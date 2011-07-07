Diagnostic Imaging for the Emergency Physician - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781416061137, 9780323245531

Diagnostic Imaging for the Emergency Physician

1st Edition

Expert Consult - Online and Print

Authors: Joshua Broder
Hardcover ISBN: 9781416061137
eBook ISBN: 9780323245531
eBook ISBN: 9781437735871
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 7th July 2011
Page Count: 896
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Diagnostic Imaging for the Emergency Physician, written and edited by a practicing emergency physician for emergency physicians, takes a step-by-step approach to the selection and interpretation of commonly ordered diagnostic imaging tests. Dr. Joshua Broder presents validated clinical decision rules, describes time-efficient approaches for the emergency physician to identify critical radiographic findings that impact clinical management and discusses hot topics such as radiation risks, oral and IV contrast in abdominal CT, MRI versus CT for occult hip injury, and more. Diagnostic Imaging for the Emergency Physician was awarded a 2011 PROSE Award for Excellence for the best new publication in Clinical Medicine.

Key Features

  • Access the fully searchable text online at Expert Consult, along with downloadable images suitable for use in educational presentations.
  • Choose the best test for each indication through clear explanations of the "how" and "why" behind emergency imaging.
  • Interpret head, spine, chest, and abdominal CT images using a detailed and efficient approach to time-sensitive emergency findings.
  • Stay on top of current developments in the field, including evidence-based analysis of tough controversies - such as indications for oral and IV contrast in abdominal CT and MRI versus CT for occult hip injury; high-risk pathology that can be missed by routine diagnostic imaging - including subarachnoid hemorrhage, bowel injury, mesenteric ischemia, and scaphoid fractures; radiation risks of diagnostic imaging - with practical summaries balancing the need for emergency diagnosis against long-terms risks; and more.
  • Optimize diagnosis through evidence-based guidelines that assist you in discussions with radiologists, coverage of the limits of "negative" or "normal" imaging studies for safe discharge, indications for contrast, and validated clinical decision rules that allow reduced use of diagnostic imaging.
  • Clearly recognize findings and anatomy on radiographs for all major diagnostic modalities used in emergency medicine from more than 1000 images.
  • Find information quickly and easily with streamlined content specific to emergency medicine written and edited by an emergency physician and organized by body system.

Table of Contents

1. Imaging the Head and Brain

2. Imaging the Face

3. Imaging the Cervical, Thoracic, and Lumbar Spine

4. Imaging Soft Tissues of the Neck

5. Imaging the Chest: The Chest Radiograph

6. Imaging Chest Trauma

7. Imaging of Pulmonary Embolism and Nontraumatic Aortic Pathology

8. Cardiac Computed Tomography

(abstract for online chapter)

9. Imaging of Nontraumatic Abdominal Conditions

10. Imaging Abdominal and Flank Trauma Vascular Catastrophes

12. Imaging the Genitourinary Tract

13. Imaging of the Pelvis and Hip

14. Imaging the Extremities

15. Emergency Department Applications of Musculoskeletal Magnetic Resonance Imaging: An Evidence-Based Assessment (abstract for online chapter)

Imaging": Image-Guided Therapies in Emergency Medicine (abstract for online chapter)

Details

No. of pages:
896
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9781416061137
eBook ISBN:
9780323245531
eBook ISBN:
9781437735871

About the Author

Joshua Broder

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor of Surgery, Associate Residency Program Director, Division of Emergency Medicine, Duke University Medical Center, Durham, North Carolina

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.