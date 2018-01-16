Diagnostic Immunohistochemistry - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9780323477321, 9780323551601

Diagnostic Immunohistochemistry

5th Edition

Theranostic and Genomic Applications

Editors: David J Dabbs
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323477321
eBook ISBN: 9780323551601
eBook ISBN: 9780323551618
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 16th January 2018
Page Count: 944
Description

User-friendly and concise, the new edition of this popular reference is your #1 guide for the appropriate use of immunohistochemical stains. Dr. David J. Dabbs and leading experts in the field use a consistent, organ system approach to cover all aspects of the field, with an emphasis on the role of genomics in diagnosis and theranostic applications that will better inform treatment options. Each well-written and well-researched chapter is enhanced with diagnostic algorithms, charts, tables, and superb, full-color histologic images, making this text a practical daily resource for all surgical pathologists.

Key Features

  • Features a systematic approach to the diagnostic entities of each organ system, including detailed differential diagnoses, diagnostic algorithms, and immunohistograms that depict immunostaining patterns of tumors.

  • Covers many more antigens than other texts, and discusses antibody specifications with tables that convey information on uses, clones, vendors, sources, antibody titers, and types of antigen retrieval.

  • Discusses diagnostic pitfalls through immunohistologic differential diagnosis wherever appropriate so you can provide the most accurate diagnoses.

Table of Contents

1. Techniques of Immunohistochemistry: Principles, Pitfalls, and Standardization

2. Molecular Anatomic Pathology: Principles, Techniques, and Application to Immunohistologic Diagnosis

3. Immunohistology of Infectious Diseases

4. Immunohistology of Neoplasms of Soft Tissue and Bone

5. Immunohistology of Bone Marrow, Spleen and Histiocytic Disorders

6. Immunohistology of Lymph Node and Lymph Node Neoplasms

7. Immunohistology of Melanocytic Neoplasms

8. Immunohistology of Metastatic Carcinoma of Unknown Primary Site

9. Immunohistology of Head and Neck Lesions

10. Immunohistology of Endocrine Tumors

11. Immunohistology of the Mediastinum

12. Immunohistology of Lung and Pleural Neoplasms

13. Immunohistology of Skin Tumors

14. Immunohistology of the Gastrointestinal Tract

15. Immunohistology of Pancreas and Hepatobiliary Tract

16. Immunohistology of the Prostate

17. Immunohistology of the Bladder, Kidney, and Testis

18. Immunohistology of the Female Genital Tract

19. Immunohistology of the Breast

20. Immunohistology of the Nervous System

21. Immunocytology

22. Immunohistology of Pediatric Neoplasms

23. Imaging and Quantitative Immunohistochemistry

Details

No. of pages:
944
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323477321
eBook ISBN:
9780323551601
eBook ISBN:
9780323551618

About the Editor

David J Dabbs

Dr Dabbs has twenty years of experience in the surgical pathology of solid tumors, with additional subspecialty-focused interest in the study of tumors of unknown origin, breast carcinoma, gynecologic pathology and tumor cytopathology. He served as Member of Medical & Scientific Advisory Board of US LABS, Inc. He offers national workshops in breast pathology and immunohistochemistry and has presented more than 100 papers in peer-reviewed journals and at national meetings

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Pathology, University of Hawaii, John A Burns School of Medicine

