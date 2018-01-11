Diagnostic Pathology: Endocrine
2nd Edition
Table of Contents
THYROID
Nonneoplastic
Thyroglossal Duct Cyst
Ectopic Thyroid
Solid Cell Nests
Acute Thyroiditis
Granulomatous Thyroiditis (de Quervain)
Palpation Thyroiditis
Riedel Thyroiditis
Hashimoto Thyroiditis
Graves Disease (Diffuse Hyperplasia)
Multinodular Thyroid Hyperplasia
Dyshormonogenetic Goiter
Amyloid Goiter
Post-FNA Site Changes, Thyroid
Adenomatous Nodules
Pigments and Crystals, Thyroid
Neoplastic
Thyroid Teratoma
Follicular Adenoma
Noninvasive Follicular Neoplasm With Papillary-Like Nuclear Features
Hyalinizing Trabecular Tumor
C-Cell Hyperplasia
Follicular Thyroid Carcinoma
Poorly Differentiated Thyroid Carcinoma
Undifferentiated/Anaplastic Thyroid Carcinoma
Papillary Thyroid Carcinoma
Papillary Thyroid Carcinoma, Classic Variant
Papillary Thyroid Carcinoma, Follicular Variant, Encapsulated/Well-Circumscribed
Papillary Thyroid Carcinoma, Follicular Variant, Invasive
Papillary Thyroid Carcinoma, Macrofollicular Variant
Papillary Thyroid Carcinoma, Diffuse Sclerosing Variant
Papillary Thyroid Carcinoma, Oncocytic Variant
Papillary Thyroid Carcinoma, Tall Cell Variant
Papillary Thyroid Carcinoma, Columnar Cell Variant
Papillary Thyroid Carcinoma, Clear Cell Variant
Papillary Thyroid Carcinoma, Solid Variant
Papillary Thyroid Carcinoma, Cribriform-Morular Variant
Papillary Thyroid Carcinoma, Hobnail Variant
Papillary Thyroid Carcinoma, Warthin-Like Variant
Struma Ovarii, Struma Carcinoid, and Malignant Struma Ovarii
Medullary Thyroid Carcinoma
Mixed Medullary and Follicular Cell Carcinoma
Familial Thyroid Carcinoma
Spindle Cell Tumor With Thymus-Like Differentiation
Intrathyroid Epithelial Thymoma
Sclerosing Mucoepidermoid Carcinoma With Eosinophilia
Lymphoma, Thyroid
Follicular Dendritic Cell Tumor, Thyroid
Langerhans Cell Histiocytosis, Thyroid
Peripheral Nerve Sheath Tumor, Thyroid
Solitary Fibrous Tumor, Thyroid
Paraganglioma, Thyroid
Leiomyoma and Leiomyosarcoma, Thyroid
Angiosarcoma, Thyroid
Squamous Cell Carcinoma, Thyroid
Primary Ewing Sarcoma, Thyroid
Secondary Tumors, Thyroid
Molecular Pathology of Thyroid Neoplasms
Protocol for the Examination of Specimens from Patients With Carcinoma of the Thyroid Gland
PARATHYROID GLAND
Nonneoplastic
Primary Chief Cell Hyperplasia
Primary Clear Cell Hyperplasia
Secondary Parathyroid Hyperplasia
Tertiary Parathyroid Hyperplasia
Chronic Parathyroiditis
Neoplastic
Parathyroid Adenoma
Parathyroid Lipoadenoma
Parathyroid Atypical Adenoma
Parathyroid Carcinoma
Secondary Tumors, Parathyroid Gland
ADRENAL GLANDS
Nonneoplastic
Adrenal Heterotopia
Adrenal Hypoplasia and Malformations
Adrenal Cytomegaly
Adrenal Cortical Hyperplasia
Adrenal Medullary Hyperplasia
Infectious Disorders, Adrenal Glands
Autoimmune Adrenalitis
Adrenal Amyloidosis
Incidental Adrenal Nodules
Adrenal Cysts
Neoplastic, Benign
Nonfunctional Adrenocortical Adenomas
Aldosterone-Producing Adenomas
Cortisol-Producing Adenomas
Sex Steroid-Producing Adenomas
Primary Pigmented Nodular Adrenocortical Disease
Oncocytoma, Adrenal Glands
Pheochromocytoma/Paraganglioma
Ganglioneuroma, Adrenal Glands
Composite Tumor, Adrenal Glands
Myelolipoma, Adrenal Glands
Benign Connective Tissue Tumor, Adrenal Glands
Neoplastic, Malignant
Adrenal Cortical Carcinoma
Neuroblastoma and Related Tumors
Malignant Melanoma, Adrenal Glands
Angiosarcoma, Adrenal Glands
