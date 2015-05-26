Diagnostic Imaging: Gastrointestinal - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780323377553, 9780323400404

Diagnostic Imaging: Gastrointestinal

3rd Edition

Authors: Michael P. Federle Siva P. Raman
eBook ISBN: 9780323400404
eBook ISBN: 9780323395199
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323377553
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 26th May 2015
Page Count: 1152
Ideal for trainees and practicing radiologists, Diagnostic Imaging: Gastrointestinal, 3rd Edition provides comprehensive coverage of every important topic in abdominal and gastrointestinal imaging. Featuring an increased number of illustrations, graphics, and multimodality imaging, this updated medical reference book will aid you in recognizing the characteristic and variant appearances of both common and uncommon abdominal disorders. User-friendly bulleted text and a uniform chapter layout allow fast and effortless access to the crucial knowledge you need!

  • Expanded coverage of the most important topics and trends in fluoroscopic evaluation of the GI tract, including evaluation of patients before and after bariatric surgery, fundoplication, and surgery for esophageal carcinoma.
  • Updated sections covering disorders of the liver, biliary tract, and pancreas with information and images regarding new classification and treatment implications for pancreatitis, including autoimmune (IgG4-related) pancreatitis.
  • Increased number of illustrations of all appropriate imaging modalities, such as multiplanar CT, sonography, MR, and PET/CT.
  • Offers information on all forms of acute and chronic hepatitis and cirrhosis, as well as critical knowledge regarding imaging techniques that allow radiologists to distinguish among focal lesions in the cirrhotic liver.
  • Essential information is distilled into a succinct, bulleted format with numerous high-quality images and "Key Facts" boxes to facilitate learning.

  • Expert Consult eBook version included with purchase. This enhanced eBook experience allows you to search all of the text, figures, references, and videos from the book on a variety of devices.

Michael P. Federle Author

Professor of Radiology, Department of Radiology, Stanford University School of Medicine, Stanford, California

Siva P. Raman Author

Professor Assistente de Radiologia do Departamento de Radiologia da Faculdade de Medicina da Universidade Johns Hopkins, Baltimore, Maryland

Assistant Professor of Radiology, Department of Radiology, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland

