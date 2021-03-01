Diagnostic Pathology: Bone - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780323765336

Diagnostic Pathology: Bone

3rd Edition

Authors: Gunnlaugur Petur Nielsen Andrew Rosenberg
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323765336
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st March 2021
Page Count: 500
Description

This expert volume in the Diagnostic Pathology series is an excellent point-of-care resource for practitioners at all levels of experience and training. Covering all areas of bone pathology, it incorporates the most recent clinical, pathological, and molecular knowledge in the field to provide a comprehensive overview of all key issues relevant to today’s practice. Richly illustrated and easy to use, Diagnostic Pathology: Bone is a one-stop reference for accurate, complete surgical pathology reports, ideal as a day-to-day reference or as a reliable training resource.

About the Authors

Gunnlaugur Petur Nielsen

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Pathology, Director of Bone and Soft Tissue Pathology, Massachusetts General Hospital; Professor of Pathology, Harvard Medical School, Boston, Massachusetts

Andrew Rosenberg

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Pathology Director of Anatomic Pathology Director of Bone & Soft Tissue Pathology University of Miami Hospital Miami, Florida