Leiomyosarcoma, Adrenal Glands
Secondary Tumors, Adrenal Glands
Adrenal Cortical Neoplasms in Children
Protocol for the Examination of Specimens from Patients With Carcinoma of the Adrenal Gland
PITUITARY GLAND
Nonneoplastic
Hypophysitis, Pituitary Gland
Hyperplasia, Pituitary Gland
Sarcoidosis, Pituitary Gland
Infarction, Pituitary Gland
Sheehan Syndrome, Pituitary Gland
Cystic Lesions of the Sellar Region
Empty Sella Syndrome
Neoplastic
Pituitary Adenoma
Growth Hormone-Producing Adenoma
Prolactin-Producing Adenoma
TSH-Producing Adenoma
ACTH-Producing Adenoma
Gonadotropin-Producing Adenoma
Null Cell Adenoma
Plurihormonal Adenoma
Craniopharyngioma, Pituitary Gland
Pituitary Carcinoma
Gangliocytoma, Pituitary Gland
Neuronal Cell Tumors
Posterior Pituitary Tumors
Secondary Tumors, Pituitary Gland
Mesenchymal and Hematopoietic Tumors, Pituitary Gland
Protocol for the Examination of Specimens from Patients With Primary Pituitary Tumors
ENDOCRINE PANCREAS
Neoplastic
Pancreatic Endocrine Tumor
Protocol for the Examination of Specimens from Patients With Carcinoma of the Endocrine Pancreas
ENDOCRINE SKIN
Nonneoplastic
Merkel Cell Carcinoma
INHERITED TUMOR SYNDROME
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Type 1
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Type 2
von Hippel-Lindau Disease
Neurofibromatosis Type 1
Carney Complex
Familial Paraganglioma-Pheochromocytoma
Hyperparathyroidism-Jaw Tumor Syndrome
Familial Paraganglioma Pheochromocytoma Syndrome, SDH-Related
McCune-Albright Syndrome
PARANEOPLASTIC SYNDROMES
Ectopic (Paraneoplastic) Syndromes
Description
Part of the highly regarded Diagnostic Pathology series, this updated volume by Dr. Vania Nosé is a visually stunning, easy-to-use reference covering 125 of the most common endocrine pathology diagnoses. Outstanding images—more than 2,400 in all—make this an invaluable diagnostic aid for every practicing pathologist, resident, or fellow. This second edition incorporates the most recent clinical, pathological, histological, and molecular knowledge in the field to provide a comprehensive overview of all key issues relevant to today’s practice.
Key Features
- Essential knowledge in all areas of endocrine pathology , including thyroid, parathyroid, pituitary, adrenal, pancreas, skin, and inherited tumor syndromes
- Unsurpassed visual coverage with more than 2,400 carefully annotated clinical images, gross pathology, histology, and special and immunohistochemical stains that provide clinically and diagnostically important information on typical and variant disease features
- Designed to help you identify crucial elements of each diagnosis along with associated differential diagnoses and pitfalls to more quickly resolve problems during routine sign out of cases
- Time-saving reference features include bulleted text, a variety of test data tables, key facts in each chapter, annotated images, and an extensive index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 700
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 11th January 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323554671
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323524803
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323554664
About the Authors
Vania Nosé Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Chief of Pathology, Director of Anatomic and Molecular Pathology, Massachusetts General Hospital, Professor of Pathology, Harvard Medical School, Boston, Massachusett