Pathologist, Southern California Permanente Medical Group, Los Angeles, California; Clinical Professor, Department of Dermatology, University of California at Irvine, Irvine, California