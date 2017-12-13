Diagnostic Pathology: Blood and Bone Marrow
2nd Edition
Table of Contents
Part I: Introduction
Hematopoiesis and Bone Marrow Histology
Bone Marrow Examination and Techniques
Bone Marrow Reporting
Overview of Constitutional and Acquired Bone Marrow Disorders
Part II: Anemia
Overview of Anemia
SECTION 1: ACQUIRED ANEMIAS
Iron Deficiency Anemia
Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemias
Alloimmune Hemolytic Anemia and Hemolytic Disease of Newborn
Microangiopathic Hemolytic Anemia
Megaloblastic Anemia
Acquired Nonneoplastic Sideroblastic Anemia
Alcoholism-Associated Anemia
Anemia in the Elderly
Copper Deficiency-Associated Anemia
Acquired Red Cell Aplasia
Transient Erythroblastopenia of Childhood
Parvovirus-Induced Red Cell Aplasia
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria
Acquired Aplastic Anemia
SECTION 2: CONSTITUTIONAL ANEMIAS
Thalassemia
Sickle Cell Anemia
Pyruvate Kinase Deficiency
Hereditary Spherocytosis
Hereditary Elliptocytosis, Including Hereditary Pyropoikilocytosis
Diamond-Blackfan Anemia
Fanconi Anemia
Congenital Dyserythropoietic Anemia
Congenital Sideroblastic Anemia
Congenital Megaloblastic Anemia
Part III: Erythrocytosis
SECTION 1: CONSTITUTIONAL
Congenital Erythrocytosis
SECTION 2: ACQUIRED
Acquired Erythrocytosis
Part IV: Benign Leukocyte Disorders in Blood and Bone Marrow
Overview of Benign Leukocyte Disorders in Blood and Bone Marrow
Pancytopenia
Neutropenia
Neutrophilia
Monocytosis
Eosinophilia
Basophilia
Lymphocytosis
Lymphopenia, Constitutional and Acquired
Plasmacytosis of Bone Marrow
Hematogones in Bone Marrow
Lymphoid Aggregates in Bone Marrow
Granulomas in Bone Marrow
Part V: Constitutional Granulocytic Disorders
SECTION 1: CONSTITUTIONAL NEUTROPENIAS
Severe Congenital Neutropenia and Cyclic Neutropenia
Shwachman-Diamond Syndrome
Chediak-Higashi Syndrome
Myelokathexis in WHIM Syndrome
SECTION 2: CONSTITUTIONAL NEUTROPHIL ANOMALIES
Pelger-Huet Anomaly
MYH9-Related Disorders
Selected Lysosomal Storage Diseases With Abnormal Leukocyte Granulation
Part VI: Megakaryocytic Disorders
Overview of Megakaryocytic Disorders
SECTION 1: ACQUIRED PLATELET DISORDERS WITH THROMBOCYTOPENIA
Immune-Mediated Thrombocytopenia
Hemolytic-Uremic Syndrome
Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura
Pregnancy-Associated Thrombocytopenia
SECTION 2: CONSTITUTIONAL PLATELET DISORDERS WITH THROMBOCYTOPENIA
Thrombocytopenia Absent Radius Syndrome
Congenital Amegakaryocytic Thrombocytopenia
Gray Platelet Syndrome
Wiskott-Aldrich Syndrome-Related Disorders
Congenital Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura
SECTION 3: THROMBOCYTOSIS
Thrombocytosis
Part VII: Infection
Overview of Infection
Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome
Human Immunodeficiency Virus
Infectious Mononucleosis Syndromes (Epstein-Barr Virus, Cytomegalovirus)
Parvovirus B19 Infection
Bacterial Infections, Blood and Bone Marrow Features
Fungal Infections, Blood and Bone Marrow Features
Helminthic Infections
Malaria
Other Protozoan Infections
Part VIII: Miscellaneous Nonneoplastic Disorders and Conditions
Overview and Classification of Hemophagocytic Disorders in Bone Marrow
Hematologic Manifestations of Collagen Vascular Disorders
Hematologic Manifestations of Chronic Renal Disorders
Lysosomal Storage Diseases With Predominantly Histiocytic Storage
Other Pregnancy-Associated Hematologic Disorders
Gelatinous Transformation and Other Bone Marrow Stromal Disorders
Crystals in Bone Marrow
Bone Abnormalities in Bone Marrow Specimens
Part IX: Myeloid Neoplasms
Overview and Classification of Myeloid Neoplasms
Protocol for the Examination of Specimens From Patients With Hematopoietic Neoplasms Involving Bone Marrow
Clinical Practice Guidelines for Initial Work-Up of Acute Leukemia
SECTION 1: MYELOPROLIFERATIVE NEOPLASMS
Overview of Myeloproliferative Neoplasms
Chronic Myelogenous Leukemia, BCR/ABL1+
Chronic Neutrophilic Leukemia
Polycythemia Vera
Primary Myelofibrosis
Essential Thrombocythemia
Chronic Eosinophilic Leukemia, Not Otherwise Specified
