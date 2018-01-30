Diagnostic Pathology: Cytopathology
2nd Edition
Table of Contents
Gynecologic Cytopathology
Overview
Pap Test and Cervical Cancer Screening: History and Reporting Terminology
Cytopreparation, Instrumentation, and Automated Screening in Gynecologic Cytology
Specimen Adequacy in Cervicovaginal Cytology
Benign and Infectious Conditions
Normal Pap Test
Infectious and Other Organisms in Pap Tests
Nonneoplastic Findings, Mimics, and Artifacts
Squamous Cell Abnormalities and Mimics
Low-Grade Squamous Intraepithelial Lesion and Mimics
High-Grade Squamous Intraepithelial Lesion and Mimics
Atypical Squamous Cells of Undetermined Significance
Atypical Squamous Cells, Cannot Rule Out High-Grade Squamous Intraepithelial Lesion
Squamous Cell Carcinoma of Cervix, Variants and Mimics
Glandular Cell Abnormalities and Mimics
Endocervical Adenocarcinoma In Situ, Variants and Mimics
Endocervical Adenocarcinoma, Variants and Mimics
Adenocarcinoma, Minimal Deviation
Endometrial Cancers: Usual Types, Variants, and Mimics
Atypical Glandular Cells: Endocervicals, Endometrials, and Glandulars, NOS
Endometrial Cells in Pap Test and Glandular Cells Status Post Hysterectomy
Extrauterine Carcinomas and Other Malignancies of Female Genital Tract
Extrauterine Carcinomas and Presentations in Cervicovaginal Cytology
Small Cell Neuroendocrine Carcinoma of Cervix
Other Uncommon Malignancies in Cervicovaginal Cytology
Molecular Testing in Gynecologic Cytology
HPV and Other Molecular Testing in Gynecologic Cytology
Directly Sampled Endometrial Cytology
Anal Cytology
Exfoliative Cytopathology
Respiratory Tract Including Lung FNAs
Specimen Types in Respiratory Cytology and Adequacy Criteria
Benign and Reactive Changes
Pneumocystis Pneumonia and Mimics
Fungal Organisms in Respiratory Cytology
Parasitic Organisms in Respiratory Cytology
Viral Infections (Cytomegalovirus, Herpesvirus, and Others)
Mycobacteria and Other Bacterial Infections
Sarcoidosis and Other Immune-Related Conditions
Pulmonary Alveolar Proteinosis and Mimics
Miscellaneous Findings Including Contaminants
Adenocarcinoma
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Small Cell Carcinoma
Large Cell Neuroendocrine Carcinoma
Carcinoid and Atypical Carcinoid
Rare Benign and Low Malignant Potential Tumors
Rare Malignant Tumors
Pulmonary Lymphoma
Pulmonary Metastasis
Gastrointestinal Tract
Specimen Types in Gastrointestinal Cytology and Normal Cellular Components
Parasitic Infections
Viral Infections
Esophagitis and Barrett Esophagus
Esophageal Adenocarcinoma
Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Gastritis and Intestinal Metaplasia
Gastric Adenocarcinoma
Gastric Lymphoma
Ampulla/Bile Duct/Pancreatic Duct Reactive Changes
Ampulla/Bile Duct/Pancreatic Duct Adenocarcinoma
Colorectal Adenoma/Carcinoma
Neuroendocrine Tumor/Carcinoma
Spindle Cell Neoplasms of Gastrointestinal Tract, Including Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors
Cerebrospinal Fluid
Normal Cerebrospinal Fluid and Contamination by Normal Elements
Infectious Meningitis
Aseptic and Mollaret Meningitis
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Neurodegenerative Diseases
Primary Brain Tumors
Leukemia and Lymphoma
Metastasis in CSF
Pleural, Peritoneal, Pericardial, and Pelvic Fluid and Washings
