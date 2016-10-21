Diagnostic Molecular Pathology
1st Edition
A Guide to Applied Molecular Testing
Description
Diagnostic Molecular Pathology: A Guide to Applied Molecular Testing is organized around disease types (genetic disease, infectious disease, neoplastic disease, among others). In each section, the authors provide background on disease mechanisms and describe how laboratory testing is built on knowledge of these mechanisms. Sections are dedicated to general methodologies employed in testing (to convey the concepts reflected in the methods), and specific description of how these methods can be applied and are applied to specific diseases are described.
The book does not present molecular methods in isolation, but considers how other evidence (symptoms, radiology or other imaging, or other clinical tests) is used to guide the selection of molecular tests or how these other data are used in conjunction with molecular tests to make diagnoses (or otherwise contribute to clinical workup). In addition, final chapters look to the future (new technologies, new approaches) of applied molecular pathology and how discovery-based research will yield new and useful biomarkers and tests.
Diagnostic Molecular Pathology: A Guide to Applied Molecular Testing contains exercises to test readers on their understanding of how molecular diagnostic tests are utilized and the value of the information that can be obtained in the context of the patient workup. Readers are directed to an ancillary website that contains supplementary materials in the form of exercises where decision trees can be employed to simulate actual clinical decisions.
Key Features
- Focuses on the menu of molecular diagnostic tests available in modern molecular pathology or clinical laboratories that can be applied to disease detection, diagnosis, and classification in the clinical workup of a patient
- Explains how molecular tests are utilized to guide the treatment of patients in personalized medicine (guided therapies) and for prognostication of disease
- Features an ancillary website with self-testing exercises where decision trees can be employed to simulate actual clinical decisions
- Highlights new technologies and approaches of applied molecular pathology and how discovery-based research will yield new and useful biomarkers and tests
Readership
Medical fellows in pathology and laboratory medicine, clinical pathologists, clinical laboratory scientists, and clinicians across internal medicine subspecialties, as well as biomedical science graduate students
Table of Contents
- Section I: Introduction to Molecular Testing
- Chapter 1. Basic Concepts in Molecular Pathology—Introduction to Molecular Testing in Human Disease
- Chapter 2. Laboratory Approaches in Molecular Pathology—The Polymerase Chain Reaction
- Chapter 3. Next-Generation Sequencing in the Clinical Laboratory
- Chapter 4. Automation of the Molecular Diagnostic Laboratory
- Section II: Molecular Testing in Infectious Disease
- Chapter 5. Molecular Testing for Human Imunodeficiency Virus
- Chapter 6. Molecular Testing in Hepatitis Virus Related Disease
- Chapter 7. Molecular Testing for Human Papillomaviruses
- Chapter 8. Molecular Testing for Herpes Viruses
- Chapter 9. Molecular Testing for Parvoviruses
- Chapter 10. Molecular Testing for Polyomaviruses
- Chapter 11. Molecular Testing for Respiratory Viruses
- Chapter 12. Molecular Testing for Diseases Associated with Bacterial Infections
- Chapter 13. Agents Associated with Sexually Transmitted Infections
- Chapter 14. Molecular Methods for Healthcare-Acquired Infections
- Chapter 15. Molecular Testing in Emerging Infectious Diseases
- Section III: Molecular Testing in Genetic Disease
- Chapter 16. Noninvasive Prenatal Screening (NIPS) for Fetal Aneuploidies
- Chapter 17. Molecular Testing in Inherited Cardiomyopathies
- Chapter 18. Molecular Diagnostics for Coagulopathies
- Chapter 19. Molecular Diagnosis of Cystic Fibrosis
- Chapter 20. Molecular Testing in Hemochromatosis
- Section IV: Molecular Testing in Oncology
- Chapter 21. Molecular Testing in Breast Cancer
- Chapter 22. Molecular Pathology of Prostate Cancer
- Chapter 23. Molecular Testing in Lung Cancer
- Chapter 24. Molecular Testing in Colorectal Cancer
- Chapter 25. Molecular Pathology and Testing in Melanocytic Tumors
- Chapter 26. Molecular Testing for Glioblastoma
- Chapter 27. Molecular Testing in Pancreatic Cancer
- Chapter 28. Molecular Testing in Gynecologic Cancer
- Chapter 29. The Emerging Genetic Landscape in Renal Cell Carcinoma
- Chapter 30. Molecular Testing in Thyroid Cancer
- Chapter 31. Molecular Testing in Pediatric Cancers
- Section V: Molecular Testing in Hematopathology
- Chapter 32. Molecular Testing in Chronic Myelogenous Leukemia
- Chapter 33. Molecular Testing in Acute Myeloid Leukemia
- Chapter 34. Molecular Testing in Myeloproliferative Neoplasms
- Chapter 35. Molecular Testing in the Assessment of Bone Marrow Transplant Engraftment
- Section VI: Molecular Testing in Personalized Medicine
- Chapter 36. Personalized Medicine in Cardiovascular Disease
- Chapter 37. Personalized Medicine for Coagulopathies
- Chapter 38. Personalized Medicine for Hepatitis C Virus
- Chapter 39. Personalized Medicine in Cancer Treatment
- Section VII: The Future of Molecular Testing
- Chapter 40. Imaging Mass Spectrometry in Clinical Pathology
- Chapter 41. Whole Genome Sequencing in the Molecular Pathology Laboratory
About the Editor
William Coleman
