Diagnostic Imaging: Nuclear Medicine
2nd Edition
Description
A tactical guide for radiologists and nuclear medicine physicians, Diagnostic Imaging: Nuclear Medicine, Second Edition is practical, easy-to-use, and in-touch with the realities of multimodality diagnostic imaging. This comprehensive yet accessible reference addresses the most appropriate nuclear medicine options available to answer specific clinical questions within the framework of all imaging modalities. Sweeping updates include a complete reorganization, new differential diagnoses based on findings, and new chapters on physics and Nuclear Regulatory Commission guidelines. User-friendly bulleted text and a uniform chapter layout allow fast and effortless access to the crucial knowledge you need!
Key Features
- Time-saving reference features include bulleted text, a variety of test data tables, key facts in each chapter, 2,000 full-color annotated images, and an extensive index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 608
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 13th October 2015
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323395335
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323400442
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323377539
About the Authors
Paige Bennett Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging in the Department of Radiology at Wake Forrest School of Medicine, and is a board certified nuclear medicine physician.
Umesh Oza Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Program Director and Core Faculty, Diagnostic Radiology Residency, Baylor University Medical Center Dallas, Clinical Associate Professor, Texas A&M Health Science Center College of Medicine, Round Rock, Texas