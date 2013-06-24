Diagnostic Cytopathology Essentials
1st Edition
Description
Diagnostic Cytopathology Essentials is a succinct yet comprehensive guide to diagnosis in both non-gynecological and gynecological cytology. It provides quick answers to diagnostic problems in the cytological interpretation and recognition of a wide range of disease entities. With content derived from Diagnostic Cytopathology, 3rd Edition, the authoritative reference work by Winifred Gray and Gabrijela Kocjan, Diagnostic Cytopathology Essentials delivers the dependable guidance you need - in a user-friendly format that makes essential facts about any given condition easy to find and apply.
Key Features
- Efficiently review the key cytological features of a broad spectrum of disease entities with more than 1,300 images, consistently presented on opposing pages from the corresponding text summaries for ease of reference.
- Find the answers you need quickly and easily using an at-a-glance bullet-point format and structure, with every section organized consistently to include Definition, Cytological Findings, and Differential Diagnosis.
- Streamline decision making and avoid diagnostic pitfalls with the aid of Differential Diagnosis boxes.
- Improve your diagnostic cytology skills by referencing representative Case Studies throughout.
- Access the complete contents online and download all of the cytology images at Expert Consult.
Table of Contents
Respiratory tract: normal, reactive and inflammatory changes
Serous Effusions: Reactive and malignant
Breast: Normal, inflammatory and reactive conditions
Salivary glands
Oral cavity
Oesophagus and gastrointestinal tract
Liver
Gall bladder and biliary system
Pancreas
The kidney and retroperitoneal tissues
Urinary tract
Lymph nodes
Other lymphoreticular organs
Organ Transplantation
Immunosuppression
Thyroid Gland
Other endocrine organs
Prostate: benign and malignant
Testis and scrotum. Male infertility
Vulva, vagina and cervix: normal cytology, hormonal and
inflammatory conditions
Cervical Screening Programmes
Cervical intraepithelial neoplasia and squamous cell carcinoma
of the cervix
Glandular neoplasia of cervix
Other tumors and tumour-like conditions of cervix, vulva and vagina
Cytology of the body of the uterus
Ovaries, fallopian tubes and associated lesions Retroperitoneum
Skin
Soft tissue and musculoskeletal system
The cytology of synovial fluid
Cerebrospinal fluid and brain smears
The Eyelids, Orbit and Eye
Childhood tumours
New techniques
Details
- No. of pages:
- 480
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2013
- Published:
- 24th June 2013
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702050336
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702057922
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780702044502
About the Author
Gabrijela Kocjan
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer/Honorary Consultant, Head of Diagnostic Cytopathology, University College London, London
Winifred Gray
Affiliations and Expertise
Retired Consultant Pathologist, Oxford
Tanya Levine
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, London Regional Cytology Training Centre, Consultant Cellular Pathologist, North West London Hospitals NHS Trust, London
Ika Kardum-Skelin
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor and Consultant Cytologist, Specialist in Medical/Clinical Cytology, Head of Department of Clinical Cytology and Cytogenetics, Merkur University Hospital, Zagreb, Croatia
Philippe Vielh
Affiliations and Expertise
Pathologist, Director of Cytopathology, Department of Medical Biology and Pathology, Institute de Cancérologie Gustave Roussy, Villejuif, France
Reviews
"A brilliantly presented & illustrated book, aimed at trainees in cytology"
PathLab, July 2013