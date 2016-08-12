Diagnostic Pathology: Neoplastic Dermatopathology - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780323443104, 9780323443272

Diagnostic Pathology: Neoplastic Dermatopathology

2nd Edition

Authors: David S. Cassarino
eBook ISBN: 9780323443272
eBook ISBN: 9780323443289
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323443104
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 12th August 2016
Page Count: 984
Description

Ideal for pathologists, dermatopathologists, and dermatologists alike, Diagnostic Pathology: Neoplastic Dermatopathology, second edition offers the latest findings with regard to the interpretation and diagnosis of cutaneous neoplasms. Its detailed format with lavish illustrations facilitates the clinician’s ability to quickly locate relevant information. Concise, bulleted text with extensive illustrations expedites access to the important medical details for diagnosis.

Key Features

  • Expert Consult eBook version included, which allows you to search all of the text, figures, and references from the book on a variety of devices
  • Includes the latest information on new diagnostic immunohistochemical, molecular, and genetic tests
  • Carefully annotated images highlight the most diagnostically significant considerations
  • Analyzes hundreds of diagnoses, each of which include definitions, terminology, etiology, pathogenesis, demographics, clinical presentations, therapy, prognosis, gross and microscopic pathology, differential diagnoses, and special studies including immunohistochemistry and molecular/genetics

Details

About the Authors

David S. Cassarino Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant Dermatopathologist and Staff Pathologist, Southern California Permanente Medical Group, Los Angeles, California; Clinical Professor, Department of Dermatology, University of California at Irvine, Irvine, California