Normal Cellular Components and Reactive Mesothelial Proliferations
Infectious Conditions
Autoimmune Diseases
Malignant Effusion, Mesothelioma
Malignant Effusion, Carcinomas
Malignant Effusion, Sarcomas
Lymphoid Effusions and Lymphomas
Primary Effusion Lymphoma
Endometriosis and Endosalpingiosis
Ovarian Neoplasms
Immunocytochemistry, Histochemistry, and Other Ancillary Techniques
Urinary Cytology
Normal Urinary Cytology, Specimen Types, and Reporting Terminology
Ileal Conduit Specimens
Noninfectious Benign Conditions
Infectious Benign Conditions
Reactive Urothelial Changes
Low-Grade Urothelial Lesions
High-Grade Urothelial Dysplasia/Carcinoma/Carcinoma In Situ
Squamous Cell Carcinoma of Urinary Bladder
Adenocarcinoma of Urinary Bladder
Other Malignancies in Urinary Cytology
Renal Pelvic Cytology
Ancillary Testing, UroVysion, and Others
Fine-Needle Aspiration, Superficial
Overview
Superficial Aspiration Technique
Thyroid Gland
Ultrasound-Guided Thyroid Fine-Needle Aspiration
Thyroid Fine-Needle Aspiration Reporting Terminology and Specimen Adequacy
Adenomatous (Benign Follicular) Nodule
Chronic Lymphocytic/Hashimoto Thyroiditis
Granulomatous Thyroiditis
Graves Disease/Diffuse Toxic Goiter
Pigmented Thyroid Lesions and Crystals
Atypia of Undetermined Significance/Follicular Lesion of Undertermined Significance
Follicular Neoplasm/Suspicious for a Follicular Neoplasm
Follicular Neoplasm, Hürthle Cell (Oncocytic) Type
Papillary Thyroid Carcinoma, Classic Variant
Papillary Thyroid Carcinoma Variants
Medullary Thyroid Carcinoma
Poorly Differentiated Thyroid Carcinoma
Anaplastic Thyroid Carcinoma
Thyroid Lymphoma
Metastatic Carcinoma to Thyroid
Other Nonneoplastic and Neoplastic Thyroid Lesions Encountered on Thyroid FNA
Parathyroid Gland
Parathyroid Cyst, Adenoma, and Carcinoma
Lymph Nodes
Overview
Indications for Aspiration and Techniques
FNA Sample Prep and Triage in Evaluating Suspected Lymphoma
Benign, Infectious, and Reactive Hyperplasia
Inflammatory and Reactive Lymphoid Hyperplasia
Granulomatous Lymphadenitis, Infectious and Sarcoid
Rosai-Dorfman Disease
Metastatic Malignancies
Metastatic Malignancies (Carcinoma, Melanoma)
HPV-Positive Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Nodal B-Cell Lymphoma
Small Lymphocytic Lymphoma
Lymphoplasmacytic Lymphoma
Mantle Cell Lymphoma
Nodal Marginal Zone Lymphoma
Follicular Lymphoma
Burkitt Lymphoma
Large B-Cell Lymphoma
Extranodal B-Cell Lymphoma
Plasmacytoma
Mediastinal Large B-Cell Lymphoma
Plasmablastic Lymphoma
T-Cell Lymphoma
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma
Mycosis Fungoides
Angioimmunoblastic Lymphoma
ALK(+) Anaplastic Large Cell Lymphoma
T-Cell Lymphoblastic Lymphoma
Hodgkin Lymphoma
Nodular Lymphocyte-Predominant Hodgkin Lymphoma
Classical Hodgkin Lymphoma
Salivary Gland
Overview
Approach to Interpretation of Salivary Gland Aspiration Biopsies and Reporting Terminology (Milan System)
Benign Lesions
Normal Salivary Gland and Sialadenitis on Aspiration
Cysts
Pleomorphic Adenoma
Warthin Tumor
Myoepithelioma
Oncocytoma, Salivary Gland
Malignant Neoplasms
Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma
Acinic Cell Carcinoma
Mucoepidermoid Carcinoma
Basaloid Neoplasms, Benign and Malignant
Carcinoma Ex Pleomorphic Adenoma
Adenocarcinoma, Not Otherwise Specified
Polymorphous Low-Grade Adenocarcinoma
Salivary Duct Carcinoma
Secretory Carcinoma
Myoepithelial Carcinoma
Cribriform Adenocarcinoma
Metastatic Carcinoma
Primary and Metastatic Nonepithelial Tumors
Breast
Overview
Role of Fine-Needle Aspiration of Breast, Techniques and Triple Test
Benign Breast Lesions
Inflammatory and Granulomatous Conditions
Fat Necrosis
Nonproliferative and Proliferative Changes in Breast
Radial Scar/Complex Sclerosing Lesion
Gynecomastia
Mucocele-Like Lesion
Benign Neoplasms
Fibroadenoma
Granular Cell Tumor of Breast
Papillary Neoplasms
Myofibroblastoma, Mammary
Malignant Neoplasms
Ductal Carcinoma and Variants of Invasive Mammary Carcinoma
Lobular Carcinoma
Phyllodes Tumor
Angiosarcoma and Other Sarcomas
Lymphomas and Metastatic Tumors
Nipple Discharge
Cytology Specimens for Risk Assessment of Breast Cancer
Skin and Subcutaneous Cytology
Cutaneous and Adnexal Cytology
Fine-Needle Aspiration, Deep Organs and Tissues
Overview
Techniques and Modalities of Deep Aspiration Biopsies
Mediastinum
Overview
Anatomic Compartments and Constituent Tumors
Nonneoplastic Lesions
Mediastinal Cysts and Inflammatory Lesions
Neoplasms
Thymoma
Thymic Carcinoma
Germ Cell Tumors
Neurogenic Tumors
Metastatic Tumors of Mediastinum
Liver
Overview
Cytology of Normal Liver
Inflammatory and Infectious Conditions of Liver
Benign Hepatic Neoplasms
Hepatocellular Adenoma
Focal Nodular Hyperplasia
Hemangioma, Liver
Malignant Neoplasms
Hepatocellular Carcinoma
Hepatoblastoma
Liver Metastasis
Kidney
Overview
Cytology of Normal Kidney
Benign Lesions and Neoplasms
Renal Cysts
Angiomyolipoma
Oncocytoma, Kidney
Metanephric Adenoma
Metanephric Stromal Tumor
Xanthogranulomatous Pyelonephritis/Malakoplakia
Malignant Neoplasms
Clear Cell Renal Cell Carcinoma
Papillary Renal Cell Carcinoma
Clear Cell Papillary Renal Cell Carcinoma
Chromophobe Renal Cell Carcinoma
Collecting Duct Carcinoma
Renal Medullary Carcinoma
Mucinous Tubular and Spindle Cell Carcinoma of Kidney
Carcinoid Tumor
Primary Renal Sarcomas in Adults
Renal Lymphomas
Nephroblastoma (Wilms Tumor)
Clear Cell Sarcoma of Kidney
Congenital Mesoblastic Nephroma
Rhabdoid Tumor of Kidney
Metastatic Tumors to Kidney
Tumors of Renal Pelvis
Urothelial Carcinoma
Adrenal Gland
Overview
Cytology of Normal Adrenal Gland
Adrenal Cortical Lesions
Adrenal Cortical Adenoma
Adrenal Cortical Carcinoma
Metastatic Tumors to Adrenal Gland
Adrenal Medullary Lesions
Pheochromocytoma
Pancreas
Overview
Cytology of Normal Pancreas
Pancreatic Cytology Reporting Terminology, Cyst Evaluation
Nonneoplastic Lesions
Pancreatitis
Lymphoepithelial Cyst of Pancreas
Intra- and Peripancreatic Splenules
Neoplasms
Serous Microcystic Adenoma
Mucinous Cystic Neoplasm
Intraductal Papillary Mucinous Neoplasm
Solid Pseudopapillary Neoplasm
Pancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumor
Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma
Unusual Variants of Ductal Carcinoma
Acinar Cell Carcinoma
Lymphoma and Secondary Tumors of Pancreas
Bone
Overview
Approach to Cytologic/Small Biopsy Diagnosis of Primary Bone Tumors
Neoplasms
Chondromas of Bone and Soft Tissue
Chondroblastoma
Giant Cell Tumor
Osteoblastoma
Adamantinoma
Langerhans Cell Histiocytosis
Chordoma
Osteosarcoma
Chondrosarcoma
Ewing Sarcoma
Bone Lymphoma
Metastatic Tumors of the Bone
Soft Tissue
Overview
Approach to Cytologic/Small Biopsy Diagnosis of Primary Soft Tissue Lesions
Adipocytic Tumors
Benign Adipose Tissue Tumors
Liposarcoma
Fibroblastic/Myofibroblastic Lesions
Fibrosarcoma
Myofibroblastoma
Low-Grade Myofibroblastic Sarcoma
Fibrohistiocytic Tumors
Giant Cell Tumor of Tendon Sheath
Undifferentiated Pleomorphic Sarcoma
Tumors of Muscle Origin
Smooth Muscle Tumors
Skeletal Muscle Tumors
Vascular Tumors
Hemangioma, Soft Tissue
Epithelioid Hemangioendothelioma
Angiosarcoma
Other Tumors
Other Reactive and Neoplastic Soft Tissue Entities
Mesenchymal Chondrosarcoma
Solitary Fibrous Tumor
Intramuscular Myxoma
Synovial Sarcoma
Epithelioid Sarcoma
Alveolar Soft Part Sarcoma
Clear Cell Sarcoma of Soft Tissue
Desmoplastic Small Round Cell Tumor
Ophthalmic and Neuropathology
Approach to Ophthalmic Cytology
Ophthalmic Cytopathology, Infectious
Ophthalmic Cytopathology, Neoplastic
Neuropathology Squash Preparations, Infectious
Neuropathology Squash Preparations, Glial Neoplasms
Neuropathology Squash Preparations, Nonglial Neoplasms
Management and Ancillary Testing
Cytopreparatory and Quality Management
Cytopreparatory Techniques and Instrumentation in Nongynecologic Cytology
Quality Improvement and Laboratory Management for Cytopathology
Ancillary Testing
Immunocytochemistry
Molecular Techniques
Description
Part of the highly regarded Diagnostic Pathology series, this updated volume by Drs. Dina R. Mody, Michael J. Thrall, and Savitri Krishnamurthy, is a visually stunning, easy-to-use reference covering all aspects of cytology, including gynecologic, non-gynecologic exfoliative, fine-needle aspiration, and imaging. An abundance of high-quality images make this an invaluable diagnostic aid for every practicing pathologist, resident, or fellow who works with ever-smaller tissue samples for diagnosis and molecular testing.
Key Features
- Essential knowledge in all areas of cytopathology , including clinical, radiologic, cytopathological features, immunohistochemical, and molecular correlates where applicable
- Time-saving reference features include bulleted text, a variety of tables, key facts in each chapter, annotated images, pertinent references, and an extensive index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 850
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 30th January 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323547659
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323547635
About the Authors
Dina Mody Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of Cytopathology, The Ibrahim Ramzy Chair in Pathology, Department of Pathology and Genomic Medicine, Houston Methodist Hospital, Houston, Texas, Professor of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, Weill Cornell Medicine, Cornell University, New York, New York
Michael J. Thrall Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Cytopathology Fellowship Director, Department of Pathology and Genomic Medicine, Houston Methodist Hospital, Houston, Texas, Associate Professor of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, Weill Cornell Medicine, Cornell University, New York, New York
Savitri Krishnamurthy Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Pathology, Deputy Division Head, Director of Clinical Trials Research and Development, Division of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, Texas