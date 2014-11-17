Diagnostic Imaging: Pediatric Neuroradiology - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9781931884853, 9780323375436

Diagnostic Imaging: Pediatric Neuroradiology

2nd Edition

Authors: A. James Barkovich
Hardcover ISBN: 9781931884853
eBook ISBN: 9780323375436
eBook ISBN: 9780323595568
Imprint: AMIRSYS
Published Date: 17th November 2014
Page Count: 1056
Table of Contents

PART 1: BRAIN

SECTION I: CEREBRAL HEMISPHERES

Malformations

Approach to Brain Malformation

Syntelencephaly (Middle Interhemispheric Variant)

Commissural Anomalies

Microcephaly

Hemimegalencephaly

Lissencephaly

Heterotopic Gray Matter

Polymicrogyria

Schizencephaly

Metabolic Disorders

Approach to Normal Myelination and Metabolic Disease

Hypomyelination

Mitochondrial Encephalopathies

MELAS

Gangliosidosis (GM2)

Metachromatic Leukodystrophy

Globoid Cell Leukodystrophy

X-Linked Adrenoleukodystrophy

Zellweger Syndrome

Other Peroxisomal Disorders

Maple Syrup Urine Disease

Urea Cycle Disorders

Glutaric Aciduria Type

Canavan Disease

Alexander Disease

Megalencephaly with Leukoencephalopathy and Cysts

PKAN

Huntington Disease

Wilson Disease

Hypoglycemia

Kernicterus

Mesial Temporal Sclerosis

Acute Disseminated Encephalomyelitis (ADEM)

Vascular Disorders

Acute Hypertensive Encephalopathy, PRES

Germinal Matrix Hemorrhage

White Matter Injury of Prematurity

Hypoxic Ischemic Encephalopathy

Sickle Cell Disease, Brain

Childhood Stroke

Hydranencephaly

Trauma

Cerebral Contusion

Diffuse Axonal Injury

Subcortical Injury

Tumors

Ganglioglioma

Desmoplastic Infantile Tumors

DNET

Supratentorial PNET

Supratentorial Ependymoma

Enlarged Perivascular Spaces

Porencephalic Cyst

Neuroglial Cyst

Infection/Inflammation

Congenital CMV

Congenital HIV

Abscess, Brain

Herpes Encephalitis

Rasmussen Encephalitis

Subacute Sclerosing Panencephalitis

SECTION II: SELLA/ SUPRASELLAR REGION

Introduction and Overview

Approach to Pituitary Development

Sella/Suprasellar Region

Pituitary Anomalies

Craniopharyngioma

Tuber Cinereum Hamartoma

Lymphocytic Hypophysitis

SECTION III: PINEAL REGION

Germinoma

Teratoma

Pineoblastoma

Pineal Cyst

SECTION IV: CEREBELLUM/ BRAINSTEM

Brainstem Tumors

Pilocytic Astrocytoma

Medulloblastoma

Infratentorial Ependymoma

Cerebellar Hypoplasia

Dandy-Walker Continuum

Lhermitte-Duclos Syndrome

Rhombencephalosynapsis

Molar Tooth Malformations (Joubert)

Unclassified Cerebellar Dysplasias

SECTION V: VENTRICULAR SYSTEM

Introduction and Overview

Approach to Ventricular Anatomy and Imaging

Issues

Ventricular System

Cavum Septi Pellucidi

Cavum Velum Interpositum (CVI)

