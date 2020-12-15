COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off our Print & eBook bundle option. Terms & conditions.
Diagnostic Pathology: Breast - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780323758956

Diagnostic Pathology: Breast

3rd Edition

Authors: Susan C. Lester David G. Hicks
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323758956
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 15th December 2020
Page Count: 750
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This expert volume in the Diagnostic Pathology series is an excellent point-of-care resource for practitioners at all levels of experience and training. Covering all areas of breast pathology, it incorporates the most recent clinical, pathological, radiological, staging, and molecular knowledge in the field to provide a comprehensive overview of all key issues relevant to today’s practice. Richly illustrated and easy to use, the third edition of Diagnostic Pathology: Breast is a one-stop reference for accurate, complete surgical pathology evaluation—ideal as a day-to-day reference or as a reliable training resource.

Details

No. of pages:
750
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2021
Published:
15th December 2020
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323758956

About the Authors

Susan C. Lester

Affiliations and Expertise

Chief, Breast Pathology, Brigham and Women’s Hospital,Boston, Massachusetts; Assistant Professor, Harvard Medical School, Boston, Massachusetts

David G. Hicks

David Hicks is a senior faculty member at the U of Rochester and has contributed to and authored Elsevier texts. He is Director of IHC-ISH Laboratory and Breast Subspecialty Service at URMC. His innovative approaches to improving efficiency and quality in surgical pathology have been highlighted in publications and invited lectures sponsored by national pathology organizations. He has implemented a subspecialty-based surgical pathology system, combining disease-specific diagnostic and prognostic expertise with translational research based on organ systems and disease categories.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Director, Surgical Pathology Unit, Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, University of Rochester Medical Center, Rochester, New York

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.