Diagnostic Parasitology for Veterinary Technicians
4th Edition
Description
Covering dogs and cats, ruminants, horses, swine, birds, rabbits, laboratory animals, and fish, Diagnostic Parasitology for Veterinary Technicians, 4th Edition features clear and concise discussions of the most commonly encountered internal and external parasites. In full-color, with a convenient spiral binding, this resource offers step-by-step guidelines for collecting samples and performing lab procedures. Comprehensive terminology coverage familiarizes you with the language of parasitology for effective communication with other members of the veterinary team, and the enhanced life cycle coverage helps you educate clients about prevention and control strategies.
Key Features
- Clear and concise coverage of the most commonly encountered internal and external parasites provides an accessible, informative resource for veterinarians, technicians and students alike.
- Full-color images of parasites ease your ability to recognize parasites in lab samples.
- Appendix of parasites for each species shows their location and makes it easy to find discussions on every specific parasite.
- Chapter on lab procedures offers step-by-step guidelines for gathering samples and performing lab procedures.
- Emphasis on zoonotic potential of parasites helps you alert other health care workers and clients on ways to prevent transmission of a zoonotic parasite, condition, or syndrome from animals to humans.
- Basic chapter on terminology familiarizes you with the language of parasitology for more effective communication with clients and colleagues.
- Heartworm section offers insights on performing and interpreting heartworm diagnostic tests to help you recognize and treat this major parasite.
Table of Contents
1. The Language of Veterinary Parasitology
2. Parasites That Infect and Infest Domestic Animals
3. Introduction to the Nematodes
4. Nematodes That Infect Domestic Animals
5. The Phylum Platyhelminthes, Class Cestoda
6. Tapeworms That Parasitize Domestic Animals and Humans
7. The Phylum Platyhelminthes, Class Trematoda
8. Trematodes (Flukes) of Animals and Humans
9. The Phylum Acanthocephala
10. The Protozoans
11. Common Protozoans that Infect Domestic Animals
12. Introduction to the Arthropods
13. Arthropods That Infect and Infest Domestic Animals
14. Introduction to the Phylum Arthropoda, Subphylum Pentastomida
15. The Phylum Annelida
16. Parasites of Public Health Importance in Veterinary Parasitology
17. Common Laboratory Procedures for Diagnosing Parasitism
18. Reference to Common Parasite Ova and Forms Seen in Veterinary Medicine
Appendix: Parasite Reference List by Species and Parasite Type
Glossary
Details
- No. of pages:
- 416
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2012
- Published:
- 17th August 2011
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323291255
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323084420
About the Author
Charles Hendrix
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Parasitology, Department of Pathobiology, College of Veterinary Medicine, Auburn University, Auburn, AL
Ed Robinson
