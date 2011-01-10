Diagnostic Gynecologic and Obstetric Pathology
2nd Edition
Description
Drs. Christopher P. Crum, Marisa R. Nucci, and Kenneth R. Lee help you diagnose neoplastic and non-neoplastic lesions of the female reproductive tract with their comprehensive update of Diagnostic Gynecologic and Obstetric Pathology. This 2nd Edition provides all of the latest guidance needed to accurately evaluate pathologic features and morphologic patterns. With 650+ new color images, an appendix with algorithms for the use of biomarkers, key points, diagnostic pearls, and more ...all now available with searchable online access…this title is a must-have for today’s pathologist.
Key Features
- Find distinct diagnostic/differential diagnostic criteria for any potential obstetric/gynecologic specimen encountered in practice.
- Integrate exfoliative cytology, immunohistochemistry, and molecular/genetic testing together with findings gleaned from the traditional open surgical biopsy.
- Examine the cytologic features of specimens taken from the uterine cervix and corpus, following the Bethesda classification of these lesions.
View more than 2,250 full-color photographs and photomicrographs, ideal for side-by-side comparison to the specimens seen in the laboratory.
Table of Contents
1. Female Genital Tract Development and Disorders of Childhood
2. Noninfectious Inflammatory Disorders of the Vulva
3. Localized Vulvodynia
4. Infectious Disorders of the Lower Genital Tract
5. Benign Cysts, Rests, and Adnexal Tumors of the Vulva
6. Squamous Neoplasia of the Vulva
7. Glandular and Other Malignancies of the Vulva
8. Melanocytic Lesions of the Vulva
9. Soft Tissue Lesions of the Vulva and Vagina
10. Diseases of the Anus
11. Benign Conditions of the Vagina
12. Epithelial and Mixed Epithelial-Stromal Neoplasms of the Vagina
13. Cervical Squamous Neoplasia
14. Glandular Neoplasia of the Cervix
15. Neuroendocrine Carcinoma, Mixed Epithelial/Mesenchymal and Mesenchymal Tumors, and Miscellaneous Lesions of the Cervix
16. Evaluation of the Cyclic Endometrium and Benign Endometrial Disorders
17. Preinvasive Endometrial Neoplasia
18. Altered Endometrial Differentiation (Metaplasia)
19. Adenocarcinoma, Carcinosarcoma, and Other Epithelial Tumors of the Endometrium
20. Ulterine Mesenchymal Tumors
21. The Fallopian Tube and Borad Ligament
22. Benign Conditions of the Ovary
23. Disorders of the Peritoneum
24. Pathogenesis of Ovarian Cancer
25. Assessing Pelvic Cancer Risk and intercepting Early Malignancy
26. Intraoperative Evaluation of Ovarian Tumors
27. The Pathology of Pelvic-Ovarian Epithelial (Epithelial-Stromal) Tumors
28. Pathology-Based Management and Outcome of Epithelial Tumors of the Ovary
29. Germ Cell Tumors of the Ovary
30. Sex Cord-Stromal and Miscellaneous Tumors of the Ovary
31. Metastatic Tumors of the Ovary
32. Complications of Previable Pregnancy
33. Trophoblastic Neoplasia
34. Evaluation of the Placenta
35. Placental Correlates of Unanticipated Fetal Death
36. Gestational Diseases and the Placenta
Appendix I: Tumor, Nodes, Metastases (TNM), and FIGO Staging of Reproductive Tract Tumors
Appendix II: Common Diagnostic Terms in Use in the Division of Women's and Perinatal Pathology, Brigham and Women's Hospital
Appendix III: Diagnostic Variables Commonly Reported in Resected Genital Tract Neoplasms
Appendix IV: Sample Reports from Brigham and Women's Hospital
Appendix V: Commonly Used ICD-9 Codes
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1216
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2011
- Published:
- 10th January 2011
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323245968
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455708956
About the Author
Christopher Crum
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Pathology, Harvard Medical School; Vice Chair and Director, Women's and Perinatal Pathology, Department of Pathology, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts
Kenneth Lee
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Harvard Medical School, Pathologist, Divisions of Women's and Perinatal Pathology and Cytology, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts
Christopher Crum
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Pathology, Harvard Medical School; Vice Chair and Director, Women's and Perinatal Pathology, Department of Pathology, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts
Marisa Nucci
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Pathology, Harvard Medical School, Associate Pathologist, Division of Women's and Perinatal Pathology, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Consultant Pathologist, Dana Farber Cancer Institute, Associate Member, Dana Farber/Harvard Cancer Center, Sarcoma Program, Boston, Massachusetts
Kenneth Lee
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Harvard Medical School, Pathologist, Divisions of Women's and Perinatal Pathology and Cytology, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts