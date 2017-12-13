Diagnostic Pathology: Blood and Bone Marrow

Part I: Introduction

Hematopoiesis and Bone Marrow Histology

Bone Marrow Examination and Techniques

Bone Marrow Reporting

Overview of Constitutional and Acquired Bone Marrow Disorders

Part II: Anemia

Overview of Anemia

SECTION 1: ACQUIRED ANEMIAS

Iron Deficiency Anemia

Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemias

Alloimmune Hemolytic Anemia and Hemolytic Disease of Newborn

Microangiopathic Hemolytic Anemia

Megaloblastic Anemia

Acquired Nonneoplastic Sideroblastic Anemia

Alcoholism-Associated Anemia

Anemia in the Elderly

Copper Deficiency-Associated Anemia

Acquired Red Cell Aplasia

Transient Erythroblastopenia of Childhood

Parvovirus-Induced Red Cell Aplasia

Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria

Acquired Aplastic Anemia

SECTION 2: CONSTITUTIONAL ANEMIAS

Thalassemia

Sickle Cell Anemia

Pyruvate Kinase Deficiency

Hereditary Spherocytosis

Hereditary Elliptocytosis, Including Hereditary Pyropoikilocytosis

Diamond-Blackfan Anemia

Fanconi Anemia

Congenital Dyserythropoietic Anemia

Congenital Sideroblastic Anemia

Congenital Megaloblastic Anemia

Part III: Erythrocytosis

SECTION 1: CONSTITUTIONAL

Congenital Erythrocytosis

SECTION 2: ACQUIRED

Acquired Erythrocytosis

Part IV: Benign Leukocyte Disorders in Blood and Bone Marrow

Overview of Benign Leukocyte Disorders in Blood and Bone Marrow

Pancytopenia

Neutropenia

Neutrophilia

Monocytosis

Eosinophilia

Basophilia

Lymphocytosis

Lymphopenia, Constitutional and Acquired

Plasmacytosis of Bone Marrow

Hematogones in Bone Marrow

Lymphoid Aggregates in Bone Marrow

Granulomas in Bone Marrow

Part V: Constitutional Granulocytic Disorders

SECTION 1: CONSTITUTIONAL NEUTROPENIAS

Severe Congenital Neutropenia and Cyclic Neutropenia

Shwachman-Diamond Syndrome

Chediak-Higashi Syndrome

Myelokathexis in WHIM Syndrome

SECTION 2: CONSTITUTIONAL NEUTROPHIL ANOMALIES

Pelger-Huet Anomaly

MYH9-Related Disorders

Selected Lysosomal Storage Diseases With Abnormal Leukocyte Granulation

Part VI: Megakaryocytic Disorders

Overview of Megakaryocytic Disorders

SECTION 1: ACQUIRED PLATELET DISORDERS WITH THROMBOCYTOPENIA

Immune-Mediated Thrombocytopenia

Hemolytic-Uremic Syndrome

Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura

Pregnancy-Associated Thrombocytopenia

SECTION 2: CONSTITUTIONAL PLATELET DISORDERS WITH THROMBOCYTOPENIA

Thrombocytopenia Absent Radius Syndrome

Congenital Amegakaryocytic Thrombocytopenia

Gray Platelet Syndrome

Wiskott-Aldrich Syndrome-Related Disorders

Congenital Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura

SECTION 3: THROMBOCYTOSIS

Thrombocytosis

Part VII: Infection

Overview of Infection

Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome

Human Immunodeficiency Virus

Infectious Mononucleosis Syndromes (Epstein-Barr Virus, Cytomegalovirus)

Parvovirus B19 Infection

Bacterial Infections, Blood and Bone Marrow Features

Fungal Infections, Blood and Bone Marrow Features

Helminthic Infections

Malaria

Other Protozoan Infections

Part VIII: Miscellaneous Nonneoplastic Disorders and Conditions

Overview and Classification of Hemophagocytic Disorders in Bone Marrow

Hematologic Manifestations of Collagen Vascular Disorders

Hematologic Manifestations of Chronic Renal Disorders

Lysosomal Storage Diseases With Predominantly Histiocytic Storage

Other Pregnancy-Associated Hematologic Disorders

Gelatinous Transformation and Other Bone Marrow Stromal Disorders

Crystals in Bone Marrow

Bone Abnormalities in Bone Marrow Specimens

Part IX: Myeloid Neoplasms

Overview and Classification of Myeloid Neoplasms

Protocol for the Examination of Specimens From Patients With Hematopoietic Neoplasms Involving Bone Marrow

