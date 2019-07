Diagnostic Histopathology of Tumors: 2 Volume Set

Diagnose tumors with confidence with Diagnostic Histopathology of Tumors, 4th Edition. Dr. Christopher Fletcher’s renowned reference provides the advanced, expert guidance you need to evaluate and interpret even the most challenging histopathology specimens more quickly and accurately.

"A must-have for any practising surgical pathologist."Reviewed by: PathLab.org June 2014

"I would highly recommend this text to any neuropathologist to aide their day to day practice." Reviewed by Neuropathology and Applied Neurobiology, Apr 2015