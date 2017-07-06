Diagnostic Pathology: Lymph Nodes and Extranodal Lymphomas
2nd Edition
Table of Contents
Reactive, Nonspecific Changes
1 Reactive Follicular Hyperplasia
2 Reactive Paracortical Hyperplasia
Infectious Causes of Lymphadenitis
3 Chronic Granulomatous Lymphadenitis
4 Suppurative Lymphadenitis
5 Mycobacterium tuberculosis Lymphadenitis
6 Atypical Mycobacterial Lymphadenitis
7 Mycobacterial Spindle Cell Pseudotumor
8 Cat Scratch Disease
9 Bacillary Angiomatosis
10 Lymphogranuloma Venereum Lymphadenitis
11 Whipple Disease
12 Syphilitic Lymphadenitis
13 Infectious Mononucleosis
14 Histoplasma Lymphadenitis
15 Cryptococcal Lymphadenitis
16 Toxoplasma Lymphadenitis
17 Coccidiodes Lymphadenitis
18 Herpes Simplex Lymphadenitis
19 Cytomegalovirus Lymphadenitis
20 Human Immunodeficiency Virus Lymphadenitis
Reactive Lymphadenopathies
21 Inflammatory Pseudotumor
22 Progressive Transformation of Germinal Centers
23 Kikuchi-Fujimoto Disease
24 Rosai-Dorfman Disease
25 Kimura Disease
26 Unicentric Hyaline Vascular Variant Castleman Disease
27 Unicentric Plasma Cell Variant Castleman Disease
28 Multicentric Castleman Disease
29 Rheumatoid Arthritis-related Lymphadenopathy
30 Sarcoid Lymphadenopathy
31 Dermatopathic Lymphadenopathy
32 Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis
33 Langerhans Cell Histiocytosis
34 Lymphadenopathy Associated with Joint Prostheses
35 Lipid-associated Lymphadenopathy
36 Lymphadenopathy Secondary to Drug-induced Hypersensitivity Syndrome
Hodgkin Lymphomas
37 Nodular Lymphocyte Predominant Hodgkin Lymphoma
38 Lymphocyte-rich Classical Hodgkin Lymphoma
39 Nodular Sclerosis Hodgkin Lymphoma
40 Mixed Cellularity Hodgkin Lymphoma
41 Lymphocyte-depleted Hodgkin Lymphoma
Hodgkin Lymphoma Specimen Examination
42 Protocol for Examination of Hodgkin Lymphoma Specimens
Leukemia/Lymphoma of Immature B- or T-cell Lineage
43 B-lymphoblastic Leukemia/Lymphoma
44 T-lymphoblastic Leukemia/Lymphoma
45 Lymphomas Associated with FGFR1 Abnormalities
Nodal B-cell Lymphomas
46 Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia/Small Lymphocytic Lymphoma
47 Richter Syndrome
48 Lymphoplasmacytic Lymphoma and Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia
49 Nodal Marginal Zone B-cell Lymphoma
50 Nodal Follicular Lymphoma
51 Mantle Cell Lymphoma
52 Mantle Cell Lymphoma, Blastoid Variant
53 Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma, NOS, Centroblastic
54 Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma, NOS, Immunoblastic
55 T-cell/Histiocyte-rich Large B-cell Lymphoma
56 ALK+ Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma
57 EBV+ Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma of the Elderly
58 Plasmablastic Lymphoma Arising in HHV8+ Multicentric Castleman Disease
59 Burkitt Lymphoma
Extranodal B-cell Lymphomas
60 Extranodal Marginal Zone B-cell Lymphoma (MALT Lymphoma)
61 Extranodal Follicular Lymphoma
62 Primary Cutaneous Follicle Center Lymphoma
63 Primary Mediastinal (Thymic) Large B-cell Lymphoma
64 Primary Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma of the CNS
65 Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma Associated with Chronic Inflammation
66 Primary Cutaneous Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma, Leg Type
67 Plasmablastic Lymphoma
68 Primary Effusion Lymphoma (PEL) and Solid Variant of PEL
69 Lymphomatoid Granulomatosis
70 Intravascular Large B-cell Lymphoma
71 Plasmacytoma
“Gray Zone” B-cell Lymphomas
72 B-cell Lymphoma, Unclassifiable, with Features Intermediate Between Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma and Burkitt Lymphoma
73 B-cell Lymphoma, Unclassifiable, with Features Intermediate Between Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma and Classical Hodgkin Lymphoma
Nodal T-cell Lymphomas
74 Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma, Not Otherwise Specified
75 Angioimmunoblastic T-cell Lymphoma
76 Adult T-cell Leukemia/Lymphoma, HTLV-I+
77 ALK+ Anaplastic Large Cell Lymphoma
78 ALK- Anaplastic Large Cell Lymphoma
Extranodal T-/NK-cell Lymphomas
79 Breast Implant-associated Anaplastic Large Cell Lymphoma
80 Extranodal NK-/T-cell Lymphoma, Nasal Type
81 Enteropathy-associated T-cell Lymphoma
82 Subcutaneous Panniculitis-like T-cell Lymphoma
83 Primary Cutaneous Gamma-Delta T-cell Lymphoma
84 Mycosis Fungoides
85 Sezary Syndrome
86 Primary Cutaneous Anaplastic Large Cell Lymphoma
87 Lymphomatoid Papulosis
88 T-cell Prolymphocytic Leukemia Involving Lymph Node and Other Tissues
Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Specimen Examination
89 Protocol for Examination of Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Specimens
Immunodeficiency-Associated Lymphoproliferations
90 Overview of Lymphoproliferative Disorders Associated with Primary Immune Deficiency Disorders
91 Autoimmune Lymphoproliferative Syndrome
92 Immunomodulating Agent-associated Lymphoproliferative Disorders
93 Post-transplant Lymphoproliferative Disorder, Early Lesions and Polymorphic
94 Post-transplant Lymphoproliferative Disorder, Monomorphic
Non-Hematopoietic Proliferations in Lymph Node
95 Epithelial Inclusions in Lymph Node
96 Nevus Cell Inclusions in Lymph Node
97 Vascular Transformation of Lymph Node Sinuses
98 Angiomyomatous Hamartoma
99 Palisaded Myofibroblastoma
100 Metastatic Kaposi Sarcoma
Granulocytic/Histiocytic Tumors
101 Myeloid/Monocytic Sarcoma
102 Blastic Plasmacytoid Dendritic Cell Neoplasm
103 Histiocytic Sarcoma
104 Follicular Dendritic Cell Sarcoma
105 Interdigitating Dendritic Cell Sarcoma
106 Langerhans Cell Sarcoma
107 Mast Cell Disease
Spleen
108 Splenic Inflammatory Pseudotumor
109 Post-Chemotherapy Histiocyte-rich Pseudotumor of Spleen
110 Inflammatory Pseudotumor-like Follicular Dendritic Cell Tumor
111 Splenic Marginal Zone Lymphoma
114 Hairy Cell Leukemia
113 Hairy Cell Leukemia Variant
112 Splenic Diffuse Red Pulp Small B-cell Lymphoma
115 Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma Arising in the Spleen
116 Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia/Small Lymphocytic Lymphoma
117 Follicular Lymphoma
118 Mantle Cell Lymphoma
119 Classical Hodgkin Lymphoma
120 Hepatosplenic T-cell Lymphoma
Description
Part of the highly regarded Diagnostic Pathology series, this updated volume is a visually stunning, easy-to-use reference covering all aspects of benign and malignant lesions of lymph node, spleen, and extranodal lymphomas. Outstanding images make this an invaluable diagnostic aid for every practicing pathologist, resident, or fellow. This second edition incorporates the most recent clinical, pathological, histological, and molecular knowledge in the field to provide a comprehensive overview of all key issues relevant to today’s practice.
Key Features
- Unsurpassed visual coverage with carefully annotated gross and microscopic pathology, stains, ancillary tests, and detailed medical illustrations that provide clinically and diagnostically important information on typical and variant disease features
- Designed to help the reader identify crucial elements of each diagnosis, along with associated differential diagnoses and pitfalls, to more quickly resolve problems during routine signout of cases
- Time-saving reference features include bulleted text, a variety of test data tables, key facts in each chapter, annotated images, and an extensive index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 960
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 6th July 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323509251
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323509244
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323477796
About the Authors
L. Jeffrey Medeiros Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Chair, Department of Hematopathology, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, Texas
Roberto N. Miranda Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Hematopathology, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, Texas