Diagnostic Molecular Biology describes the fundamentals of molecular biology in a clear, concise manner to aid in the comprehension of this complex subject. Each technique described in this book is explained within its conceptual framework to enhance understanding.

The targeted approach covers the principles of molecular biology including the basic knowledge of nucleic acids, proteins, and genomes as well as the basic techniques and instrumentations that are often used in the field of molecular biology with detailed procedures and explanations. This book also covers the applications of the principles and techniques currently employed in the clinical laboratory.