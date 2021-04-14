Diagnostic Imaging: Musculoskeletal Trauma
3rd Edition
Covering the entire spectrum of this fast-changing field, Diagnostic Imaging: Musculoskeletal Trauma, third edition, is an invaluable resource for general radiologists, musculoskeletal imaging specialists, and trainees—anyone who requires an easily accessible, highly visual reference on today’s imaging of musculoskeletal injury and trauma. World-renowned authorities provide updated information on more than 200 adult and pediatric trauma-related diagnoses, all lavishly illustrated, delineated, and referenced, making this edition a useful learning tool as well as a handy reference for daily practice.
- No. of pages:
- 1200
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2022
- Published:
- 14th April 2021
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323793933
Donna G Blankenbaker
Donna G. Blankenbaker, MD, is Professor of Radiology, the medical director of outpatient radiology, and co-director of medical student radiology education at University of Wisconsin (UW). She serves on five UW Hospital and Clinics and Department of Radiology committees and six national committees. Blankenbaker is a co-lead author from the 3e of Diagnostic Imaging: Musculoskeletal Trauma.
Professor of Radiology, Musculoskeletal Imaging and Intervention, Department of Radiology, University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health, Madison, Wisconsin
Kirkland W. Davis
Kirkland Davis, MD, FACR is Professor of Radiology at University of Wisconsin. Davis has a special interest in interventional musculoskeletal procedures, such as vertebroplasty, radiofrequency ablation, cryoablation, and spine injections. He carries expertise in extremity and spine hardware and sports medicine imaging, particularly the hip and knee. Davis is a co-lead author from the 3e of Diagnostic Imaging: Musculoskeletal Trauma.
Professor of Radiology, Musculoskeletal Imaging and Intervention, Department of Radiology, University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health, Madison, Wisconsin
