Diagnostic Imaging for Physical Therapists
1st Edition
Description
With the ever-increasing demand on physical therapists to develop the most effective treatment interventions comes this invaluable imaging resource covering exactly what you need to know! Diagnostic Imaging for Physical Therapists gives you the knowledge to understand the basic principles of musculoskeletal imaging and how to interpret radiographic images in your physical therapy practice. This straightforward, highly illustrated text is organized by body region and covers all the fundamentals with an emphasis on standard, two-dimensional x-rays. An accompanying DVD delivers high-resolution copies of the images in the text along with interactive activities to enhance your understanding of the material. With this indispensable text, you’ll recognize when diagnostic imaging is necessary, and you’ll be able to interpret the results with confidence.
Key Features
- Written specifically for PTs, this book covers the most common film images you will see in your practice and introduces you to some of the not-so-common images.
- UNIQUE companion DVD helps you hone your diagnostic imaging skills with high-resolution radiographic images and animations.
- DVD icons in the book direct you to interactive exercises including ABCs, pathologies, case studies, and quizzes that will enhance your understanding of concepts in the text.
- Provides you with a “systematic” basis for approaching the interpretation of standard films.
- The body system approach of the chapters makes it easy to find information specific to a body region.
- Text edited by highly respected experts in musculoskeletal rehabilitation gives you authoritative guidance on the management of musculoskeletal pathology and injury.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: Introduction
Chapter 2: Systematic Analysis Using ABCs
Chapter 3: The Physics of Medical Imaging
Chapter 4: The Cervical Spine
Chapter 5: The Lumbar Spine
Chapter 6: The Hip and Pelvis
Chapter 7: The Knee
Chapter 8: The Leg, Ankle and Foot
Chapter 9: The Shoulder
Chapter 10: The Elbow, Wrist and Hand
Chapter 11: An Introduction to MRI
Details
- No. of pages:
- 336
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2009
- Published:
- 21st October 2008
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455757398
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781416069508
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455777006
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781416029038
About the Author
James Swain
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Rehabilitation Services, Mercy Medical Center, Nampa, ID, USA; Adjunct: Columbia University, Idaho State, Pacific University, University of Montana
Kenneth Bush
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant, Associate Professor and Professor, Pacific University, School of Physical Therapy, Forest Grove, OR, USA
Juliette Brosing
Affiliations and Expertise
Pacific University, Forest Grove, OR