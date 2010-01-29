Diagnostic Immunohistochemistry
3rd Edition
Theranostic and Genomic Applications, Expert Consult: Online and Print
Description
Diagnostic Immunohistochemistry presents the latest information and most reliable guidance on immunohistological diagnoses in surgical pathology. David J. Dabbs, MD and other leading experts bring you state-of-the-art coverage on genomic and theranostic applications, molecular anatomic pathology, immunocytology, Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, and more. Additional features such as tables discussing antibody specifications, differential diagnosis boxes, ancillary anatomic molecular diagnostics, and full-color histological images ensure user-friendly coverage that makes key information easy to find and apply. The fully searchable text is also available online at expertconsult.com, along with a downloadable image bank and access to Path Consult. This concise and complete resource is today’s indispensable guide to the effective use of immunohistochemical diagnosis.
Key Features
- Discusses diagnostic pitfalls through immunohistologic differential diagnosis wherever appropriate so you can provide the most accurate diagnoses.
- Presents chapters arranged by organ system for comprehensive coverage of all relevant information in a convenient and intuitive organization.
- Provides quick reference graphs for antibodies throughout the text that illustrate the frequency of immunostaining for a variety of antibodies in tumors.
- Includes Key Diagnostic Points boxes in every chapter for a quick summary of text areas that are of particular importance.
- Features an expert author for each chapter to ensure coverage of the current state of the art.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 960
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2010
- Published:
- 29th January 2010
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781416057666
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437723076
About the Editor
David J Dabbs
Dr Dabbs has twenty years of experience in the surgical pathology of solid tumors, with additional subspecialty-focused interest in the study of tumors of unknown origin, breast carcinoma, gynecologic pathology and tumor cytopathology. He served as Member of Medical & Scientific Advisory Board of US LABS, Inc. He offers national workshops in breast pathology and immunohistochemistry and has presented more than 100 papers in peer-reviewed journals and at national meetings
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Pathology, University of Hawaii, John A Burns School of Medicine