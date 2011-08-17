Covering dogs and cats, ruminants, horses, swine, birds, rabbits, laboratory animals, and fish, Diagnostic Parasitology for Veterinary Technicians, 4th Edition features clear and concise discussions of the most commonly encountered internal and external parasites. In full-color, with a convenient spiral binding, this resource offers step-by-step guidelines for collecting samples and performing lab procedures. Comprehensive terminology coverage familiarizes you with the language of parasitology for effective communication with other members of the veterinary team, and the enhanced life cycle coverage helps you educate clients about prevention and control strategies.