Ideal for trainees and practicing radiologists, Diagnostic Imaging: Gastrointestinal, 3rd Edition provides comprehensive coverage of every important topic in abdominal and gastrointestinal imaging. Featuring an increased number of illustrations, graphics, and multimodality imaging, this updated medical reference book will aid you in recognizing the characteristic and variant appearances of both common and uncommon abdominal disorders. User-friendly bulleted text and a uniform chapter layout allow fast and effortless access to the crucial knowledge you need!