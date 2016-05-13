Diagnostic Imaging: Musculoskeletal Trauma
2nd Edition
Description
More than 200 trauma-related diagnoses that are delineated, referenced, and lavishly illustrated highlight the second edition of Diagnostic Imaging: Musculoskeletal Trauma. Comprehensive coverage of musculoskeletal trauma imaging keeps you current with what’s new in the field. Succinct text, outstanding illustrations, and up-to-date content make this title a must-have reference for both general radiologists and musculoskeletal imaging specialists who need a single, go-to clinical guide in this rapidly evolving area.
Key Features
- Concise, bulleted text provides efficient information on more than 200 diagnoses that are clearly illustrated with 3,400 superb images
- Expert Consult eBook version included with purchase, which allows you to search all of the text, figures, images, and references from the book on a variety of devices
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1200
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 13th May 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323442954
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323395328
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323392532
About the Authors
Donna G Blankenbaker Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Radiology, Musculoskeletal Imaging and Intervention, Department of Radiology, University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health, Madison, Wisconsin
Kirkland W. Davis Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Radiology, Musculoskeletal Imaging and Intervention, Department of Radiology, University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health, Madison, Wisconsin