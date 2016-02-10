Diagnostic Pathology: Breast - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780323377126, 9780323442985

Diagnostic Pathology: Breast

2nd Edition

Authors: Susan C. Lester David G. Hicks
eBook ISBN: 9780323442985
eBook ISBN: 9780323395267
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323377126
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 10th February 2016
Page Count: 600
Part of the highly regarded Diagnostic Pathology series, Diagnostic Pathology: Breast, second edition, is a visually stunning, easy-to-use reference covering all aspects of breast pathology. Outstanding images, including gross and microscopic pathology, a wide range of supportive immunohistochemistry, and detailed medical illustrations with numerous examples of morphologic findings, make this an invaluable diagnostic aid for every practicing pathologist, resident, or fellow. This second edition incorporates the most recent clinical, pathological, histological, and molecular knowledge in the field to provide a comprehensive overview of all key issues relevant to today’s practice.

Susan C. Lester Author

Chief, Breast Pathology Services, Brigham and Women’s Hospital; Assistant Professor, Harvard Medical School, Boston, Massachusetts, USA

David G. Hicks Author

David Hicks is a senior faculty member at the U of Rochester and has contributed to and authored Elsevier texts. He is Director of IHC-ISH Laboratory and Breast Subspecialty Service at URMC. His innovative approaches to improving efficiency and quality in surgical pathology have been highlighted in publications and invited lectures sponsored by national pathology organizations. He has implemented a subspecialty-based surgical pathology system, combining disease-specific diagnostic and prognostic expertise with translational research based on organ systems and disease categories.

Professor, Director, Surgical Pathology Unit, Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, University of Rochester Medical Center, Rochester, New York

