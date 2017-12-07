Diagnostic Gynecologic and Obstetric Pathology

Comprehensive and practice-oriented, the fully updated 3rd Edition of this easy-to-use text covers the full range of obstetric and gynecologic pathology, including information on treatment and patient management. Written largely by the pathology and clinical faculty at Harvard's Brigham and Women's Hospital, it covers the most up-to-date information available in the field, including molecular genetics and diagnostics. Drs. Christopher P. Crum and Marisa R. Nucci are joined by new editors Scott R. Granter, Brooke E. Howitt, Mana M. Parast, and Theonia K. Boyd, to provide complete, beautifully illustrated coverage of both neoplastic and non-neoplastic disorders of the female genital system, ideal for improving pathological diagnosis.