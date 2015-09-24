Diagnostic Imaging: Genitourinary - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780323377089, 9780323400428

Diagnostic Imaging: Genitourinary

3rd Edition

Authors: Mitchell E. Tublin
eBook ISBN: 9780323400428
eBook ISBN: 9780323395168
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323377089
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 24th September 2015
Page Count: 640
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Part I: Overview and Introduction

Imaging Techniques

Part II: Retroperitoneum

Introduction to the Retroperitoneum

SECTION 1: CONGENITAL

Duplications and Anomalies of IVC

SECTION 2: INFLAMMATION

Retroperitoneal Fibrosis

SECTION 3: DEGENERATIVE

Pelvic Lipomatosis

SECTION 4: TREATMENT RELATED

Coagulopathic (Retroperitoneal) Hemorrhage

Postoperative Lymphocele

SECTION 5: BENIGN NEOPLASMS

Retroperitoneal Neurogenic Tumor

SECTION 6: MALIGNANT NEOPLASMS

Retroperitoneal Sarcoma

Retroperitoneal and Mesenteric Lymphoma

Retroperitoneal Metastases

Hemangiopericytoma

Perivascular Epithelioid Cell Tumor (PEComa)

Part III: Adrenal

Introduction to the Adrenals

SECTION 1: INFECTION

Adrenal Tuberculosis and Fungal Infection

SECTION 2: METABOLIC OR INHERITED

Adrenal Hyperplasia

Adrenal Insufficiency

SECTION 3: TRAUMA

Adrenal Hemorrhage

SECTION 4: BENIGN NEOPLASMS

Adrenal Cyst

Adrenal Adenoma

Adrenal Myelolipoma

Pheochromocytoma

SECTION 5: MALIGNANT NEOPLASMS

Adrenal Carcinoma

Adrenal Lymphoma

Adrenal Metastases

Adrenal Collision Tumor

Neuroblastoma

Part IV: Kidney and Renal Pelvis

Introduction to Renal Physiology and Contrast

Introduction to the Kidney and Renal Pelvis

SECTION 1: NORMAL VARIANTS AND PSEUDOLESIONSLESIONS

Renal Fetal Lobation

Junctional Cortical Defect

Column of Bertin

SECTION 2: CONGENITAL

Horseshoe Kidney

Renal Ectopia and Agenesis

Ureteropelvic Junction Obstruction

Congenital Megacalyces and Megaureter

Renal Lymphangiomatosis

SECTION 3: INFECTION

Acute Pyelonephritis

Chronic Pyelonephritis

Xanthogranulomatous Pyelonephritis

Emphysematous Pyelonephritis

Renal Abscess

Pyonephrosis

Opportunistic Renal Infections

SECTION 4: RENAL CYSTIC DISEASE

Renal Cyst

Parapelvic (Peripelvic) Cyst

Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease

Uremic Cystic Disease

von Hippel-Lindau Disease

Medullary Cystic Kidney Disease

Lithium Nephropathy

Localized Cystic Renal Disease

SECTION 5: BENIGN NEOPLASMS

Renal Angiomyolipoma

Renal Oncocytoma

Metanephric Adenoma

Multilocular Cystic Nephroma

Mixed Epithelial and Stromal Tumor

SECTION 6: MALIGNANT NEOPLASMS

Renal Cell Carcinoma

Renal Transitional Cell Carcinoma

Renal Lymphoma

Renal Metastases

Medullary Carcinoma

Collecting Duct Carcinoma

SECTION 7: METABOLIC

Nephrocalcinosis

Urolithiasis

Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria

SECTION 8: RENAL FAILURE AND MEDICAL RENAL DISEASE

Hydronephrosis

Glomerulonephritis

Reflux Nephropathy

Acute Tubular Necrosis

Renal Cortical Necrosis

Renal Papillary Necrosis

HIV Nephropathy

Chronic Renal Failure

Renal Lipomatosis

SECTION 9: VASCULAR DISORDERS

Renal Artery Stenosis

