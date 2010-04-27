Diagnostic Cytopathology
3rd Edition
Expert Consult: Online and Print
Key Features
A practical in-depth bench book that covers everyday diagnostic work in the laboratory. It provides an accessible guide to cytological diagnostic investigation and screening.
Each chapter provides a summary of major diagnostic criteria in order to quickly direct the user to the most relevant material.
Cytological findings closely related to histopathological, immunohistochemical and molecular appearance whenever appropriate to assist in the interpretation and recognition of tissue samples.
Almost 2,000 colour illustrations incorporated throughout to provide a comprehensive visual guide.
Stay on top of the latest concepts and developments in molecular markers.
Access full text online and download images via Expert Consult.
Table of Contents
Cytopathology: The history, the present and the future direction
Respiratory tract: normal, reactive and inflammatory changes
Serous Effusions: Reactive and malignant
Breast: Normal, inflammatory and reactive conditions
Salivary glands
Oral cavity
Oesophagus and gastrointestinal tract
Liver
Gall bladder and biliary system
Pancreas
The kidney and retroperitoneal tissuess
Urinary tract
Lymph nodes
Other lymphoreticular organs
Organ Transplantation
Immunosuppression
Thyroid Gland
Other endocrine organs
Prostate: benign and malignant
Testis and scrotum. Male infertility
Vulva, vagina and cervix: normal cytology, hormonal and
inflammatory conditions
Cervical Screening Programmes
Cervical intraepithelial neoplasia and squamous cell carcinoma
of the cervix
Glandular neoplasia of cervix
Other tumors and tumour-like conditions of cervix, vulva and vagina
Cytology of the body of the uterus
Ovaries, fallopian tubes and associated lesions Retroperitoneum
Skin
Soft tissue and musculoskeletal system
The cytology of synovial fluid
Cerebrospinal fluid and brain smears
The Eyelids, Orbit and Eye
Childhood tumours
New techniques
Details
- No. of pages:
- 954
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2010
- Published:
- 27th April 2010
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702048951
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702057762
About the Author
Winifred Gray
Affiliations and Expertise
Retired Consultant Pathologist, Oxford
Gabrijela Kocjan
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer/Honorary Consultant, Head of Diagnostic Cytopathology, University College London, London