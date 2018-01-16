Diagnostic Immunohistochemistry
5th Edition
Theranostic and Genomic Applications
Description
User-friendly and concise, the new edition of this popular reference is your #1 guide for the appropriate use of immunohistochemical stains. Dr. David J. Dabbs and leading experts in the field use a consistent, organ system approach to cover all aspects of the field, with an emphasis on the role of genomics in diagnosis and theranostic applications that will better inform treatment options. Each well-written and well-researched chapter is enhanced with diagnostic algorithms, charts, tables, and superb, full-color histologic images, making this text a practical daily resource for all surgical pathologists.
Key Features
- Features a systematic approach to the diagnostic entities of each organ system, including detailed differential diagnoses, diagnostic algorithms, and immunohistograms that depict immunostaining patterns of tumors.
- Covers many more antigens than other texts, and discusses antibody specifications with tables that convey information on uses, clones, vendors, sources, antibody titers, and types of antigen retrieval.
- Discusses diagnostic pitfalls through immunohistologic differential diagnosis wherever appropriate so you can provide the most accurate diagnoses.
Table of Contents
1. Techniques of Immunohistochemistry: Principles, Pitfalls, and Standardization
2. Molecular Anatomic Pathology: Principles, Techniques, and Application to Immunohistologic Diagnosis
3. Immunohistology of Infectious Diseases
4. Immunohistology of Neoplasms of Soft Tissue and Bone
5. Immunohistology of Bone Marrow, Spleen and Histiocytic Disorders
6. Immunohistology of Lymph Node and Lymph Node Neoplasms
7. Immunohistology of Melanocytic Neoplasms
8. Immunohistology of Metastatic Carcinoma of Unknown Primary Site
9. Immunohistology of Head and Neck Lesions
10. Immunohistology of Endocrine Tumors
11. Immunohistology of the Mediastinum
12. Immunohistology of Lung and Pleural Neoplasms
13. Immunohistology of Skin Tumors
14. Immunohistology of the Gastrointestinal Tract
15. Immunohistology of Pancreas and Hepatobiliary Tract
16. Immunohistology of the Prostate
17. Immunohistology of the Bladder, Kidney, and Testis
18. Immunohistology of the Female Genital Tract
19. Immunohistology of the Breast
20. Immunohistology of the Nervous System
21. Immunocytology
22. Immunohistology of Pediatric Neoplasms
23. Imaging and Quantitative Immunohistochemistry
Details
- No. of pages:
- 944
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 16th January 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323477321
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323551601
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323551618
About the Editor
David J Dabbs
Dr Dabbs has twenty years of experience in the surgical pathology of solid tumors, with additional subspecialty-focused interest in the study of tumors of unknown origin, breast carcinoma, gynecologic pathology and tumor cytopathology. He served as Member of Medical & Scientific Advisory Board of US LABS, Inc. He offers national workshops in breast pathology and immunohistochemistry and has presented more than 100 papers in peer-reviewed journals and at national meetings
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Pathology, University of Hawaii, John A Burns School of Medicine