Renal Infarction

Renal Vein Thrombosis

SECTION 10: TRAUMA

Renal Trauma

Urinoma

SECTION 11: TRANSPLANTATION

Renal Transplantation

SECTION 12: TREATMENT RELATED

Postoperative State, Kidney

Radiation Nephritis

Contrast-Induced Nephropathy

Part V: Ureter

Introduction to the Ureter

SECTION 1: CONGENITAL

Duplicated and Ectopic Ureter

Ureterocele

SECTION 2: INFLAMMATION

Ureteritis Cystica

Ureteral Stricture

Malakoplakia/Leukoplakia

SECTION 3: TRAUMA

Ureteral Trauma

SECTION 4: NEOPLASMS

Polyps

Ureteral Transitional Cell Carcinoma

Atypical (Rare) Ureteral Neoplasms

SECTION 5: MISCELLANEOUS

Ureterectasis of Pregnancy

Part VI: Bladder

Introduction to the Bladder

SECTION 1: CONGENITAL

Urachal Remnant

SECTION 2: INFECTION

Cystitis

Bladder Schistosomiasis

SECTION 3: DEGENERATIVE

Bladder Calculi

Bladder Diverticulum

Fistulas of the Genitourinary Tract

Neurogenic Bladder

SECTION 4: TRAUMA

Bladder Trauma

SECTION 5: TREATMENT RELATED

Postoperative State, Bladder

SECTION 6: BENIGN NEOPLASMS

Pheochromocytoma

Neurofibroma

Hemangioma

Leiomyoma

Bladder Inflammatory Pseudotumor

Bladder and Ureteral Intramural Masses

SECTION 7: MALIGNANT NEOPLASMS

Bladder Carcinoma

Squamous Cell Carcinoma

Adenocarcinoma

Atypical (Rare) Bladder Neoplasms

Part VII: Urethra/Penis

Introduction to the Urethra

SECTION 1: INFECTION

Urethral Stricture

Urethral Diverticulum

SECTION 2: TRAUMA

Urethral Trauma

Erectile Dysfunction

Part VIII: Testes

Cryptorchidism (US)

Testicular Torsion (US)

Segmental Infarction

Tubular Ectasia (US)

Testicular Microlithiasis (US)

Adrenal Rests

SECTION 1: NEOPLASMS

Germ Cell Tumors (US)

Stromal Tumors (US)

Epidermoid Cyst (US)

Testicular Lymphoma and Leukemia (US)

Part IX: Epididymis

Epididymitis (US)

Adenomatoid Tumor (US)

Sermatocele/Epididymal Cyst(US)

Sperm Granuloma

Part X: Scrotum

Hydrocele (US)

Varicocele (US)

Hernia

Fournier Gangrene

Scrotal Trauma (US)

Part XI: Seminal Vesicles

Congenital Lesions

Infectious/Inflammatory Lesions

Approach to Scrotal Sonography(US)

Part XII: Prostate

Prostatitis and Abscess

Benign Prostatic Hypertrophy

Prostatic Cyst

Prostate Carcinoma

Part XIII: Procedures

Venous Sampling and Venography (Renal and Adrenal)

Percutaneous Genitourinary Interventions

Fertility and Sterility Interventions

Kidney Ablation/Embolization

Post Kidney Transplant Proc

Description

A mainstay for radiology trainees and practitioners, Diagnostic Imaging: Genitourinary, Third Edition features an image-rich, reader-friendly format that outlines the role of imaging in diagnosing and managing diseases of the GU tract. Concise chapters and spectacular imaging examples combine to make this medical reference book an all-inclusive resource for every member of the radiology team.

Details

No. of pages:
640
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2016
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323400428
eBook ISBN:
9780323395168
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323377089

About the Authors

Mitchell E. Tublin Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Vice Chair of Radiology, Chief, Abdominal Imaging Section, University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.