Diagnostic Gynecologic and Obstetric Pathology - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780323447324, 9780323448338

Diagnostic Gynecologic and Obstetric Pathology

3rd Edition

Authors: Christopher Crum Kenneth Lee Christopher Crum Marisa Nucci Scott Granter Brooke Howitt Mana Parast Theonia Boyd Kenneth Lee William Peters III
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323447324
eBook ISBN: 9780323448338
eBook ISBN: 9780323448345
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 7th December 2017
Page Count: 1296
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Comprehensive and practice-oriented, the fully updated 3rd Edition of this easy-to-use text covers the full range of obstetric and gynecologic pathology, including information on treatment and patient management. Written largely by the pathology and clinical faculty at Harvard's Brigham and Women's Hospital, it covers the most up-to-date information available in the field, including molecular genetics and diagnostics. Drs. Christopher P. Crum and Marisa R. Nucci are joined by new editors Scott R. Granter, Brooke E. Howitt, Mana M. Parast, and Theonia K. Boyd, to provide complete, beautifully illustrated coverage of both neoplastic and non-neoplastic disorders of the female genital system, ideal for improving pathological diagnosis.

Key Features

  • Provides distinct diagnostic/differential diagnostic criteria for any potential obstetric/gynecologic specimen encountered in practice.

  • Features more than 2,250 full-color images, key points at the end of each chapter, and an appendix with commonly used ICD-10 codes

  • Covers topics not often found in gynecologic pathology textbooks, such as vulvodynia, and diseases of the anus.

  • Approaches topics from a practice-oriented point of view, beginning with clinical presentation and progressing through histopathology, differential diagnosis, and treatment for each disorder.

Table of Contents

1. Female Genital Tract Development and Disorders of Childhood

2. Noninfectious Inflammatory Disorders of the Vulva

3. Localized Vulvodynia

4. Infectious Disorders of the Lower Genital Tract

5. Benign Cysts, Rests, and Adnexal Tumors of the Vulva

6. Squamous Neoplasia of the Vulva

7. Glandular and Other Malignancies of the Vulva

8. Melanocytic Lesions of the Vulva

9. Soft Tissue Lesions of the Vulva and Vagina

10. Diseases of the Anus

11. Benign Conditions of the Vagina

12. Epithelial and Mixed Epithelial-Stromal Neoplasms of the Vagina

13. Cervical Squamous Neoplasia

14. Columnar Cell Neoplasia of the Cervix

15. Neuroendocrine Carcinoma, Mixed Epithelial/Mesenchymal and Mesenchymal Tumors, and Miscellaneous Lesions of the Cervix

16. Evaluation of the Cyclic Endometrium and Benign Endometrial Disorders

17. Preinvasive Endometrial Neoplasia

18. Altered Endometrial Differentiation (Metaplasia)

19. Adenocarcinoma, Carcinosarcoma, and Other Epithelial Tumors of the Endometrium

20. Uterine Mesenchymal Tumors

21. The Fallopian Tube and Broad Ligament

22. Benign Conditions of the Ovary

23. Disorders of the Peritoneum

24. Assessing Pelvic Epithelial Cancer Risk and Intercepting Early Malignancy

25. Pelvic/Ovarian Epithelial-derived Tumors

26. Germ Cell Tumors of the Ovary

27. Stromal, Sex Cord-Stromal, and Miscellaneous Tumors of the Ovary

28. Metastatic Tumors Involving the Ovary

29. Placental Development and Complications of Previable Pregnancy

30. Trophoblastic Neoplasia

31. Evaluation of the Placenta

32. Placental Correlates of Unanticipated Fetal Death

33. Gestational Diseases and the Placenta

Appendix A: Suggested ICD-10 Codes

Details

No. of pages:
1296
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323447324
eBook ISBN:
9780323448338
eBook ISBN:
9780323448345

About the Author

Christopher Crum

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Pathology, Harvard Medical School; Vice Chair and Director, Women's and Perinatal Pathology, Department of Pathology, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts

Kenneth Lee

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Harvard Medical School, Pathologist, Divisions of Women's and Perinatal Pathology and Cytology, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts

Christopher Crum

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Pathology, Harvard Medical School; Vice Chair and Director, Women's and Perinatal Pathology, Department of Pathology, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts

Marisa Nucci

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Pathology, Harvard Medical School, Associate Pathologist, Division of Women's and Perinatal Pathology, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Consultant Pathologist, Dana Farber Cancer Institute, Associate Member, Dana Farber/Harvard Cancer Center, Sarcoma Program, Boston, Massachusetts

Scott Granter

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor of Pathology, Harvard Medical School; Associate Pathologist, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, MA, USA

Brooke Howitt

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor, Harvard Medical School, Department of Pathology Women's and Perinatal Pathology; Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts

Mana Parast

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, University of California San Diego School of Medicine, Pathology, La Jolla, Calafornia

Theonia Boyd

Kenneth Lee

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Harvard Medical School, Pathologist, Divisions of Women's and Perinatal Pathology and Cytology, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts

William Peters III

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Professor, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, University of Washington

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.