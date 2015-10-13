Diagnostic Imaging: Nuclear Medicine - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780323377539, 9780323395335

Diagnostic Imaging: Nuclear Medicine

2nd Edition

Authors: Paige Bennett Umesh Oza
eBook ISBN: 9780323395335
eBook ISBN: 9780323400442
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323377539
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 13th October 2015
Page Count: 608
A tactical guide for radiologists and nuclear medicine physicians, Diagnostic Imaging: Nuclear Medicine, Second Edition is practical, easy-to-use, and in-touch with the realities of multimodality diagnostic imaging. This comprehensive yet accessible reference addresses the most appropriate nuclear medicine options available to answer specific clinical questions within the framework of all imaging modalities. Sweeping updates include a complete reorganization, new differential diagnoses based on findings, and new chapters on physics and Nuclear Regulatory Commission guidelines. User-friendly bulleted text and a uniform chapter layout allow fast and effortless access to the crucial knowledge you need!

  • Time-saving reference features include bulleted text, a variety of test data tables, key facts in each chapter, 2,000 full-color annotated images, and an extensive index

Paige Bennett Author

Professor of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging in the Department of Radiology at Wake Forrest School of Medicine, and is a board certified nuclear medicine physician.

Umesh Oza Author

Program Director and Core Faculty, Diagnostic Radiology Residency, Baylor University Medical Center Dallas, Clinical Associate Professor, Texas A&M Health Science Center College of Medicine, Round Rock, Texas