Systemic Mastocytosis
Mast Cell Leukemia
Myeloproliferative Neoplasm, Unclassifiable
SECTION 2: MYELOID AND LYMPHOID NEOPLASMS WITH EOSINOPHILIA AND ABNORMALITIES OF PDGFRA, PDGFRB, AND FGFR1
Myeloid and Lymphoid Neoplasms With PDGFRA Rearrangement
Myeloid Neoplasms With PDGRFB Rearrangments
Myeloid and Lymphoid Neoplasms With FGFR1 Abnormalities
SECTION 3: MYELODYSPLASTIC & MYELOPROLIFERATIVE NEOPLASMS
Overview of Myelodysplastic/Myeloproliferative Neoplasms
Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia
Atypical Chronic Myeloid Leukemia, BCR/ABL1-
Juvenile Myelomonocytic Leukemia
RARS-T
Myelodysplastic/Myeloproliferative Neoplasms, Unclassifiable
SECTION 4: MYELODYSPLASTIC SYNDROMES
Overview and Classification of Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Myelodysplasia With Single Lineage Dysplasia
Myelodysplasia With Ring Sideroblasts
Myelodysplasia With Multilineage Dysplasia
Myelodysplasia With Increased Blasts
Myelodysplastic Syndrome With Isolated del(5q)
Myelodysplastic Syndrome, Unclassifiable
Childhood Myelodysplastic Syndrome (Refractory Cytopenia of Childhood)
SECTION 5: ACUTE MYELOID LEUKEMIA
Overview of Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Familial AML/MDS
Acute Myeloid Leukemia With t(8;21)(q22;q22), RUNX1-RUNX1T1
Acute Myeloid Leukemia With inv(16)(p13.1q22) or t(16;16)(p13.1;q22), CBFB-MYH11
Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia With t(15;17)(q22;q21), PML-RARA
Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia With Variant RARA Rearrangement
Acute Myeloid Leukemia With t(9;11)(p22;q23), MLLT3-MLL
Additional Genetic Subtypes of Acute Myeloid Leukemia, Including t(6;9), inv(3), t(1;22), Mutated NPM1, Mutated CEBPA
Acute Myeloid Leukemia With Myelodysplasia- Related Changes
Therapy-Related Myeloid Neoplasms
Acute Myeloid Leukemia With Minimal Differentiation
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Without Maturation
Acute Myeloid Leukemia With Maturation
Acute Myelomonocytic Leukemia
Acute Monoblastic and Monocytic Leukemia
Acute Erythroid Leukemia
Acute Megakaryoblastic Leukemia
Acute Basophilic Leukemia
Acute Panmyelosis With Myelofibrosis
Myeloid Proliferations Related to Down Syndrome
Blastic Plasmacytoid Dendritic Cell Neoplasm
Part X: Acute Leukemias of Ambiguous Lineage
Acute Undifferentiated Leukemia
Mixed Phenotype Acute Leukemia
Part XI: Lymphoid Neoplasms
Overview of Lymphoid Neoplasms
Protocol for the Examination of Specimens from Patients With Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma/Lymphoid Neoplasms
SECTION 1: B-PRECURSOR NEOPLASMS
B-Lymphoblastic Leukemia
Novel Genetic Subtypes of B-Lymphoblastic Leukemia
SECTION 2: T-PRECURSOR NEOPLASMS
T-Lymphoblastic Leukemia/Lymphoma
ETP-ALL
SECTION 3: MATURE B-CELL NEOPLASMS
Overview and Classification of Mature Leukemias, Immunosecretory Lymphomas
Monoclonal B Lymphocytes
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia/Small Lymphocytic Lymphoma
B-Cell Prolymphocytic Leukemia
Splenic B-Cell Marginal Zone Lymphoma
Hairy Cell Leukemia
Splenic B-Cell Leukemia, Hairy Cell Leukemia Variant
Lymphoplasmacytic Lymphoma
Gamma Heavy Chain Disease
Monoclonal Gammopathy of Undetermined Significance
Plasma Cell Myeloma
Burkitt Leukemia/Lymphoma
Mantle Cell Lymphoma in Blood and Bone Marrow
Follicular Cell Lymphoma in Blood and Bone Marrow
Marginal Zone Lymphoma in Blood and Bone Marrow
Large Cell Lymphoma in Blood and Bone Marrow
Other B-Cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphomas Involving Blood and Bone Marrow
SECTION 4: MATURE T/NK-CELL NEOPLASMS
Overview and Classification of Mature T/NK-Cell Neoplasms
T-Cell Prolymphocytic Leukemia
T-Cell Large Granular Lymphocytic Leukemia
Chronic Lymphoproliferative Disorder of NK Cells
Aggressive NK-Cell Leukemia
Adult T-Cell Leukemia
Mycosis Fungoides/Sézary Syndrome
Anaplastic Large Cell Lymphoma in Blood and Bone Marrow
Other T-Cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphomas Involving Blood and Bone Marrow
SECTION 5: HODGKIN LYMPHOMA IN BONE MARROW
Hodgkin Lymphoma in Bone Marrow, Classic and Lymphocyte Predominant Subtypes
Protocol for the Examination of Specimens from Patients With Hodgkin Lymphoma
