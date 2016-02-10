Diagnostic Pathology: Breast
2nd Edition
Description
Part of the highly regarded Diagnostic Pathology series, Diagnostic Pathology: Breast, second edition, is a visually stunning, easy-to-use reference covering all aspects of breast pathology. Outstanding images, including gross and microscopic pathology, a wide range of supportive immunohistochemistry, and detailed medical illustrations with numerous examples of morphologic findings, make this an invaluable diagnostic aid for every practicing pathologist, resident, or fellow. This second edition incorporates the most recent clinical, pathological, histological, and molecular knowledge in the field to provide a comprehensive overview of all key issues relevant to today’s practice.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 600
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 10th February 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323442985
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323395267
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323377126
About the Authors
Susan C. Lester Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief, Breast Pathology Services, Brigham and Women’s Hospital; Assistant Professor, Harvard Medical School, Boston, Massachusetts, USA
David G. Hicks Author
David Hicks is a senior faculty member at the U of Rochester and has contributed to and authored Elsevier texts. He is Director of IHC-ISH Laboratory and Breast Subspecialty Service at URMC. His innovative approaches to improving efficiency and quality in surgical pathology have been highlighted in publications and invited lectures sponsored by national pathology organizations. He has implemented a subspecialty-based surgical pathology system, combining disease-specific diagnostic and prognostic expertise with translational research based on organ systems and disease categories.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Director, Surgical Pathology Unit, Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, University of Rochester Medical Center, Rochester, New York