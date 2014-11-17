Diagnostic Imaging: Pediatric Neuroradiology
2nd Edition
Table of Contents
PART 1: BRAIN
SECTION I: CEREBRAL HEMISPHERES
Malformations
Approach to Brain Malformation
Syntelencephaly (Middle Interhemispheric Variant)
Commissural Anomalies
Microcephaly
Hemimegalencephaly
Lissencephaly
Heterotopic Gray Matter
Polymicrogyria
Schizencephaly
Metabolic Disorders
Approach to Normal Myelination and Metabolic Disease
Hypomyelination
Mitochondrial Encephalopathies
MELAS
Gangliosidosis (GM2)
Metachromatic Leukodystrophy
Globoid Cell Leukodystrophy
X-Linked Adrenoleukodystrophy
Zellweger Syndrome
Other Peroxisomal Disorders
Maple Syrup Urine Disease
Urea Cycle Disorders
Glutaric Aciduria Type
Canavan Disease
Alexander Disease
Megalencephaly with Leukoencephalopathy and Cysts
PKAN
Huntington Disease
Wilson Disease
Hypoglycemia
Kernicterus
Mesial Temporal Sclerosis
Acute Disseminated Encephalomyelitis (ADEM)
Vascular Disorders
Acute Hypertensive Encephalopathy, PRES
Germinal Matrix Hemorrhage
White Matter Injury of Prematurity
Hypoxic Ischemic Encephalopathy
Sickle Cell Disease, Brain
Childhood Stroke
Hydranencephaly
Trauma
Cerebral Contusion
Diffuse Axonal Injury
Subcortical Injury
Tumors
Ganglioglioma
Desmoplastic Infantile Tumors
DNET
Supratentorial PNET
Supratentorial Ependymoma
Enlarged Perivascular Spaces
Porencephalic Cyst
Neuroglial Cyst
Infection/Inflammation
Congenital CMV
Congenital HIV
Abscess, Brain
Herpes Encephalitis
Rasmussen Encephalitis
Subacute Sclerosing Panencephalitis
SECTION II: SELLA/ SUPRASELLAR REGION
Introduction and Overview
Approach to Pituitary Development
Sella/Suprasellar Region
Pituitary Anomalies
Craniopharyngioma
Tuber Cinereum Hamartoma
Lymphocytic Hypophysitis
SECTION III: PINEAL REGION
Germinoma
Teratoma
Pineoblastoma
Pineal Cyst
SECTION IV: CEREBELLUM/ BRAINSTEM
Brainstem Tumors
Pilocytic Astrocytoma
Medulloblastoma
Infratentorial Ependymoma
Cerebellar Hypoplasia
Dandy-Walker Continuum
Lhermitte-Duclos Syndrome
Rhombencephalosynapsis
Molar Tooth Malformations (Joubert)
Unclassified Cerebellar Dysplasias
SECTION V: VENTRICULAR SYSTEM
Introduction and Overview
Approach to Ventricular Anatomy and Imaging
Issues
Ventricular System
Cavum Septi Pellucidi
Cavum Velum Interpositum (CVI)
Septooptic Dysplasia
Aqueductal Stenosis
Intraventricular Obstructive Hydrocephalus
Extraventricular Obstructive Hydrocephalus
CSF Shunts and Complications
Enlarged Subarachnoid Spaces
Ventriculitis
Intracranial Hypotension
Choroid Plexus Cyst
Ependymal Cyst
Subependymal Giant Cell Astrocytoma
Choroid Plexus Papilloma
Choroid Plexus Carcinoma
SECTION VI: MENINGES, CISTERNS, CALVARIA, SKULL BASE
Arachnoid Cyst
Acute Subdural Hematoma
Evolving Subdural Hematoma
Epidural Hematoma
Empyema
Group B Streptococcal Meningitis
Citrobacter Meningitis
Neurocutaneous Melanosis
Meningioangiomatosis
Dermoid Cyst
Epidermoid Cyst
Metastatic Neuroblastoma
Extramedullary Hematopoiesis
Cephalocele
Atretic Cephalocele
Congenital Calvarial Defects
Fibrous Dysplasia
Craniostenoses
Thick Skull
Calvarial Fracture
SECTION VII: BLOOD VESSELS
Sinus Pericranii
Capillary Telangiectasia
Developmental Venous Anomaly
Cavernous Malformation
