Diagnostic Molecular Biology
1st Edition
Description
Diagnostic Molecular Biology describes the fundamentals of molecular biology in a clear, concise manner to aid in the comprehension of this complex subject. Each technique described in this book is explained within its conceptual framework to enhance understanding.
The targeted approach covers the principles of molecular biology including the basic knowledge of nucleic acids, proteins, and genomes as well as the basic techniques and instrumentations that are often used in the field of molecular biology with detailed procedures and explanations. This book also covers the applications of the principles and techniques currently employed in the clinical laboratory.
Key Features
- Provides an understanding of which techniques are used in diagnosis at the molecular level
- Explains the basic principles of molecular biology and their application in the clinical diagnosis of diseases
- Places protocols in context with practical applications
Readership
Researchers and technicians in the lab, pathologists, and students in molecular biology and microbiology
Table of Contents
Part I
1. Nucleic Acids: DNA and RNA
2. Nucleic Acid-Based Cellular Activities
3. Gene Expression: Transcription of the Genetic Code
4. Gene Expression: Translation of the Genetic Code
5. The Genome
Part II
6. Extraction and Purification of Nucleic Acids and Proteins
7. Detection and Analysis of Nucleic Acids
8. Quantification and Analysis of Proteins
9. Amplification of Nucleic Acids
10. Characterization of Nucleic Acids and Proteins
11. Techniques in Sequencing
12. Genome and Transcriptome Analysis
Part III
13. Molecular Diagnosis of Chromosomal Disorders
14. Molecular Diagnosis of Mutation and Inherited Diseases
15. Molecular Diagnosis of Infectious Diseases
16. Guidance for Molecular Clinical Laboratory
Details
- No. of pages:
- 471
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 3rd April 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128028674
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128028230
About the Author
Chang-Hui Shen
Chang-Hui Shen, PhD, is a Professor of Biology at the College of Staten Island, City University of New York, New York. Dr. Shen graduated from the National Chung-Hsing University, Taiwan, with both a BS and MS, earning his PhD from the University of Edinburgh, UK. He previously was a visiting fellow of the National Institutes of Health before taking a position at the College of Staten Island, City University of New York. Dr. Shen’s research focuses on understanding the mechanism of gene expression, with an emphasis on the roles of transcriptional coactivators in gene activation. He also pursues such topics as the regulation of programmed cell death through major cellular signal transduction pathways and transcriptional networks in the cell, as well as epigenetic regulation of neurodegenerative diseases. Dr. Shen has been teaching Diagnostic Molecular Biology for more than 15 years.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Biology and Chair of the Biology Department at the College of Staten Island, City University of New York, New York