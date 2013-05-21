Diagnostic Histopathology of Tumors: 2 Volume Set

Diagnose tumors with confidence with Diagnostic Histopathology of Tumors, 4th Edition. Dr. Christopher Fletchers renowned reference provides the advanced, expert guidance you need to evaluate and interpret even the most challenging histopathology specimens more quickly and accurately.

"A must-have for any practising surgical pathologist."Reviewed by: PathLab.org June 2014

"I would highly recommend this text to any neuropathologist to aide their day to day practice." Reviewed by Neuropathology and Applied Neurobiology, Apr 2015