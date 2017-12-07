Diagnostic Gynecologic and Obstetric Pathology
3rd Edition
Description
Comprehensive and practice-oriented, the fully updated 3rd Edition of this easy-to-use text covers the full range of obstetric and gynecologic pathology, including information on treatment and patient management. Written largely by the pathology and clinical faculty at Harvard's Brigham and Women's Hospital, it covers the most up-to-date information available in the field, including molecular genetics and diagnostics. Drs. Christopher P. Crum and Marisa R. Nucci are joined by new editors Scott R. Granter, Brooke E. Howitt, Mana M. Parast, and Theonia K. Boyd, to provide complete, beautifully illustrated coverage of both neoplastic and non-neoplastic disorders of the female genital system, ideal for improving pathological diagnosis.
Key Features
- Provides distinct diagnostic/differential diagnostic criteria for any potential obstetric/gynecologic specimen encountered in practice.
- Features more than 2,250 full-color images, key points at the end of each chapter, and an appendix with commonly used ICD-10 codes
- Covers topics not often found in gynecologic pathology textbooks, such as vulvodynia, and diseases of the anus.
- Approaches topics from a practice-oriented point of view, beginning with clinical presentation and progressing through histopathology, differential diagnosis, and treatment for each disorder.
Table of Contents
1. Female Genital Tract Development and Disorders of Childhood
2. Noninfectious Inflammatory Disorders of the Vulva
3. Localized Vulvodynia
4. Infectious Disorders of the Lower Genital Tract
5. Benign Cysts, Rests, and Adnexal Tumors of the Vulva
6. Squamous Neoplasia of the Vulva
7. Glandular and Other Malignancies of the Vulva
8. Melanocytic Lesions of the Vulva
9. Soft Tissue Lesions of the Vulva and Vagina
10. Diseases of the Anus
11. Benign Conditions of the Vagina
12. Epithelial and Mixed Epithelial-Stromal Neoplasms of the Vagina
13. Cervical Squamous Neoplasia
14. Columnar Cell Neoplasia of the Cervix
15. Neuroendocrine Carcinoma, Mixed Epithelial/Mesenchymal and Mesenchymal Tumors, and Miscellaneous Lesions of the Cervix
16. Evaluation of the Cyclic Endometrium and Benign Endometrial Disorders
17. Preinvasive Endometrial Neoplasia
18. Altered Endometrial Differentiation (Metaplasia)
19. Adenocarcinoma, Carcinosarcoma, and Other Epithelial Tumors of the Endometrium
20. Uterine Mesenchymal Tumors
21. The Fallopian Tube and Broad Ligament
22. Benign Conditions of the Ovary
23. Disorders of the Peritoneum
24. Assessing Pelvic Epithelial Cancer Risk and Intercepting Early Malignancy
25. Pelvic/Ovarian Epithelial-derived Tumors
26. Germ Cell Tumors of the Ovary
27. Stromal, Sex Cord-Stromal, and Miscellaneous Tumors of the Ovary
28. Metastatic Tumors Involving the Ovary
29. Placental Development and Complications of Previable Pregnancy
30. Trophoblastic Neoplasia
31. Evaluation of the Placenta
32. Placental Correlates of Unanticipated Fetal Death
33. Gestational Diseases and the Placenta
Appendix A: Suggested ICD-10 Codes
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1296
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 7th December 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323447324
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323448338
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323448345
About the Author
Christopher Crum
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Pathology, Harvard Medical School; Vice Chair and Director, Women's and Perinatal Pathology, Department of Pathology, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts
Kenneth Lee
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Harvard Medical School, Pathologist, Divisions of Women's and Perinatal Pathology and Cytology, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts
Marisa Nucci
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Pathology, Harvard Medical School, Associate Pathologist, Division of Women's and Perinatal Pathology, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Consultant Pathologist, Dana Farber Cancer Institute, Associate Member, Dana Farber/Harvard Cancer Center, Sarcoma Program, Boston, Massachusetts
Scott Granter
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Pathology, Harvard Medical School; Associate Pathologist, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, MA, USA
Brooke Howitt
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Harvard Medical School, Department of Pathology Women's and Perinatal Pathology; Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts
Mana Parast
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, University of California San Diego School of Medicine, Pathology, La Jolla, Calafornia
Theonia Boyd
William Peters III
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Professor, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, University of Washington