Clinical Practice Guidelines for Initial Work-Up of Acute Leukemia

SECTION 1: MYELOPROLIFERATIVE NEOPLASMS

Overview of Myeloproliferative Neoplasms

Chronic Myelogenous Leukemia, BCR/ABL1+

Chronic Neutrophilic Leukemia

Polycythemia Vera

Primary Myelofibrosis

Essential Thrombocythemia

Chronic Eosinophilic Leukemia, Not Otherwise Specified

Systemic Mastocytosis

Mast Cell Leukemia

Myeloproliferative Neoplasm, Unclassifiable

SECTION 2: MYELOID AND LYMPHOID NEOPLASMS WITH EOSINOPHILIA AND ABNORMALITIES OF PDGFRA, PDGFRB, AND FGFR1

Myeloid and Lymphoid Neoplasms With PDGFRA Rearrangement

Myeloid Neoplasms With PDGRFB Rearrangments

Myeloid and Lymphoid Neoplasms With FGFR1 Abnormalities

SECTION 3: MYELODYSPLASTIC & MYELOPROLIFERATIVE NEOPLASMS

Overview of Myelodysplastic/Myeloproliferative Neoplasms

Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia

Atypical Chronic Myeloid Leukemia, BCR/ABL1-

Juvenile Myelomonocytic Leukemia

RARS-T

Myelodysplastic/Myeloproliferative Neoplasms, Unclassifiable

SECTION 4: MYELODYSPLASTIC SYNDROMES

Overview and Classification of Myelodysplastic Syndromes

Myelodysplasia With Single Lineage Dysplasia

Myelodysplasia With Ring Sideroblasts

Myelodysplasia With Multilineage Dysplasia

Myelodysplasia With Increased Blasts

Myelodysplastic Syndrome With Isolated del(5q)

Myelodysplastic Syndrome, Unclassifiable

Childhood Myelodysplastic Syndrome (Refractory Cytopenia of Childhood)

SECTION 5: ACUTE MYELOID LEUKEMIA

Overview of Acute Myeloid Leukemia

Familial AML/MDS

Acute Myeloid Leukemia With t(8;21)(q22;q22), RUNX1-RUNX1T1

Acute Myeloid Leukemia With inv(16)(p13.1q22) or t(16;16)(p13.1;q22), CBFB-MYH11

Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia With t(15;17)(q22;q21), PML-RARA

Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia With Variant RARA Rearrangement

Acute Myeloid Leukemia With t(9;11)(p22;q23), MLLT3-MLL

Additional Genetic Subtypes of Acute Myeloid Leukemia, Including t(6;9), inv(3), t(1;22), Mutated NPM1, Mutated CEBPA

Acute Myeloid Leukemia With Myelodysplasia- Related Changes

Therapy-Related Myeloid Neoplasms

Acute Myeloid Leukemia With Minimal Differentiation

Acute Myeloid Leukemia Without Maturation

Acute Myeloid Leukemia With Maturation

Acute Myelomonocytic Leukemia

Acute Monoblastic and Monocytic Leukemia

Acute Erythroid Leukemia

Acute Megakaryoblastic Leukemia

Acute Basophilic Leukemia

Acute Panmyelosis With Myelofibrosis

Myeloid Proliferations Related to Down Syndrome

Blastic Plasmacytoid Dendritic Cell Neoplasm

Part X: Acute Leukemias of Ambiguous Lineage

Acute Undifferentiated Leukemia

Mixed Phenotype Acute Leukemia

Part XI: Lymphoid Neoplasms

Overview of Lymphoid Neoplasms

Protocol for the Examination of Specimens from Patients With Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma/Lymphoid Neoplasms

SECTION 1: B-PRECURSOR NEOPLASMS

B-Lymphoblastic Leukemia

Novel Genetic Subtypes of B-Lymphoblastic Leukemia

SECTION 2: T-PRECURSOR NEOPLASMS

T-Lymphoblastic Leukemia/Lymphoma

ETP-ALL

SECTION 3: MATURE B-CELL NEOPLASMS

Overview and Classification of Mature Leukemias, Immunosecretory Lymphomas

Monoclonal B Lymphocytes

Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia/Small Lymphocytic Lymphoma

B-Cell Prolymphocytic Leukemia

Splenic B-Cell Marginal Zone Lymphoma

Hairy Cell Leukemia

Splenic B-Cell Leukemia, Hairy Cell Leukemia Variant

Lymphoplasmacytic Lymphoma

Gamma Heavy Chain Disease

Monoclonal Gammopathy of Undetermined Significance

Plasma Cell Myeloma

Burkitt Leukemia/Lymphoma

Mantle Cell Lymphoma in Blood and Bone Marrow

Follicular Cell Lymphoma in Blood and Bone Marrow

Marginal Zone Lymphoma in Blood and Bone Marrow

Large Cell Lymphoma in Blood and Bone Marrow

Other B-Cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphomas Involving Blood and Bone Marrow

SECTION 4: MATURE T/NK-CELL NEOPLASMS

Overview and Classification of Mature T/NK-Cell Neoplasms

T-Cell Prolymphocytic Leukemia

T-Cell Large Granular Lymphocytic Leukemia

Chronic Lymphoproliferative Disorder of NK Cells

Aggressive NK-Cell Leukemia

Adult T-Cell Leukemia

Mycosis Fungoides/Sézary Syndrome

Anaplastic Large Cell Lymphoma in Blood and Bone Marrow

Other T-Cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphomas Involving Blood and Bone Marrow

SECTION 5: HODGKIN LYMPHOMA IN BONE MARROW

Hodgkin Lymphoma in Bone Marrow, Classic and Lymphocyte Predominant Subtypes

Protocol for the Examination of Specimens from Patients With Hodgkin Lymphoma

Part XII: Other Neoplasms Involving Bone Marrow

Langerhans Cell Histiocytosis in Bone Marrow

Hemophagocytic Disorders

Posttransplant Lymphoproliferative Disorders in Bone Marrow

Metastatic Carcinoma and Sarcoma