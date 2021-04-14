Covering the entire spectrum of this fast-changing field, Diagnostic Imaging: Musculoskeletal Trauma, third edition, is an invaluable resource for general radiologists, musculoskeletal imaging specialists, and trainees—anyone who requires an easily accessible, highly visual reference on today’s imaging of musculoskeletal injury and trauma. World-renowned authorities provide updated information on more than 200 adult and pediatric trauma-related diagnoses, all lavishly illustrated, delineated, and referenced, making this edition a useful learning tool as well as a handy reference for daily practice.