William B. Coleman, PhD is Professor of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine at the University of North Carolina School of Medicine (Chapel Hill, NC), and Director of the UNC Program in Translational Medicine. In addition, he is affiliated with the Curriculum in Toxicology, the Cancer Biology Training Program, and is a member of the UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center. Dr. Coleman is actively involved in teaching biomedical graduate students and is a four-time recipient of the Joe W. Grisham Award for Excellence in Graduate Student Teaching from the Molecular and Cellular Pathology graduate students at UNC-Chapel Hill. Dr. Coleman is active in the leadership of the American Society for Investigative Pathology, and is a member of the American Association for Cancer Research. He serves as an associate editor for The American Journal of Pathology, BMC Cancer, and PLoS One, and serves on the editorial boards of Clinica Chimica Acta, Experimental and Molecular Pathology, Archives of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, Laboratory Investigation, and Current Pathobiology Reports, and has served as an ad hoc reviewer for 95 other journals. Dr. Coleman’s major research interests are in the molecular pathogenesis of human cancers, with a specific interest in breast cancer epigenetics, liver carcinogenesis, and lung cancer biology. His research has been funded by the NIH/NCI, The Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, Friends for an Earlier Breast Cancer Test, and the UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center. Dr. Coleman is the author of over 125 original research articles, reviews, and book chapters. In addition, Dr. Coleman has co-edited or co-authored eight books on topics related to molecular pathology, molecular diagnostics, and the molecular pathogenesis of human cancer. Affiliations and Expertise Professor, Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, Curriculum in Toxicology, UNC Program in Translational Medicine, UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center, University of North Carolina School of Medicine, Chapel Hill, NC, USA
Gregory Tsongalis
Greg Tsongalis is the Director of the Laboratory for Clinical Genomics and Advanced Technology (CGAT) at the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center and Norris Cotton Cancer Center (NCCC) in Lebanon, NH and a Professor of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine at the Audrey and Theodor Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth in Hanover, NH. He is a member of the NCCC Molecular Therapeutics Program and the gastrointestinal and breast cancer clinical oncology groups. In 2016 he became a member of Dartmouth College’s Program in Experimental and Molecular Medicine (PEMM), and he has served on the advisory board of the Health Care Genetics Professional Science Master’s Degree Program at the University of Connecticut (Storrs, CT). His area of expertise is in the development and implementation of clinical molecular diagnostic technologies. His research interests are in the pathogenesis of human cancers, personalized medicine and disruptive technologies. He has authored/edited twelve textbooks in the field of molecular pathology, published more than 200 peer reviewed manuscripts, and has been an invited speaker at both national and international meetings. He has served on numerous committees of the AACC, ASIP, FASEB and AMP where he is a past President. He is active in the Alliance for Clinical Trials in Oncology, the Association for Molecular Pathology, the American Association for Clinical Chemistry, the American Association of Bioanalyts, and the American Society for Investigative Pathology. He serves on the editorial boards of 8 journals including Clinical Chemistry, Experimental and Molecular Pathology, and the Journal of Molecular Diagnostics. He also serves on numerous corporate scientific advisory boards.
Reviews
"Diagnostic Molecular Pathology is destined to become an important cornerstone and go-to volume for pathologists, researchers, and clinicians—indeed anyone who wants to understand the approach and application of modern molecular techniques in disease detection and diagnosis. Drs. Coleman and Tsongalis—and their impressive stable of contributors—are to be congratulated for making the exciting and rapidly expanding science of molecular diagnosis accessible to the novice, while also providing the expert with important details on the nuances. Beyond just a compendium of useful information, it is a well-curated journey through basic concepts, infectious diseases, malignancy, hematopathology, and genetic diseases—and even includes access to a website with lab test videos and decision-making exercises." --Richard N. Mitchell, MD, PhD (Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard Medical School)
"With much fanfare, molecular techniques have revolutionized clinical medicine, from diagnosis to personalized medical therapeutics. It is with this background that Diagnostic Molecular Pathology approaches the daunting task of summarizing the advances in the field from infectious disease, heritable and acquired genetic diseases, hematological malignancies, to pharmacogenomics. In a comprehensive publication, the editors perform a yeoman’s effort in covering this dynamic and exciting field." --Lawrence M. Silverman, PhD (University of Virginia School of Medicine)
"Diagnostic Molecular Pathology provides a panoramic view of diagnostic molecular pathology testing, written by leaders in the field. It is a great reference and learning tool." --Dani S. Zander, MD (University of Cincinnati Medical Center)