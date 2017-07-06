Diagnostic Pathology: Lymph Nodes and Extranodal Lymphomas - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780323477796, 9780323509251

Diagnostic Pathology: Lymph Nodes and Extranodal Lymphomas

2nd Edition

Authors: L. Jeffrey Medeiros Roberto N. Miranda
eBook ISBN: 9780323509251
eBook ISBN: 9780323509244
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323477796
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 6th July 2017
Page Count: 960
Table of Contents

Reactive, Nonspecific Changes  
  1 Reactive Follicular Hyperplasia
  2 Reactive Paracortical Hyperplasia
Infectious Causes of Lymphadenitis  
  3 Chronic Granulomatous Lymphadenitis
  4 Suppurative Lymphadenitis
  5 Mycobacterium tuberculosis Lymphadenitis
  6 Atypical Mycobacterial Lymphadenitis
  7 Mycobacterial Spindle Cell Pseudotumor
  8 Cat Scratch Disease
  9 Bacillary Angiomatosis
  10 Lymphogranuloma Venereum Lymphadenitis
  11 Whipple Disease
  12 Syphilitic Lymphadenitis
  13 Infectious Mononucleosis
  14 Histoplasma Lymphadenitis
  15 Cryptococcal Lymphadenitis
  16 Toxoplasma Lymphadenitis
  17 Coccidiodes Lymphadenitis
  18 Herpes Simplex Lymphadenitis
  19 Cytomegalovirus Lymphadenitis
  20 Human Immunodeficiency Virus Lymphadenitis
Reactive Lymphadenopathies  
  21 Inflammatory Pseudotumor
  22 Progressive Transformation of Germinal Centers
  23 Kikuchi-Fujimoto Disease
  24 Rosai-Dorfman Disease
  25 Kimura Disease
  26 Unicentric Hyaline Vascular Variant Castleman Disease
  27 Unicentric Plasma Cell Variant Castleman Disease
  28 Multicentric Castleman Disease
  29 Rheumatoid Arthritis-related Lymphadenopathy
  30 Sarcoid Lymphadenopathy
  31 Dermatopathic Lymphadenopathy
  32 Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis
  33 Langerhans Cell Histiocytosis
  34 Lymphadenopathy Associated with Joint Prostheses
  35 Lipid-associated Lymphadenopathy
  36 Lymphadenopathy Secondary to Drug-induced Hypersensitivity Syndrome
Hodgkin Lymphomas  
  37 Nodular Lymphocyte Predominant Hodgkin Lymphoma
  38 Lymphocyte-rich Classical Hodgkin Lymphoma
  39 Nodular Sclerosis Hodgkin Lymphoma
  40 Mixed Cellularity Hodgkin Lymphoma
  41 Lymphocyte-depleted Hodgkin Lymphoma
 Hodgkin Lymphoma Specimen Examination 
  42 Protocol for Examination of Hodgkin Lymphoma Specimens
Leukemia/Lymphoma of Immature B- or T-cell Lineage  
  43 B-lymphoblastic Leukemia/Lymphoma
  44 T-lymphoblastic Leukemia/Lymphoma
  45 Lymphomas Associated with FGFR1 Abnormalities
Nodal B-cell Lymphomas  
  46 Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia/Small Lymphocytic Lymphoma
  47 Richter Syndrome
  48 Lymphoplasmacytic Lymphoma and Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia
  49 Nodal Marginal Zone B-cell Lymphoma
  50 Nodal Follicular Lymphoma
  51 Mantle Cell Lymphoma
  52 Mantle Cell Lymphoma, Blastoid Variant
  53 Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma, NOS, Centroblastic
  54 Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma, NOS, Immunoblastic
  55 T-cell/Histiocyte-rich Large B-cell Lymphoma
  56 ALK+ Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma
  57 EBV+ Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma of the Elderly
  58 Plasmablastic Lymphoma Arising in HHV8+ Multicentric Castleman Disease
  59 Burkitt Lymphoma
Extranodal B-cell Lymphomas  
  60 Extranodal Marginal Zone B-cell Lymphoma (MALT Lymphoma)
  61 Extranodal Follicular Lymphoma
  62 Primary Cutaneous Follicle Center Lymphoma
  63 Primary Mediastinal (Thymic) Large B-cell Lymphoma
  64 Primary Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma of the CNS
  65 Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma Associated with Chronic Inflammation
  66 Primary Cutaneous Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma, Leg Type
  67 Plasmablastic Lymphoma
  68 Primary Effusion Lymphoma (PEL) and Solid Variant of PEL
  69 Lymphomatoid Granulomatosis
  70 Intravascular Large B-cell Lymphoma
  71 Plasmacytoma
“Gray Zone” B-cell Lymphomas  
  72 B-cell Lymphoma, Unclassifiable, with Features Intermediate Between Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma and Burkitt Lymphoma
