Diagnostic Imaging: Musculoskeletal Trauma - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780323793933

Diagnostic Imaging: Musculoskeletal Trauma

3rd Edition

Authors: Donna G Blankenbaker Kirkland W. Davis
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323793933
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 14th April 2021
Page Count: 1200
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Covering the entire spectrum of this fast-changing field, Diagnostic Imaging: Musculoskeletal Trauma, third edition, is an invaluable resource for general radiologists, musculoskeletal imaging specialists, and trainees—anyone who requires an easily accessible, highly visual reference on today’s imaging of musculoskeletal injury and trauma. World-renowned authorities provide updated information on more than 200 adult and pediatric trauma-related diagnoses, all lavishly illustrated, delineated, and referenced, making this edition a useful learning tool as well as a handy reference for daily practice. 

Details

No. of pages:
1200
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2022
Published:
14th April 2021
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323793933

About the Authors

Donna G Blankenbaker

Donna G. Blankenbaker, MD, is Professor of Radiology, the medical director of outpatient radiology, and co-director of medical student radiology education at University of Wisconsin (UW). She serves on five UW Hospital and Clinics and Department of Radiology committees and six national committees. Blankenbaker is a co-lead author from the 3e of Diagnostic Imaging: Musculoskeletal Trauma.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Radiology, Musculoskeletal Imaging and Intervention, Department of Radiology, University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health, Madison, Wisconsin

Kirkland W. Davis

Kirkland Davis, MD, FACR is Professor of Radiology at University of Wisconsin. Davis has a special interest in interventional musculoskeletal procedures, such as vertebroplasty, radiofrequency ablation, cryoablation, and spine injections. He carries expertise in extremity and spine hardware and sports medicine imaging, particularly the hip and knee. Davis is a co-lead author from the 3e of Diagnostic Imaging: Musculoskeletal Trauma.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Radiology, Musculoskeletal Imaging and Intervention, Department of Radiology, University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health, Madison, Wisconsin

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.