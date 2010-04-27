Diagnostic Cytopathology - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780702031540, 9780702048951

Diagnostic Cytopathology

3rd Edition

Expert Consult: Online and Print

Authors: Winifred Gray Gabrijela Kocjan
eBook ISBN: 9780702048951
eBook ISBN: 9780702057762
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 27th April 2010
Page Count: 954
Key Features

A practical in-depth bench book that covers everyday diagnostic work in the laboratory. It provides an accessible guide to cytological diagnostic investigation and screening.

Each chapter provides a summary of major diagnostic criteria in order to quickly direct the user to the most relevant material.

Cytological findings closely related to histopathological, immunohistochemical and molecular appearance whenever appropriate to assist in the interpretation and recognition of tissue samples.

Almost 2,000 colour illustrations incorporated throughout to provide a comprehensive visual guide.

Stay on top of the latest concepts and developments in molecular markers.

Access full text online and download images via Expert Consult.

Table of Contents

Cytopathology: The history, the present and the future direction

Respiratory tract: normal, reactive and inflammatory changes

Serous Effusions: Reactive and malignant

Breast: Normal, inflammatory and reactive conditions

Salivary glands

Oral cavity

Oesophagus and gastrointestinal tract

Liver

Gall bladder and biliary system

Pancreas

The kidney and retroperitoneal tissuess

Urinary tract

Lymph nodes

Other lymphoreticular organs

Organ Transplantation

 Immunosuppression

Thyroid Gland

Other endocrine organs

Prostate: benign and malignant

Testis and scrotum. Male infertility

Vulva, vagina and cervix: normal cytology, hormonal and
inflammatory conditions

Cervical Screening Programmes

Cervical intraepithelial neoplasia and squamous cell carcinoma
of the cervix

 Glandular neoplasia of cervix

 Other tumors and tumour-like conditions of cervix, vulva and vagina

Cytology of the body of the uterus

Ovaries, fallopian tubes and associated lesions Retroperitoneum

Skin

Soft tissue and musculoskeletal system

The cytology of synovial fluid

Cerebrospinal fluid and brain smears

The Eyelids, Orbit and Eye

Childhood tumours

New techniques

 

About the Author

Winifred Gray

Affiliations and Expertise

Retired Consultant Pathologist, Oxford

Gabrijela Kocjan

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Lecturer/Honorary Consultant, Head of Diagnostic Cytopathology, University College London, London

