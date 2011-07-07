Diagnostic Imaging for the Emergency Physician
1st Edition
Description
Diagnostic Imaging for the Emergency Physician, written and edited by a practicing emergency physician for emergency physicians, takes a step-by-step approach to the selection and interpretation of commonly ordered diagnostic imaging tests. Dr. Joshua Broder presents validated clinical decision rules, describes time-efficient approaches for the emergency physician to identify critical radiographic findings that impact clinical management and discusses hot topics such as radiation risks, oral and IV contrast in abdominal CT, MRI versus CT for occult hip injury, and more. Diagnostic Imaging for the Emergency Physician was awarded a 2011 PROSE Award for Excellence for the best new publication in Clinical Medicine.
Key Features
- Access the fully searchable text online at Expert Consult, along with downloadable images suitable for use in educational presentations.
- Choose the best test for each indication through clear explanations of the "how" and "why" behind emergency imaging.
- Interpret head, spine, chest, and abdominal CT images using a detailed and efficient approach to time-sensitive emergency findings.
- Stay on top of current developments in the field, including evidence-based analysis of tough controversies - such as indications for oral and IV contrast in abdominal CT and MRI versus CT for occult hip injury; high-risk pathology that can be missed by routine diagnostic imaging - including subarachnoid hemorrhage, bowel injury, mesenteric ischemia, and scaphoid fractures; radiation risks of diagnostic imaging - with practical summaries balancing the need for emergency diagnosis against long-terms risks; and more.
- Optimize diagnosis through evidence-based guidelines that assist you in discussions with radiologists, coverage of the limits of "negative" or "normal" imaging studies for safe discharge, indications for contrast, and validated clinical decision rules that allow reduced use of diagnostic imaging.
- Clearly recognize findings and anatomy on radiographs for all major diagnostic modalities used in emergency medicine from more than 1000 images.
- Find information quickly and easily with streamlined content specific to emergency medicine written and edited by an emergency physician and organized by body system.
Table of Contents
1. Imaging the Head and Brain
2. Imaging the Face
3. Imaging the Cervical, Thoracic, and Lumbar Spine4. Imaging Soft Tissues of the Neck 5. Imaging the Chest: The Chest Radiograph 6. Imaging Chest Trauma 7. Imaging of Pulmonary Embolism and Nontraumatic Aortic Pathology 8. Cardiac Computed Tomography
(abstract for online chapter)
9. Imaging of Nontraumatic Abdominal Conditions10. Imaging Abdominal and Flank Trauma Vascular Catastrophes 12. Imaging the Genitourinary Tract 13. Imaging of the Pelvis and Hip 14. Imaging the Extremities
15. Emergency Department Applications of Musculoskeletal Magnetic Resonance Imaging: An Evidence-Based Assessment (abstract for online chapter)
Imaging": Image-Guided Therapies in Emergency Medicine (abstract for online chapter)
Details
- No. of pages:
- 896
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2011
- Published:
- 7th July 2011
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781416061137
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323245531
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437735871
About the Author
Joshua Broder
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Surgery, Associate Residency Program Director, Division of Emergency Medicine, Duke University Medical Center, Durham, North Carolina