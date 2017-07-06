Diagnostic Pathology: Lymph Nodes and Extranodal Lymphomas

Reactive, Nonspecific Changes

1 Reactive Follicular Hyperplasia

2 Reactive Paracortical Hyperplasia

Infectious Causes of Lymphadenitis

3 Chronic Granulomatous Lymphadenitis

4 Suppurative Lymphadenitis

5 Mycobacterium tuberculosis Lymphadenitis

6 Atypical Mycobacterial Lymphadenitis

7 Mycobacterial Spindle Cell Pseudotumor

8 Cat Scratch Disease

9 Bacillary Angiomatosis

10 Lymphogranuloma Venereum Lymphadenitis

11 Whipple Disease

12 Syphilitic Lymphadenitis

13 Infectious Mononucleosis

14 Histoplasma Lymphadenitis

15 Cryptococcal Lymphadenitis

16 Toxoplasma Lymphadenitis

17 Coccidiodes Lymphadenitis

18 Herpes Simplex Lymphadenitis

19 Cytomegalovirus Lymphadenitis

20 Human Immunodeficiency Virus Lymphadenitis

Reactive Lymphadenopathies

21 Inflammatory Pseudotumor

22 Progressive Transformation of Germinal Centers

23 Kikuchi-Fujimoto Disease

24 Rosai-Dorfman Disease

25 Kimura Disease

26 Unicentric Hyaline Vascular Variant Castleman Disease

27 Unicentric Plasma Cell Variant Castleman Disease

28 Multicentric Castleman Disease

29 Rheumatoid Arthritis-related Lymphadenopathy

30 Sarcoid Lymphadenopathy

31 Dermatopathic Lymphadenopathy

32 Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis

33 Langerhans Cell Histiocytosis

34 Lymphadenopathy Associated with Joint Prostheses

35 Lipid-associated Lymphadenopathy

36 Lymphadenopathy Secondary to Drug-induced Hypersensitivity Syndrome

Hodgkin Lymphomas

37 Nodular Lymphocyte Predominant Hodgkin Lymphoma

38 Lymphocyte-rich Classical Hodgkin Lymphoma

39 Nodular Sclerosis Hodgkin Lymphoma

40 Mixed Cellularity Hodgkin Lymphoma

41 Lymphocyte-depleted Hodgkin Lymphoma

Hodgkin Lymphoma Specimen Examination

42 Protocol for Examination of Hodgkin Lymphoma Specimens

Leukemia/Lymphoma of Immature B- or T-cell Lineage

43 B-lymphoblastic Leukemia/Lymphoma

44 T-lymphoblastic Leukemia/Lymphoma

45 Lymphomas Associated with FGFR1 Abnormalities

Nodal B-cell Lymphomas

46 Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia/Small Lymphocytic Lymphoma

47 Richter Syndrome

48 Lymphoplasmacytic Lymphoma and Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia

49 Nodal Marginal Zone B-cell Lymphoma

50 Nodal Follicular Lymphoma

51 Mantle Cell Lymphoma

52 Mantle Cell Lymphoma, Blastoid Variant

53 Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma, NOS, Centroblastic

54 Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma, NOS, Immunoblastic

55 T-cell/Histiocyte-rich Large B-cell Lymphoma

56 ALK+ Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma

57 EBV+ Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma of the Elderly

58 Plasmablastic Lymphoma Arising in HHV8+ Multicentric Castleman Disease

59 Burkitt Lymphoma

Extranodal B-cell Lymphomas

60 Extranodal Marginal Zone B-cell Lymphoma (MALT Lymphoma)

61 Extranodal Follicular Lymphoma

62 Primary Cutaneous Follicle Center Lymphoma

63 Primary Mediastinal (Thymic) Large B-cell Lymphoma

64 Primary Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma of the CNS

65 Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma Associated with Chronic Inflammation

66 Primary Cutaneous Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma, Leg Type

67 Plasmablastic Lymphoma

68 Primary Effusion Lymphoma (PEL) and Solid Variant of PEL

69 Lymphomatoid Granulomatosis

70 Intravascular Large B-cell Lymphoma

71 Plasmacytoma

“Gray Zone” B-cell Lymphomas

72 B-cell Lymphoma, Unclassifiable, with Features Intermediate Between Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma and Burkitt Lymphoma

73 B-cell Lymphoma, Unclassifiable, with Features Intermediate Between Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma and Classical Hodgkin Lymphoma

Nodal T-cell Lymphomas

74 Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma, Not Otherwise Specified

75 Angioimmunoblastic T-cell Lymphoma

76 Adult T-cell Leukemia/Lymphoma, HTLV-I+

77 ALK+ Anaplastic Large Cell Lymphoma

78 ALK- Anaplastic Large Cell Lymphoma

Extranodal T-/NK-cell Lymphomas

79 Breast Implant-associated Anaplastic Large Cell Lymphoma

80 Extranodal NK-/T-cell Lymphoma, Nasal Type

81 Enteropathy-associated T-cell Lymphoma

82 Subcutaneous Panniculitis-like T-cell Lymphoma

83 Primary Cutaneous Gamma-Delta T-cell Lymphoma

84 Mycosis Fungoides

85 Sezary Syndrome

86 Primary Cutaneous Anaplastic Large Cell Lymphoma

87 Lymphomatoid Papulosis

88 T-cell Prolymphocytic Leukemia Involving Lymph Node and Other Tissues

Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Specimen Examination

89 Protocol for Examination of Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Specimens

Immunodeficiency-Associated Lymphoproliferations

90 Overview of Lymphoproliferative Disorders Associated with Primary Immune Deficiency Disorders

91 Autoimmune Lymphoproliferative Syndrome

92 Immunomodulating Agent-associated Lymphoproliferative Disorders

93 Post-transplant Lymphoproliferative Disorder, Early Lesions and Polymorphic

94 Post-transplant Lymphoproliferative Disorder, Monomorphic

Non-Hematopoietic Proliferations in Lymph Node

95 Epithelial Inclusions in Lymph Node

96 Nevus Cell Inclusions in Lymph Node

97 Vascular Transformation of Lymph Node Sinuses

98 Angiomyomatous Hamartoma

99 Palisaded Myofibroblastoma

100 Metastatic Kaposi Sarcoma

Granulocytic/Histiocytic Tumors

101 Myeloid/Monocytic Sarcoma

102 Blastic Plasmacytoid Dendritic Cell Neoplasm

103 Histiocytic Sarcoma

104 Follicular Dendritic Cell Sarcoma

105 Interdigitating Dendritic Cell Sarcoma

106 Langerhans Cell Sarcoma

107 Mast Cell Disease

Spleen

108 Splenic Inflammatory Pseudotumor

109 Post-Chemotherapy Histiocyte-rich Pseudotumor of Spleen

110 Inflammatory Pseudotumor-like Follicular Dendritic Cell Tumor

111 Splenic Marginal Zone Lymphoma

114 Hairy Cell Leukemia

113 Hairy Cell Leukemia Variant

112 Splenic Diffuse Red Pulp Small B-cell Lymphoma

115 Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma Arising in the Spleen

116 Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia/Small Lymphocytic Lymphoma

117 Follicular Lymphoma

118 Mantle Cell Lymphoma

119 Classical Hodgkin Lymphoma

120 Hepatosplenic T-cell Lymphoma