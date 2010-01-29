Diagnostic Immunohistochemistry presents the latest information and most reliable guidance on immunohistological diagnoses in surgical pathology. David J. Dabbs, MD and other leading experts bring you state-of-the-art coverage on genomic and theranostic applications, molecular anatomic pathology, immunocytology, Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, and more. Additional features such as tables discussing antibody specifications, differential diagnosis boxes, ancillary anatomic molecular diagnostics, and full-color histological images ensure user-friendly coverage that makes key information easy to find and apply. The fully searchable text is also available online at expertconsult.com, along with a downloadable image bank and access to Path Consult. This concise and complete resource is today’s indispensable guide to the effective use of immunohistochemical diagnosis.