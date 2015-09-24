Diagnostic Imaging: Genitourinary
3rd Edition
Table of Contents
Part I: Overview and Introduction
Imaging Techniques
Part II: Retroperitoneum
Introduction to the Retroperitoneum
SECTION 1: CONGENITAL
Duplications and Anomalies of IVC
SECTION 2: INFLAMMATION
Retroperitoneal Fibrosis
SECTION 3: DEGENERATIVE
Pelvic Lipomatosis
SECTION 4: TREATMENT RELATED
Coagulopathic (Retroperitoneal) Hemorrhage
Postoperative Lymphocele
SECTION 5: BENIGN NEOPLASMS
Retroperitoneal Neurogenic Tumor
SECTION 6: MALIGNANT NEOPLASMS
Retroperitoneal Sarcoma
Retroperitoneal and Mesenteric Lymphoma
Retroperitoneal Metastases
Hemangiopericytoma
Perivascular Epithelioid Cell Tumor (PEComa)
Part III: Adrenal
Introduction to the Adrenals
SECTION 1: INFECTION
Adrenal Tuberculosis and Fungal Infection
SECTION 2: METABOLIC OR INHERITED
Adrenal Hyperplasia
Adrenal Insufficiency
SECTION 3: TRAUMA
Adrenal Hemorrhage
SECTION 4: BENIGN NEOPLASMS
Adrenal Cyst
Adrenal Adenoma
Adrenal Myelolipoma
Pheochromocytoma
SECTION 5: MALIGNANT NEOPLASMS
Adrenal Carcinoma
Adrenal Lymphoma
Adrenal Metastases
Adrenal Collision Tumor
Neuroblastoma
Part IV: Kidney and Renal Pelvis
Introduction to Renal Physiology and Contrast
Introduction to the Kidney and Renal Pelvis
SECTION 1: NORMAL VARIANTS AND PSEUDOLESIONSLESIONS
Renal Fetal Lobation
Junctional Cortical Defect
Column of Bertin
SECTION 2: CONGENITAL
Horseshoe Kidney
Renal Ectopia and Agenesis
Ureteropelvic Junction Obstruction
Congenital Megacalyces and Megaureter
Renal Lymphangiomatosis
SECTION 3: INFECTION
Acute Pyelonephritis
Chronic Pyelonephritis
Xanthogranulomatous Pyelonephritis
Emphysematous Pyelonephritis
Renal Abscess
Pyonephrosis
Opportunistic Renal Infections
SECTION 4: RENAL CYSTIC DISEASE
Renal Cyst
Parapelvic (Peripelvic) Cyst
Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease
Uremic Cystic Disease
von Hippel-Lindau Disease
Medullary Cystic Kidney Disease
Lithium Nephropathy
Localized Cystic Renal Disease
SECTION 5: BENIGN NEOPLASMS
Renal Angiomyolipoma
Renal Oncocytoma
Metanephric Adenoma
Multilocular Cystic Nephroma
Mixed Epithelial and Stromal Tumor
SECTION 6: MALIGNANT NEOPLASMS
Renal Cell Carcinoma
Renal Transitional Cell Carcinoma
Renal Lymphoma
Renal Metastases
Medullary Carcinoma
Collecting Duct Carcinoma
SECTION 7: METABOLIC
Nephrocalcinosis
Urolithiasis
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria
SECTION 8: RENAL FAILURE AND MEDICAL RENAL DISEASE
Hydronephrosis
Glomerulonephritis
Reflux Nephropathy
Acute Tubular Necrosis
Renal Cortical Necrosis
Renal Papillary Necrosis
HIV Nephropathy
Chronic Renal Failure
Renal Lipomatosis
SECTION 9: VASCULAR DISORDERS
Renal Artery Stenosis
Renal Infarction
Renal Vein Thrombosis
SECTION 10: TRAUMA
Renal Trauma
Urinoma
SECTION 11: TRANSPLANTATION
Renal Transplantation
SECTION 12: TREATMENT RELATED
Postoperative State, Kidney
Radiation Nephritis
Contrast-Induced Nephropathy
Part V: Ureter
Introduction to the Ureter
SECTION 1: CONGENITAL
Duplicated and Ectopic Ureter
Ureterocele
SECTION 2: INFLAMMATION
Ureteritis Cystica
Ureteral Stricture
Malakoplakia/Leukoplakia
SECTION 3: TRAUMA
Ureteral Trauma
SECTION 4: NEOPLASMS
Polyps
Ureteral Transitional Cell Carcinoma
Atypical (Rare) Ureteral Neoplasms
SECTION 5: MISCELLANEOUS
Ureterectasis of Pregnancy
Part VI: Bladder
Introduction to the Bladder
SECTION 1: CONGENITAL
Urachal Remnant
SECTION 2: INFECTION
Cystitis
Bladder Schistosomiasis
SECTION 3: DEGENERATIVE
Bladder Calculi
Bladder Diverticulum
Fistulas of the Genitourinary Tract
Neurogenic Bladder
SECTION 4: TRAUMA
Bladder Trauma
SECTION 5: TREATMENT RELATED
Postoperative State, Bladder
SECTION 6: BENIGN NEOPLASMS
Pheochromocytoma
Neurofibroma
Hemangioma
Leiomyoma
Bladder Inflammatory Pseudotumor
Bladder and Ureteral Intramural Masses
SECTION 7: MALIGNANT NEOPLASMS
Bladder Carcinoma
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Adenocarcinoma
Atypical (Rare) Bladder Neoplasms
Part VII: Urethra/Penis
Introduction to the Urethra
SECTION 1: INFECTION
Urethral Stricture
Urethral Diverticulum
SECTION 2: TRAUMA
Urethral Trauma
Erectile Dysfunction
Part VIII: Testes
Cryptorchidism (US)
Testicular Torsion (US)
Segmental Infarction
Tubular Ectasia (US)
Testicular Microlithiasis (US)
Adrenal Rests
SECTION 1: NEOPLASMS
Germ Cell Tumors (US)
Stromal Tumors (US)
Epidermoid Cyst (US)
Testicular Lymphoma and Leukemia (US)
Part IX: Epididymis
Epididymitis (US)
Adenomatoid Tumor (US)
Sermatocele/Epididymal Cyst(US)
Sperm Granuloma
Part X: Scrotum
Hydrocele (US)
Varicocele (US)
Hernia
Fournier Gangrene
Scrotal Trauma (US)
Part XI: Seminal Vesicles
Congenital Lesions
Infectious/Inflammatory Lesions
Approach to Scrotal Sonography(US)
Part XII: Prostate
Prostatitis and Abscess
Benign Prostatic Hypertrophy
Prostatic Cyst
Prostate Carcinoma
Part XIII: Procedures
Venous Sampling and Venography (Renal and Adrenal)
Percutaneous Genitourinary Interventions
Fertility and Sterility Interventions
Kidney Ablation/Embolization
Post Kidney Transplant Proc
Description
A mainstay for radiology trainees and practitioners, Diagnostic Imaging: Genitourinary, Third Edition features an image-rich, reader-friendly format that outlines the role of imaging in diagnosing and managing diseases of the GU tract. Concise chapters and spectacular imaging examples combine to make this medical reference book an all-inclusive resource for every member of the radiology team.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 640
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 24th September 2015
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323400428
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323395168
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323377089
About the Authors
Mitchell E. Tublin Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Vice Chair of Radiology, Chief, Abdominal Imaging Section, University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania