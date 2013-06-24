Diagnostic Cytopathology Essentials is a succinct yet comprehensive guide to diagnosis in both non-gynecological and gynecological cytology. It provides quick answers to diagnostic problems in the cytological interpretation and recognition of a wide range of disease entities. With content derived from Diagnostic Cytopathology, 3rd Edition, the authoritative reference work by Winifred Gray and Gabrijela Kocjan, Diagnostic Cytopathology Essentials delivers the dependable guidance you need - in a user-friendly format that makes essential facts about any given condition easy to find and apply.