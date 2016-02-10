Diagnostic Pathology: Breast

David Hicks is a senior faculty member at the U of Rochester and has contributed to and authored Elsevier texts. He is Director of IHC-ISH Laboratory and Breast Subspecialty Service at URMC. His innovative approaches to improving efficiency and quality in surgical pathology have been highlighted in publications and invited lectures sponsored by national pathology organizations. He has implemented a subspecialty-based surgical pathology system, combining disease-specific diagnostic and prognostic expertise with translational research based on organ systems and disease categories.