Diagnostic Pathology: Breast
3rd Edition
Description
This expert volume in the Diagnostic Pathology series is an excellent point-of-care resource for practitioners at all levels of experience and training. Covering all areas of breast pathology, it incorporates the most recent clinical, pathological, radiological, staging, and molecular knowledge in the field to provide a comprehensive overview of all key issues relevant to today’s practice. Richly illustrated and easy to use, the third edition of Diagnostic Pathology: Breast is a one-stop reference for accurate, complete surgical pathology evaluation—ideal as a day-to-day reference or as a reliable training resource.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 750
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 15th December 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323758956
About the Authors
Susan C. Lester
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief, Breast Pathology, Brigham and Women’s Hospital,Boston, Massachusetts; Assistant Professor, Harvard Medical School, Boston, Massachusetts
David G. Hicks
David Hicks is a senior faculty member at the U of Rochester and has contributed to and authored Elsevier texts. He is Director of IHC-ISH Laboratory and Breast Subspecialty Service at URMC. His innovative approaches to improving efficiency and quality in surgical pathology have been highlighted in publications and invited lectures sponsored by national pathology organizations. He has implemented a subspecialty-based surgical pathology system, combining disease-specific diagnostic and prognostic expertise with translational research based on organ systems and disease categories.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Director, Surgical Pathology Unit, Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, University of Rochester Medical Center, Rochester, New York
