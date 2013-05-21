Diagnostic Histopathology of Tumors: 2 Volume Set
4th Edition
Diagnose tumors with confidence with Diagnostic Histopathology of Tumors, 4th Edition. Dr. Christopher Fletchers renowned reference provides the advanced, expert guidance you need to evaluate and interpret even the most challenging histopathology specimens more quickly and accurately.
"A must-have for any practising surgical pathologist."Reviewed by: PathLab.org June 2014
"I would highly recommend this text to any neuropathologist to aide their day to day practice." Reviewed by Neuropathology and Applied Neurobiology, Apr 2015
- Diagnose efficiently and effectively using diagnostic flow charts, correlations of gross appearances to microscopic findings, and differential diagnosis tables for better recognition and evaluation of similar-looking entities.
VOLUME 1
1. Introduction
2. Tumors of the Heart and Pericardium
3. Vascular Tumors
4. Tumors of the Upper Respiratory Tract
Part A: Nasal Cavity, Paranasal Sinuses, and Nasopharynx
Part B: Larynx, Hypopharynx, and Trachea
5. Tumors of the Lung and Pleura
6. Tumors of the Oral Cavity
7. Tumors of the Salivary Glands
8. Tumors of the Esophagus and Stomach
9. Tumors of the Small and Large Intestines, Including Anal Canal
10. Tumors of the Liver, Biliary Tree, and Gallbladder
11. Tumors of the Exocrine Pancreas
12. Tumors of the Urinary Tract
Part A: Tumors of the Kidney
Part B: Tumors of the Renal Pelvis and Ureter
Part C: Tumors of the Urinary Bladder and Urethra
13. Tumors of the Female Genital Tract
Part A: Ovary, Fallopian Tube, and Broad and Round Ligaments
Part B: Endometrial Tumors
Part C: Tumors of the Placenta and Gestational Trophoblastic Disease
Part D: Myometrium
Part E: Cervix
Part F: Vagina
Part G: Vulva
14. Tumors and Tumor-like Conditions of the Male Genital Tract
Part A: Prostate and Seminal Vesicles
Part B: Testicular Neoplasms
Part C: Penis and Scrotum
15. Tumors of the Peritoneum
VOLUME 2
16. Tumors of the Breast
17. Tumors of the Pituitary Gland
18. Tumors of the Thyroid and Parathyroid Glands
Part A: The Thyroid Gland
Part B: The Parathyroid Gland
19. Tumors of the Adrenal Gland
20. Tumors of the Endocrine Pancreas
21. Tumors of the Lymphoreticular System, Including Spleen and Thymus
Part A: The Lymph Node
Part B: The Spleen
Part C: The Thymus
22. Tumors of the Hematopoietic System
23. Tumors of the Skin
24. Tumors of Soft Tissue
25. Tumors of the Osteoarticular System
26. Tumors of the Central Nervous System
27. Peripheral Neuroectodermal Tumors
28. Tumors of the Autonomic Nervous System, Including Paraganglia
29. Tumors of the Eye and Ocular Adnexae
30. Tumors of the Ear
31. Molecular Genetic Techniques in Diagnosis and Prognosis
2296
- 2296
English
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2013
21st May 2013
- 21st May 2013
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
9781455737543
- 9781455737543
9780323246378
- 9780323246378
9781437715347
- 9781437715347
Christopher Fletcher
Vice Chair, Anatomic Pathology, Brigham and Women's Hospital; Chief of Onco-Pathology, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute; Professor of Pathology, Harvard Medical School, Boston, Massachusetts
"The fourth edition of this classic surgical pathology textbook. A must-have for any practising surgical pathologist." - PathLab, July 2013
"Highly Commended" - BMA Book Awards 2008
"An ideal resource for the busy surgical pathologist...an essential addition to the pathologist's library...Should be kept adjacent to the microscope." - NEJM, review of the previous edition
"It provides practicing pathologists with succinct descriptions of pertinent molecular and immunohistochemical findings. Of note, the pulmonary, gynecologic, soft tissue, and gastrointestinal chapters are especially helpful.
The colorful tables and flowcharts do an excellent job of illustrating some of the recent changes in pathology.
**Assessment**
This book does a great job of updating readers on recent changes in tumor classification. Despite its size, it is user friendly and helpful, with an ideal number of color illustrations." - Sarah Thompson McHugh, M.D.(University of Kansas Medical Center) Doody Review Service!
