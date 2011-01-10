Diagnostic Gynecologic and Obstetric Pathology - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9781437707649, 9780323245968

Diagnostic Gynecologic and Obstetric Pathology

2nd Edition

Authors: Christopher Crum Kenneth Lee Christopher Crum Marisa Nucci Kenneth Lee
eBook ISBN: 9780323245968
eBook ISBN: 9781455708956
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 10th January 2011
Page Count: 1216
Description

Drs. Christopher P. Crum, Marisa R. Nucci, and Kenneth R. Lee help you diagnose neoplastic and non-neoplastic lesions of the female reproductive tract with their comprehensive update of Diagnostic Gynecologic and Obstetric Pathology. This 2nd Edition provides all of the latest guidance needed to accurately evaluate pathologic features and morphologic patterns. With 650+ new color images, an appendix with algorithms for the use of biomarkers, key points, diagnostic pearls, and more ...all now available with searchable online access…this title is a must-have for today’s pathologist.

Key Features

  • Find distinct diagnostic/differential diagnostic criteria for any potential obstetric/gynecologic specimen encountered in practice.

  • Integrate exfoliative cytology, immunohistochemistry, and molecular/genetic testing together with findings gleaned from the traditional open surgical biopsy.

  • Examine the cytologic features of specimens taken from the uterine cervix and corpus, following the Bethesda classification of these lesions.

View more than 2,250 full-color photographs and photomicrographs, ideal for side-by-side comparison to the specimens seen in the laboratory.

Table of Contents

1. Female Genital Tract Development and Disorders of Childhood

2. Noninfectious Inflammatory Disorders of the Vulva

3. Localized Vulvodynia

4. Infectious Disorders of the Lower Genital Tract

5. Benign Cysts, Rests, and Adnexal Tumors of the Vulva

6. Squamous Neoplasia of the Vulva

7. Glandular and Other Malignancies of the Vulva

8. Melanocytic Lesions of the Vulva

9. Soft Tissue Lesions of the Vulva and Vagina

10. Diseases of the Anus

11. Benign Conditions of the Vagina

12. Epithelial and Mixed Epithelial-Stromal Neoplasms of the Vagina

13. Cervical Squamous Neoplasia

14. Glandular Neoplasia of the Cervix

15. Neuroendocrine Carcinoma, Mixed Epithelial/Mesenchymal and Mesenchymal Tumors, and Miscellaneous Lesions of the Cervix

16. Evaluation of the Cyclic Endometrium and Benign Endometrial Disorders

17. Preinvasive Endometrial Neoplasia

18. Altered Endometrial Differentiation (Metaplasia)

19. Adenocarcinoma, Carcinosarcoma, and Other Epithelial Tumors of the Endometrium

20. Ulterine Mesenchymal Tumors

21. The Fallopian Tube and Borad Ligament

22. Benign Conditions of the Ovary

23. Disorders of the Peritoneum

24. Pathogenesis of Ovarian Cancer

25. Assessing Pelvic Cancer Risk and intercepting Early Malignancy

26. Intraoperative Evaluation of Ovarian Tumors

27. The Pathology of Pelvic-Ovarian Epithelial (Epithelial-Stromal) Tumors

28. Pathology-Based Management and Outcome of Epithelial Tumors of the Ovary

29. Germ Cell Tumors of the Ovary

30. Sex Cord-Stromal and Miscellaneous Tumors of the Ovary

31. Metastatic Tumors of the Ovary

32. Complications of Previable Pregnancy

33. Trophoblastic Neoplasia

34. Evaluation of the Placenta

35. Placental Correlates of Unanticipated Fetal Death

36. Gestational Diseases and the Placenta

Appendix I: Tumor, Nodes, Metastases (TNM), and FIGO Staging of Reproductive Tract Tumors

Appendix II: Common Diagnostic Terms in Use in the Division of Women's and Perinatal Pathology, Brigham and Women's Hospital

Appendix III: Diagnostic Variables Commonly Reported in Resected Genital Tract Neoplasms

Appendix IV: Sample Reports from Brigham and Women's Hospital

Appendix V: Commonly Used ICD-9 Codes

 

Details

No. of pages:
1216
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9780323245968
eBook ISBN:
9781455708956

About the Author

Christopher Crum

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Pathology, Harvard Medical School; Vice Chair and Director, Women's and Perinatal Pathology, Department of Pathology, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts

Kenneth Lee

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Harvard Medical School, Pathologist, Divisions of Women's and Perinatal Pathology and Cytology, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts

Marisa Nucci

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Pathology, Harvard Medical School, Associate Pathologist, Division of Women's and Perinatal Pathology, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Consultant Pathologist, Dana Farber Cancer Institute, Associate Member, Dana Farber/Harvard Cancer Center, Sarcoma Program, Boston, Massachusetts