Part XII: Other Neoplasms Involving Bone Marrow
Langerhans Cell Histiocytosis in Bone Marrow
Hemophagocytic Disorders
Posttransplant Lymphoproliferative Disorders in Bone Marrow
Metastatic Carcinoma and Sarcoma
Description
Part of the highly regarded Diagnostic Pathology series, Diagnostic Pathology: Blood and Bone Marrow, second edition includes today's most recent knowledge on the latest finds in this subspecialty. New chapters focus on current molecular insights into the pathogenesis of familial disorders and neoplasms, ensuring pathologists, hematopathologists, hematologists, and oncologists alike can deliver the most up-to-date diagnoses possible. Concise, bulleted text coupled with extensive illustrations makes this succinct yet comprehensive reference ideal for clinical use.
Key Features
- Expert Consult eBook version included , which allows you to search all of the text, figures, and references from the book on a variety of devices
- Includes an introductory chapter on the basics of hematopathology, such as a review of normal peripheral blood and bone marrow histology, flow charts of hematopoiesis, photomicrographs of the various stages of each lineage, and descriptions of the common stains used in hematopathology
- Multiple new chapters focus on current molecular insights into the pathogenesis of familial disorders and neoplasms
- Features a new chapter on familial leukemia propensity disorder
- Content covers many of today's hot topics, incorporating the recently published WHO criteria in the Revised 4th Edition WHO Classification of Tumours of Hematopoietic and Lymphoid Tissues (IARC, Lyon, 2017), novel genetic subtypes of acute lymphoblastic leukemia, multiple new lymphoma subtypes, clinical practice guidelines for diagnosis of acute leukemias, and hematologic problems of the elderly
- Pinpoints important elements in the diagnosis of benign and neoplastic disorders
- Clearly delineates numerous genetic disorders often found in blood and bone marrow
- Ideal for trainees seeking basic information as well as experienced practitioners in need of a brief refresher
Details
- No. of pages:
- 976
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 13th December 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323392549
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323395298
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323428583
About the Authors
Kathryn Foucar Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Distinguished Professor Emerita of Pathology, Department of Pathology, The University of New Mexico Health Sciences Center, Albuquerque, New Mexico
Devon Chabot-Richards Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, The University of New Mexico, Albuquerque, New Mexico
David Czuchlewski Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Vice Chair for Education, Department of Pathology, The University of New Mexico Health Sciences Center, Albuquerque, New Mexico
Kristin Hunt Karner Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department of Pathology, University of Utah, Medical Director, Hematopathology, ARUP Laboratories, Salt Lake City, Utah
Kaaren K. Reichard Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant, Department of Laboratory Medicine and Pathology, Division of Hematopathology, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota
Mohammad Vasef Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Pathology, The University of New Mexico Health Sciences Center, Albuquerque, New Mexico
Carla S. Wilson Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Pathology, Department of Pathology, The University of New Mexico Health Sciences Center, Albuquerque, New Mexico
Qian-Yun Zhang Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Pathology, Department of Pathology, The University of New Mexico Health Sciences Center, Albuquerque, New Mexico
Karissa Culbreath Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department of Pathology, The University of New Mexico Health Sciences Center, Scientific Director, Infectious Disease, TriCore Reference Laboratories, Albuquerque, New Mexico