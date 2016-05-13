Diagnostic Imaging: Musculoskeletal Trauma - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780323392532, 9780323442954

Diagnostic Imaging: Musculoskeletal Trauma

2nd Edition

Authors: Donna G Blankenbaker Kirkland W. Davis
eBook ISBN: 9780323442954
eBook ISBN: 9780323395328
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323392532
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 13th May 2016
Page Count: 1200
Description

More than 200 trauma-related diagnoses that are delineated, referenced, and lavishly illustrated highlight the second edition of Diagnostic Imaging: Musculoskeletal Trauma. Comprehensive coverage of musculoskeletal trauma imaging keeps you current with what’s new in the field. Succinct text, outstanding illustrations, and up-to-date content make this title a must-have reference for both general radiologists and musculoskeletal imaging specialists who need a single, go-to clinical guide in this rapidly evolving area.

Key Features

  • Concise, bulleted text provides efficient information on more than 200 diagnoses that are clearly illustrated with 3,400 superb images

  • Expert Consult eBook version included with purchase, which allows you to search all of the text, figures, images, and references from the book on a variety of devices

Details

No. of pages:
1200
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
About the Authors

Donna G Blankenbaker Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Radiology, Musculoskeletal Imaging and Intervention, Department of Radiology, University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health, Madison, Wisconsin

Kirkland W. Davis Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Radiology, Musculoskeletal Imaging and Intervention, Department of Radiology, University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health, Madison, Wisconsin

