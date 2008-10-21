Diagnostic Imaging for Physical Therapists - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781416029038, 9781455757398

Diagnostic Imaging for Physical Therapists

1st Edition

Authors: James Swain Kenneth Bush Juliette Brosing
eBook ISBN: 9781455757398
eBook ISBN: 9781416069508
eBook ISBN: 9781455777006
Hardcover ISBN: 9781416029038
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 21st October 2008
Page Count: 336
With the ever-increasing demand on physical therapists to develop the most effective treatment interventions comes this invaluable imaging resource covering exactly what you need to know! Diagnostic Imaging for Physical Therapists gives you the knowledge to understand the basic principles of musculoskeletal imaging and how to interpret radiographic images in your physical therapy practice. This straightforward, highly illustrated text is organized by body region and covers all the fundamentals with an emphasis on standard, two-dimensional x-rays. An accompanying DVD delivers high-resolution copies of the images in the text along with interactive activities to enhance your understanding of the material. With this indispensable text, you’ll recognize when diagnostic imaging is necessary, and you’ll be able to interpret the results with confidence.

  • Written specifically for PTs, this book covers the most common film images you will see in your practice and introduces you to some of the not-so-common images.
  • UNIQUE companion DVD helps you hone your diagnostic imaging skills with high-resolution radiographic images and animations.
  • DVD icons in the book direct you to interactive exercises including ABCs, pathologies, case studies, and quizzes that will enhance your understanding of concepts in the text.
  • Provides you with a “systematic” basis for approaching the interpretation of standard films.
  • The body system approach of the chapters makes it easy to find information specific to a body region.
  • Text edited by highly respected experts in musculoskeletal rehabilitation gives you authoritative guidance on the management of musculoskeletal pathology and injury.

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Systematic Analysis Using ABCs

Chapter 3: The Physics of Medical Imaging

Chapter 4: The Cervical Spine

Chapter 5: The Lumbar Spine

Chapter 6: The Hip and Pelvis

Chapter 7: The Knee

Chapter 8: The Leg, Ankle and Foot

Chapter 9: The Shoulder

Chapter 10: The Elbow, Wrist and Hand

Chapter 11: An Introduction to MRI

James Swain

Director, Rehabilitation Services, Mercy Medical Center, Nampa, ID, USA; Adjunct: Columbia University, Idaho State, Pacific University, University of Montana

Kenneth Bush

Assistant, Associate Professor and Professor, Pacific University, School of Physical Therapy, Forest Grove, OR, USA

Juliette Brosing

Pacific University, Forest Grove, OR

