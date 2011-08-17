Diagnostic Parasitology for Veterinary Technicians - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780323077613, 9780323291255

Diagnostic Parasitology for Veterinary Technicians

4th Edition

Authors: Charles Hendrix Ed Robinson Charles Hendrix Ed Robinson
eBook ISBN: 9780323291255
eBook ISBN: 9780323084420
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 17th August 2011
Page Count: 416
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Covering dogs and cats, ruminants, horses, swine, birds, rabbits, laboratory animals, and fish, Diagnostic Parasitology for Veterinary Technicians, 4th Edition features clear and concise discussions of the most commonly encountered internal and external parasites. In full-color, with a convenient spiral binding, this resource offers step-by-step guidelines for collecting samples and performing lab procedures. Comprehensive terminology coverage familiarizes you with the language of parasitology for effective communication with other members of the veterinary team, and the enhanced life cycle coverage helps you educate clients about prevention and control strategies.

Key Features

  • Clear and concise coverage of the most commonly encountered internal and external parasites provides an accessible, informative resource for veterinarians, technicians and students alike.

  • Full-color images of parasites ease your ability to recognize parasites in lab samples.

    • Appendix of parasites for each species shows their location and makes it easy to find discussions on every specific parasite.

  • Chapter on lab procedures offers step-by-step guidelines for gathering samples and performing lab procedures.

  • Emphasis on zoonotic potential of parasites helps you alert other health care workers and clients on ways to prevent transmission of a zoonotic parasite, condition, or syndrome from animals to humans.

  • Basic chapter on terminology familiarizes you with the language of parasitology for more effective communication with clients and colleagues.

  • Heartworm section offers insights on performing and interpreting heartworm diagnostic tests to help you recognize and treat this major parasite.

Table of Contents

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1. The Language of Veterinary Parasitology

2. Parasites That Infect and Infest Domestic Animals

3. Introduction to the Nematodes

4. Nematodes That Infect Domestic Animals

5. The Phylum Platyhelminthes, Class Cestoda

6. Tapeworms That Parasitize Domestic Animals and Humans

7. The Phylum Platyhelminthes, Class Trematoda

8. Trematodes (Flukes) of Animals and Humans

9. The Phylum Acanthocephala

10. The Protozoans

11. Common Protozoans that Infect Domestic Animals

12. Introduction to the Arthropods

13. Arthropods That Infect and Infest Domestic Animals

14. Introduction to the Phylum Arthropoda, Subphylum Pentastomida

15. The Phylum Annelida

16. Parasites of Public Health Importance in Veterinary Parasitology

17. Common Laboratory Procedures for Diagnosing Parasitism

18. Reference to Common Parasite Ova and Forms Seen in Veterinary Medicine

Appendix: Parasite Reference List by Species and Parasite Type

Glossary

Details

No. of pages:
416
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
eBook ISBN:
9780323291255
eBook ISBN:
9780323084420

About the Author

Charles Hendrix

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Parasitology, Department of Pathobiology, College of Veterinary Medicine, Auburn University, Auburn, AL

Ed Robinson

Charles Hendrix

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Parasitology, Department of Pathobiology, College of Veterinary Medicine, Auburn University, Auburn, AL

Ed Robinson

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.