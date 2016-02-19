Diagnostic Electron Microscopy of Tumours

Diagnostic Electron Microscopy of Tumors, Second Edition is a guide on how to employ electron microscopy techniques in making evaluation on tumor biopsies. This edition aims to serve as a source of information, references, and electron micrographs for the practicing electron microscopists. This book is divided into five parts; each of which tackles a different topic. Part 1 discusses the collection of specimen, and Part 2 talks about the assessment of tumors' behavior and growth. Ultrastructural analysis of diagnostic problems is covered in Part 3; the significance of some ultrastructural features in tumors is explained in Parts 4 and 5. This text is recommended for those who wish to examine tumor biopsies with an electron microscope as well as those who want to become more conversant with such matters, so that they can understand and evaluate electron micrographs and reports. This book will be valuable to physicians, surgeons, histopathologists, and pathology residents.