  73 B-cell Lymphoma, Unclassifiable, with Features Intermediate Between Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma and Classical Hodgkin Lymphoma
Nodal T-cell Lymphomas  
  74 Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma, Not Otherwise Specified
  75 Angioimmunoblastic T-cell Lymphoma
  76 Adult T-cell Leukemia/Lymphoma, HTLV-I+
  77 ALK+ Anaplastic Large Cell Lymphoma
  78 ALK- Anaplastic Large Cell Lymphoma
Extranodal T-/NK-cell Lymphomas  
  79 Breast Implant-associated Anaplastic Large Cell Lymphoma
  80 Extranodal NK-/T-cell Lymphoma, Nasal Type
  81 Enteropathy-associated T-cell Lymphoma
  82 Subcutaneous Panniculitis-like T-cell Lymphoma
  83 Primary Cutaneous Gamma-Delta T-cell Lymphoma
  84 Mycosis Fungoides
  85 Sezary Syndrome
  86 Primary Cutaneous Anaplastic Large Cell Lymphoma
  87 Lymphomatoid Papulosis
  88 T-cell Prolymphocytic Leukemia Involving Lymph Node and Other Tissues
 Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Specimen Examination 
  89 Protocol for Examination of Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Specimens
Immunodeficiency-Associated Lymphoproliferations  
  90 Overview of Lymphoproliferative Disorders Associated with Primary Immune Deficiency Disorders
  91 Autoimmune Lymphoproliferative Syndrome
  92 Immunomodulating Agent-associated Lymphoproliferative Disorders
  93 Post-transplant Lymphoproliferative Disorder, Early Lesions and Polymorphic
  94 Post-transplant Lymphoproliferative Disorder, Monomorphic
Non-Hematopoietic Proliferations in Lymph Node  
  95 Epithelial Inclusions in Lymph Node
  96 Nevus Cell Inclusions in Lymph Node
  97 Vascular Transformation of Lymph Node Sinuses
  98 Angiomyomatous Hamartoma
  99 Palisaded Myofibroblastoma
  100 Metastatic Kaposi Sarcoma
Granulocytic/Histiocytic Tumors  
  101 Myeloid/Monocytic Sarcoma
  102 Blastic Plasmacytoid Dendritic Cell Neoplasm
  103 Histiocytic Sarcoma
  104 Follicular Dendritic Cell Sarcoma
  105 Interdigitating Dendritic Cell Sarcoma
  106 Langerhans Cell Sarcoma
  107 Mast Cell Disease
Spleen   
  108 Splenic Inflammatory Pseudotumor
  109 Post-Chemotherapy Histiocyte-rich Pseudotumor of Spleen
  110 Inflammatory Pseudotumor-like Follicular Dendritic Cell Tumor
  111 Splenic Marginal Zone Lymphoma
  114 Hairy Cell Leukemia
  113 Hairy Cell Leukemia Variant
  112 Splenic Diffuse Red Pulp Small B-cell Lymphoma
  115 Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma Arising in the Spleen
  116 Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia/Small Lymphocytic Lymphoma
  117 Follicular Lymphoma
  118 Mantle Cell Lymphoma
  119 Classical Hodgkin Lymphoma
  120 Hepatosplenic T-cell Lymphoma

Description

Part of the highly regarded Diagnostic Pathology series, this updated volume is a visually stunning, easy-to-use reference covering all aspects of benign and malignant lesions of lymph node, spleen, and extranodal lymphomas. Outstanding images make this an invaluable diagnostic aid for every practicing pathologist, resident, or fellow. This second edition incorporates the most recent clinical, pathological, histological, and molecular knowledge in the field to provide a comprehensive overview of all key issues relevant to today’s practice.

Key Features

  • Unsurpassed visual coverage with carefully annotated gross and microscopic pathology, stains, ancillary tests, and detailed medical illustrations that provide clinically and diagnostically important information on typical and variant disease features

  • Designed to help the reader identify crucial elements of each diagnosis, along with associated differential diagnoses and pitfalls, to more quickly resolve problems during routine signout of cases

  • Time-saving reference features include bulleted text, a variety of test data tables, key facts in each chapter, annotated images, and an extensive index

Details

No. of pages:
960
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323509251
eBook ISBN:
9780323509244
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323477796

About the Authors

L. Jeffrey Medeiros Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Chair, Department of Hematopathology, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, Texas

Roberto N. Miranda Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Hematopathology, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, Texas

