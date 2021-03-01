Diagnostic Pathology: Bone
3rd Edition
Description
This expert volume in the Diagnostic Pathology series is an excellent point-of-care resource for practitioners at all levels of experience and training. Covering all areas of bone pathology, it incorporates the most recent clinical, pathological, and molecular knowledge in the field to provide a comprehensive overview of all key issues relevant to today’s practice. Richly illustrated and easy to use, Diagnostic Pathology: Bone is a one-stop reference for accurate, complete surgical pathology reports, ideal as a day-to-day reference or as a reliable training resource.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 500
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2022
- Published:
- 1st March 2021
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323765336
About the Authors
G. Petur Nielsen
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Pathology, Director of Bone and Soft Tissue Pathology, Massachusetts General Hospital; Professor of Pathology, Harvard Medical School, Boston, Massachusetts
Andrew Rosenberg
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Pathology Director of Anatomic Pathology Director of Bone & Soft Tissue Pathology University of Miami Hospital Miami, Florida
