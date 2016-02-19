Diagnostic Electron Microscopy of Tumours
2nd Edition
Description
Diagnostic Electron Microscopy of Tumors, Second Edition is a guide on how to employ electron microscopy techniques in making evaluation on tumor biopsies. This edition aims to serve as a source of information, references, and electron micrographs for the practicing electron microscopists. This book is divided into five parts; each of which tackles a different topic. Part 1 discusses the collection of specimen, and Part 2 talks about the assessment of tumors' behavior and growth. Ultrastructural analysis of diagnostic problems is covered in Part 3; the significance of some ultrastructural features in tumors is explained in Parts 4 and 5. This text is recommended for those who wish to examine tumor biopsies with an electron microscope as well as those who want to become more conversant with such matters, so that they can understand and evaluate electron micrographs and reports. This book will be valuable to physicians, surgeons, histopathologists, and pathology residents.
Table of Contents
Preface to the Second Edition
Preface to the First Edition
Acknowledgments
Part 1 Ultrastructural Techniques
1 Collecting and Processing Tissues for Diagnostic Electron Microscopy
2 Choosing an Electron Microscope
Part 2 Ultrastructural Assessment of Behavior and Growth Rate of Tumors
3 Is it Malignant?
4 Differences between Normal and Neoplastic Cells
Part 3 Ultrastructural Analysis of Diagnostic Problems
5 Is it a Carcinoma or a Sarcoma? (A Study of Cell Junctions in Normal and Neoplastic Tissues)
6 Is it an Adenocarcinoma or a Squamous Cell Carcinoma?
7 Is it a Mesothelioma?
8 Is it a Melanoma?
9 Is it a Neuroendocrinoma (APUDoma)? What Type of Neuroendocrinoma is it?
10 Differential Diagnosis of Eosinophilic Granular Cell Tumors
11 Is it a Renal Oncocytoma or a Renal Cell Carcinoma?
12 It is a Myosarcoma?
13 Is it a Schwannoma or a Fibroblastic Neoplasm?
14 Differential Diagnosis of Ewing's Tumor
Details
- No. of pages:
- 510
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1985
- Published:
- 29th November 1985
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483163055