Dural AV Fistula
Arteriovenous Malformation
Vein of Galen Aneurysmal Malformation
Moyamoya
SECTION VIII: MULTIPLE REGIONS, BRAIN
Phakomatoses
Neurofibromatosis Type 1, Brain
Neurofibromatosis Type 2, Brain
Tuberous Sclerosis Complex
Sturge-Weber Syndrome
von Hippel-Lindau Syndrome
Basal Cell Nevus Syndrome
Hereditary Hemorrhagic Telangiectasia
Encephalocraniocutaneous Lipomatosis
Trauma
Child Abuse, Brain
Malformations
Intracranial Lipoma
Congenital Muscular Dystrophy
Neurenteric Cyst
Infection/Inflammation
Miscellaneous Encephalitis
Tuberculosis
Neurocysticercosis
Miscellaneous Parasites
Metabolic Disorders
Leigh Syndrome
Mucopolysaccharidoses
Osmotic Demyelination Syndrome
Langerhans Cell Histiocytosis
Tumors
Atypical Teratoid-Rhabdoid Tumor
Leukemia
PART 2: HEAD AND NECK
SECTION I: TEMPORAL AND SKULL BASE
Labyrinthine Aplasia
Oval Window Atresia
Cochlear Aplasia
Common Cavity Malformation
Cystic Cochleovestibular Malformation
Large Vestibular Aqueduct
Semicircular Canal Hypoplasia-Aplasia
Endolymphatic Sac Tumor
Dermoid and Epidermoid Cyst
CPA Arachnoid Cyst
Congenital Middle Ear Cholesteatoma
Acquired Cholesteatoma
Skull Base Chondrosarcoma
SECTION II: ORBIT, NOSE, AND SINUSES
Nasal Glioma
Frontoethmoidal Cephalocele
Nasal Dermal Sinus
Choanal Atresia
Juvenile Angiofibroma
Anophthalmia/Microphthalmia
Macrophthalmia
Coloboma
Nasolacrimal Duct Mucocele
Orbital Dermoid and Epidermoid
Orbital Cellulitis
Orbital Lymphatic Malformation
Orbital Infantile Hemangioma
Retinoblastoma
SECTION III: SUPRAHYOID AND INFRAHYOID NECK
Introduction and Overview
Approach to Congenital Lesions of the Neck
Suprahyoid and Infrahyoid Neck
Lingual Thyroid
Oral Cavity Dermoid and Epidermoid
Reactive Lymph Nodes
SECTION IV: MULTIPLE REGIONS, HEAD AND NECK
1st Branchial Cleft Cyst
2nd Branchial Cleft Cyst
3rd Branchial Cleft Cyst
4th Branchial Cleft Cyst
Thyroglossal Duct Cyst
Cervical Thymic Cyst
Venous Malformation
Lymphatic Malformation
Infantile Hemangioma
Neurofibromatosis Type 1, Head and Neck
Brachial Plexus Schwannoma
Fibromatosis Colli
Rhabdomyosarcoma
Melanotic Neuroectodermal Tumors
Orbital Neurofibromatosis Type 1
PART 3: SPINE
SECTION I: CRANIOVERTEBRAL JUNCTION
Introduction and Overview
Approach to Spine and Spinal Cord Development
Chiari 1 Malformation
Chiari 2 Malformation
Chiari 3 Malformation
Craniovertebral Junction Variants
SECTION II: VERTEBRA
Posterior Element Incomplete Fusion
Failure of Vertebral Formation
Partial Vertebral Duplication
Vertebral Segmentation Failure
Klippel-Feil Spectrum
Congenital Spinal Stenosis
Congenital Scoliosis and Kyphosis
Neuromuscular Scoliosis
Idiopathic Scoliosis
Schmorl Node
Scheuermann Disease
Achondroplasia
Mucopolysaccharidoses
Sickle Cell Disease, Spine
Osteogenesis Imperfecta
Apophyseal Ring Fracture
Spondylolisthesis
Spondylolysis
Pyogenic Osteomyelitis
Osteoid Osteoma
Osteoblastoma
Aneurysmal Bone Cyst
Osteochondroma
Osteosarcoma
Chordoma
Ewing Sarcoma
Idiopathic Kyphosis
SECTION III: EXTRADURAL SPACE
Sacral Extradural Arachnoid Cyst
Sacrococcygeal Teratoma
Epidural Lipomatosis
Langerhans Cell Histiocytosis
Extramedullary Hematopoiesis
SECTION IV: INTRADURAL EXTRAMEDULLARY SPACE
Spinal Lipoma
Filum Terminale Fibrolipoma
Angiolipoma
SECTION V: INTRAMEDULLARY SPACE
