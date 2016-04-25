Diagnostic Imaging: Musculoskeletal Non-Traumatic Disease
2nd Edition
Authors: B. J. Manaster
Imprint: Elsevier
Page Count: 1216
Description
The newest edition of Manaster’s Diagnostic Imaging: Musculoskeletal Non-Traumatic Disease combines the largest number of musculoskeletal images with the broadest non-trauma coverage available. Featuring more than 300 diagnoses highlighting the most recent information, references, and images, it serves as a practical, highly formatted guide that's well-suited for practicing radiologists who desire a better understanding of the intricacies of musculoskeletal diseases.
Key Features
- Expert Consult eBook version included , which allows you to search all of the text, figures, and references from the book on a variety of devices
- Guides practicing radiologists through the complexities of various disorders, such as arthritis, collagen vascular diseases, bone tumors, soft tissue tumors, infections, systemic diseases, developmental and congenital abnormalities, and metabolic diseases that affect the musculoskeletal system
- Brand-new images within every chapter provide examples of the entire disease spectrum for each diagnosis
- Includes all relevant modalities for non-traumatic MSK imaging
- Features richly colored graphics and fully annotated images to highlight the most important diagnostic possibilities
- Highly templated and bulleted format makes it easier than ever to locate key information
- Written primarily for clinical radiologists, including both general radiologists and musculoskeletal imaging specialists, yet also useful for more senior residents in clinical service
Details
About the Authors
B. J. Manaster Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Professor Department of Radiology University of Utah School of Medicine Salt Lake City, Utah
