Diagnostic Gynecologic and Obstetric Pathology

1. Female Genital Tract Development and Disorders of Childhood

2. Noninfectious Inflammatory Disorders of the Vulva

3. Localized Vulvodynia

4. Infectious Disorders of the Lower Genital Tract

5. Benign Cysts, Rests, and Adnexal Tumors of the Vulva

6. Squamous Neoplasia of the Vulva

7. Glandular and Other Malignancies of the Vulva

8. Melanocytic Lesions of the Vulva

9. Soft Tissue Lesions of the Vulva and Vagina

10. Diseases of the Anus

11. Benign Conditions of the Vagina

12. Epithelial and Mixed Epithelial-Stromal Neoplasms of the Vagina

13. Cervical Squamous Neoplasia

14. Glandular Neoplasia of the Cervix

15. Neuroendocrine Carcinoma, Mixed Epithelial/Mesenchymal and Mesenchymal Tumors, and Miscellaneous Lesions of the Cervix

16. Evaluation of the Cyclic Endometrium and Benign Endometrial Disorders

17. Preinvasive Endometrial Neoplasia

18. Altered Endometrial Differentiation (Metaplasia)

19. Adenocarcinoma, Carcinosarcoma, and Other Epithelial Tumors of the Endometrium

20. Ulterine Mesenchymal Tumors

21. The Fallopian Tube and Borad Ligament

22. Benign Conditions of the Ovary

23. Disorders of the Peritoneum

24. Pathogenesis of Ovarian Cancer

25. Assessing Pelvic Cancer Risk and intercepting Early Malignancy

26. Intraoperative Evaluation of Ovarian Tumors

27. The Pathology of Pelvic-Ovarian Epithelial (Epithelial-Stromal) Tumors

28. Pathology-Based Management and Outcome of Epithelial Tumors of the Ovary

29. Germ Cell Tumors of the Ovary

30. Sex Cord-Stromal and Miscellaneous Tumors of the Ovary

31. Metastatic Tumors of the Ovary

32. Complications of Previable Pregnancy

33. Trophoblastic Neoplasia

34. Evaluation of the Placenta

35. Placental Correlates of Unanticipated Fetal Death

36. Gestational Diseases and the Placenta

Appendix I: Tumor, Nodes, Metastases (TNM), and FIGO Staging of Reproductive Tract Tumors

Appendix II: Common Diagnostic Terms in Use in the Division of Women's and Perinatal Pathology, Brigham and Women's Hospital

Appendix III: Diagnostic Variables Commonly Reported in Resected Genital Tract Neoplasms

Appendix IV: Sample Reports from Brigham and Women's Hospital

Appendix V: Commonly Used ICD-9 Codes