Ventriculus Terminalis
Syringomyelia
Guillain-Barre Syndrome
ADEM
Idiopathic Acute Transverse Myelitis
Astrocytoma
Cellular Ependymoma
SECTION VI: MULTIPLE REGIONS, SPINE
Myelomeningocele
Lipomyelomeningocele
Dorsal Dermal Sinus
Dermoid Cyst
Epidermoid Cyst
Segmental Spinal Dysgenesis
Caudal Regression Syndrome
Tethered Spinal Cord
Nonterminal Myelocystocele
Terminal Myelocystocele
Anterior Sacral Meningocele I
Diastematomyelia
Neurenteric Cyst
Lateral Meningocele
Dorsal Spinal Meningocele
Neurofibromatosis Type 1, Spine
Neurofibromatosis Type 2, Spine
Dural Dysplasia
Leukemia, Spine
Neuroblastic Tumor
Description
From training to practice, Diagnostic Imaging: Pediatric Neuroradiology is a must have reference for all health professionals who order, perform, or interpret imaging studies of the brain, head, neck, spinal column, and spinal cord in children. This meticulously updated second edition offers the latest knowledge in the diagnosis of all common and many uncommon pediatric nervous system disorders. Each diagnosis includes clinical presentation(s) of affected patients, the best sequences for imaging analysis, expected imaging sequences (in both common and uncommon presentations), and imaging examples of key features. Additional information is included concerning the pathophysiology and pathology of the disorders being discussed as well as basic information concerning the causative genes (when appropriate). Introductory chapters in multiple sections provide background on basic embryology, anatomy, and physiology as well as typical imaging features of normal structures. Highly visual and to-the-point, Diagnostic Imaging: Pediatric Neuroradiology is written in classic Amirsys style–both print and electronic content is viewable in easy-to-read bulleted lists supported by clearly described images.
Key Features
- Meticulous updates throughout reflect advances in our understanding, reclassifications, and discoveries of entirely new disorders and groups of disorders
- Comprehensive discussions of common and uncommon disorders of the pediatric nervous system
- Hot topics covered include genetics and molecular pathways and common and uncommon disorders affecting the brain, head, neck, and/or spine of children
- Heavily illustrated along with hundreds of annotated images
- Bulleted and succinct text format distills essential information for fast and easy comprehension
- Comes with Amirsys eBook Advantage™, an eBook featuring expanded content, additional images, and fully searchable bulleted text format for quick, easy reference
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1056
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © AMIRSYS 2015
- Published:
- 17th November 2014
- Imprint:
- AMIRSYS
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781931884853
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323375436
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323595568
About the Authors
A. James Barkovich Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Radiology, Neurology, Pediatrics, and Neurosurgery, Department of Radiology and Biomedical Imaging, University of California San Francisco Hospital and UCSF-Benioff Children’s Hospital, San Francisco, California