Septooptic Dysplasia

Aqueductal Stenosis

Intraventricular Obstructive Hydrocephalus

Extraventricular Obstructive Hydrocephalus

CSF Shunts and Complications

Enlarged Subarachnoid Spaces

Ventriculitis

Intracranial Hypotension

Choroid Plexus Cyst

Ependymal Cyst

Subependymal Giant Cell Astrocytoma

Choroid Plexus Papilloma

Choroid Plexus Carcinoma

SECTION VI: MENINGES, CISTERNS, CALVARIA, SKULL BASE

Arachnoid Cyst

Acute Subdural Hematoma

Evolving Subdural Hematoma

Epidural Hematoma

Empyema

Group B Streptococcal Meningitis

Citrobacter Meningitis

Neurocutaneous Melanosis

Meningioangiomatosis

Dermoid Cyst

Epidermoid Cyst

Metastatic Neuroblastoma

Extramedullary Hematopoiesis

Cephalocele

Atretic Cephalocele

Congenital Calvarial Defects

Fibrous Dysplasia

Craniostenoses

Thick Skull

Calvarial Fracture

SECTION VII: BLOOD VESSELS

Sinus Pericranii

Capillary Telangiectasia

Developmental Venous Anomaly

Cavernous Malformation

Dural AV Fistula

Arteriovenous Malformation

Vein of Galen Aneurysmal Malformation

Moyamoya

SECTION VIII: MULTIPLE REGIONS, BRAIN

Phakomatoses

Neurofibromatosis Type 1, Brain

Neurofibromatosis Type 2, Brain

Tuberous Sclerosis Complex

Sturge-Weber Syndrome

von Hippel-Lindau Syndrome

Basal Cell Nevus Syndrome

Hereditary Hemorrhagic Telangiectasia

Encephalocraniocutaneous Lipomatosis

Trauma

Child Abuse, Brain

Malformations

Intracranial Lipoma

Congenital Muscular Dystrophy

Neurenteric Cyst

Infection/Inflammation

Miscellaneous Encephalitis

Tuberculosis

Neurocysticercosis

Miscellaneous Parasites

Metabolic Disorders

Leigh Syndrome

Mucopolysaccharidoses

Osmotic Demyelination Syndrome

Langerhans Cell Histiocytosis

Tumors

Atypical Teratoid-Rhabdoid Tumor

Leukemia

PART 2: HEAD AND NECK

SECTION I: TEMPORAL AND SKULL BASE

Labyrinthine Aplasia

Oval Window Atresia

Cochlear Aplasia

Common Cavity Malformation

Cystic Cochleovestibular Malformation

Large Vestibular Aqueduct

Semicircular Canal Hypoplasia-Aplasia

Endolymphatic Sac Tumor

Dermoid and Epidermoid Cyst

CPA Arachnoid Cyst

Congenital Middle Ear Cholesteatoma

Acquired Cholesteatoma

Skull Base Chondrosarcoma

SECTION II: ORBIT, NOSE, AND SINUSES

Nasal Glioma

Frontoethmoidal Cephalocele

Nasal Dermal Sinus

Choanal Atresia

Juvenile Angiofibroma

Anophthalmia/Microphthalmia

Macrophthalmia

Coloboma

Nasolacrimal Duct Mucocele

Orbital Dermoid and Epidermoid

Orbital Cellulitis

Orbital Lymphatic Malformation

Orbital Infantile Hemangioma

Retinoblastoma

SECTION III: SUPRAHYOID AND INFRAHYOID NECK

Introduction and Overview

Approach to Congenital Lesions of the Neck

Suprahyoid and Infrahyoid Neck

Lingual Thyroid

Oral Cavity Dermoid and Epidermoid

Reactive Lymph Nodes

SECTION IV: MULTIPLE REGIONS, HEAD AND NECK

1st Branchial Cleft Cyst

2nd Branchial Cleft Cyst

3rd Branchial Cleft Cyst

4th Branchial Cleft Cyst

Thyroglossal Duct Cyst

Cervical Thymic Cyst

Venous Malformation

Lymphatic Malformation

Infantile Hemangioma

Neurofibromatosis Type 1, Head and Neck

Brachial Plexus Schwannoma

Fibromatosis Colli

Rhabdomyosarcoma

Melanotic Neuroectodermal Tumors

Orbital Neurofibromatosis Type 1

PART 3: SPINE

SECTION I: CRANIOVERTEBRAL JUNCTION

Introduction and Overview

Approach to Spine and Spinal Cord Development

Chiari 1 Malformation

Chiari 2 Malformation

Chiari 3 Malformation

Craniovertebral Junction Variants

SECTION II: VERTEBRA

Posterior Element Incomplete Fusion

Failure of Vertebral Formation

Partial Vertebral Duplication

Vertebral Segmentation Failure

Klippel-Feil Spectrum

Congenital Spinal Stenosis

Congenital Scoliosis and Kyphosis

Neuromuscular Scoliosis

Idiopathic Scoliosis

Schmorl Node

Scheuermann Disease

Achondroplasia

Mucopolysaccharidoses

Sickle Cell Disease, Spine

Osteogenesis Imperfecta

Apophyseal Ring Fracture

Spondylolisthesis

Spondylolysis

Pyogenic Osteomyelitis

Osteoid Osteoma

Osteoblastoma

Aneurysmal Bone Cyst

Osteochondroma

Osteosarcoma

Chordoma

Ewing Sarcoma

Idiopathic Kyphosis

SECTION III: EXTRADURAL SPACE

Sacral Extradural Arachnoid Cyst

Sacrococcygeal Teratoma

Epidural Lipomatosis

Langerhans Cell Histiocytosis

Extramedullary Hematopoiesis

SECTION IV: INTRADURAL EXTRAMEDULLARY SPACE

Spinal Lipoma

Filum Terminale Fibrolipoma

Angiolipoma

SECTION V: INTRAMEDULLARY SPACE

Ventriculus Terminalis

Syringomyelia

Guillain-Barre Syndrome

ADEM

Idiopathic Acute Transverse Myelitis

Astrocytoma

Cellular Ependymoma

SECTION VI: MULTIPLE REGIONS, SPINE

Myelomeningocele

Lipomyelomeningocele

Dorsal Dermal Sinus

Dermoid Cyst

Epidermoid Cyst

Segmental Spinal Dysgenesis

Caudal Regression Syndrome

Tethered Spinal Cord

Nonterminal Myelocystocele

Terminal Myelocystocele

Anterior Sacral Meningocele I

Diastematomyelia

Neurenteric Cyst

Lateral Meningocele

Dorsal Spinal Meningocele

Neurofibromatosis Type 1, Spine

Neurofibromatosis Type 2, Spine

Dural Dysplasia

Leukemia, Spine

Neuroblastic Tumor

Description

From training to practice, Diagnostic Imaging: Pediatric Neuroradiology is a must have reference for all health professionals who order, perform, or interpret imaging studies of the brain, head, neck, spinal column, and spinal cord in children. This meticulously updated second edition offers the latest knowledge in the diagnosis of all common and many uncommon pediatric nervous system disorders. Each diagnosis includes clinical presentation(s) of affected patients, the best sequences for imaging analysis, expected imaging sequences (in both common and uncommon presentations), and imaging examples of key features. Additional information is included concerning the pathophysiology and pathology of the disorders being discussed as well as basic information concerning the causative genes (when appropriate). Introductory chapters in multiple sections provide background on basic embryology, anatomy, and physiology as well as typical imaging features of normal structures. Highly visual and to-the-point, Diagnostic Imaging: Pediatric Neuroradiology is written in classic Amirsys style–both print and electronic content is viewable in easy-to-read bulleted lists supported by clearly described images.

Key Features

  • Meticulous updates throughout reflect advances in our understanding, reclassifications, and discoveries of entirely new disorders and groups of disorders

  • Comprehensive discussions of common and uncommon disorders of the pediatric nervous system

  • Hot topics covered include genetics and molecular pathways and common and uncommon disorders affecting the brain, head, neck, and/or spine of children

  • Heavily illustrated along with hundreds of annotated images

  • Bulleted and succinct text format distills essential information for fast and easy comprehension

  • Comes with Amirsys eBook Advantage™, an eBook featuring expanded content, additional images, and fully searchable bulleted text format for quick, easy reference

About the Authors

A. James Barkovich Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Radiology, Neurology, Pediatrics, and Neurosurgery, Department of Radiology and Biomedical Imaging, University of California San Francisco Hospital and UCSF-Benioff Children’s Hospital, San Francisco, California

