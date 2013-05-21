Diagnostic Histopathology of Tumors: 2 Volume Set - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9781437715347, 9781455737543

Diagnostic Histopathology of Tumors: 2 Volume Set

4th Edition

Expert Consult - Online and Print

Authors: Christopher Fletcher
9781455737543
9780323246378
9781437715347
Churchill Livingstone
21st May 2013
2296
Description

Diagnose tumors with confidence with Diagnostic Histopathology of Tumors, 4th Edition. Dr. Christopher Fletchers renowned reference provides the advanced, expert guidance you need to evaluate and interpret even the most challenging histopathology specimens more quickly and accurately.

"A must-have for any practising surgical pathologist."Reviewed by: PathLab.org June 2014

"I would highly recommend this text to any neuropathologist to aide their day to day practice." Reviewed by Neuropathology and Applied Neurobiology, Apr 2015

Key Features

  • Diagnose efficiently and effectively using diagnostic flow charts, correlations of gross appearances to microscopic findings, and differential diagnosis tables for better recognition and evaluation of similar-looking entities.

Table of Contents

VOLUME 1

1. Introduction

2. Tumors of the Heart and Pericardium

3. Vascular Tumors

4. Tumors of the Upper Respiratory Tract
Part A: Nasal Cavity, Paranasal Sinuses, and Nasopharynx

Part B: Larynx, Hypopharynx, and Trachea

5. Tumors of the Lung and Pleura

6. Tumors of the Oral Cavity

7. Tumors of the Salivary Glands

8. Tumors of the Esophagus and Stomach

9. Tumors of the Small and Large Intestines, Including Anal Canal

10. Tumors of the Liver, Biliary Tree, and Gallbladder

11. Tumors of the Exocrine Pancreas

12. Tumors of the Urinary Tract

Part A: Tumors of the Kidney

Part B: Tumors of the Renal Pelvis and Ureter

Part C: Tumors of the Urinary Bladder and Urethra

13. Tumors of the Female Genital Tract

Part A: Ovary, Fallopian Tube, and Broad and Round Ligaments

Part B: Endometrial Tumors

Part C: Tumors of the Placenta and Gestational Trophoblastic Disease

Part D: Myometrium

Part E: Cervix

Part F: Vagina

Part G: Vulva

14. Tumors and Tumor-like Conditions of the Male Genital Tract

Part A: Prostate and Seminal Vesicles

Part B: Testicular Neoplasms

Part C: Penis and Scrotum

15. Tumors of the Peritoneum

 

VOLUME 2

16. Tumors of the Breast

17. Tumors of the Pituitary Gland

18. Tumors of the Thyroid and Parathyroid Glands

Part A: The Thyroid Gland

Part B: The Parathyroid Gland

19. Tumors of the Adrenal Gland

20. Tumors of the Endocrine Pancreas

21. Tumors of the Lymphoreticular System, Including Spleen and Thymus

Part A: The Lymph Node

Part B: The Spleen

Part C: The Thymus

22. Tumors of the Hematopoietic System

23. Tumors of the Skin

24. Tumors of Soft Tissue

25. Tumors of the Osteoarticular System

26. Tumors of the Central Nervous System

27. Peripheral Neuroectodermal Tumors

28. Tumors of the Autonomic Nervous System, Including Paraganglia

29. Tumors of the Eye and Ocular Adnexae

30. Tumors of the Ear

31. Molecular Genetic Techniques in Diagnosis and Prognosis

Details

2296
2296
English
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 2013
21st May 2013
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
9781455737543
9781455737543
9780323246378
9780323246378
9781437715347
9781437715347

About the Author

Christopher Fletcher

Affiliations and Expertise

Vice Chair, Anatomic Pathology, Brigham and Women's Hospital; Chief of Onco-Pathology, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute; Professor of Pathology, Harvard Medical School, Boston, Massachusetts

Reviews

 

"The fourth edition of this classic surgical pathology textbook. A must-have for any practising surgical pathologist." - PathLab, July 2013

"Highly Commended" - BMA Book Awards 2008

"An ideal resource for the busy surgical pathologist...an essential addition to the pathologist's library...Should be kept adjacent to the microscope." - NEJM, review of the previous edition

"It provides practicing pathologists with succinct descriptions of pertinent molecular and immunohistochemical findings. Of note, the pulmonary, gynecologic, soft tissue, and gastrointestinal chapters are especially helpful.

The colorful tables and flowcharts do an excellent job of illustrating some of the recent changes in pathology.

**Assessment**

This book does a great job of updating readers on recent changes in tumor classification. Despite its size, it is user friendly and helpful, with an ideal number of color illustrations." - Sarah Thompson McHugh, M.D.(University of Kansas Medical Center) Doody Review Service!

"A must-have for any practising surgical pathologist".
Reviewed by: PathLab.org  Date: June 2014

