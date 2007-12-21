Diagnostic Cytology and Hematology of the Dog and Cat - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780323034227, 9780323167826

Diagnostic Cytology and Hematology of the Dog and Cat

3rd Edition

Authors: Rick Cowell Ronald Tyler James Meinkoth Dennis DeNicola
eBook ISBN: 9780323167826
eBook ISBN: 9780323058209
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 21st December 2007
Page Count: 496
Description

Long-trusted and respected in the field, Diagnostic Cytology and Hematology of the Dog and Cat, 3rd Edition is a complete resource for developing and enriching the knowledge and skills needed for clinical laboratory diagnostics. Detailed illustrations and descriptions of cytologic and hematologic samples enable you to diagnose both common and uncommon diseases in dogs and cats. This concise source of microscopic evaluation techniques and interpretation guidelines for organ tissue, blood, and other body fluid specimens provides you with a basic understanding of sample collection and specimen preparation. Plus, helpful and easier-to-understand algorithms are generously distributed throughout the text, providing clear, easy-to-follow guidelines for diagnosis and treatment.

Key Features

  • Detailed instructions for in-house laboratory evaluation, as well as submission and transport of samples for commercial laboratory interpretation, are featured in tips and pitfalls throughout discussions on specimen preparation and diagnosis.
  • Easier-to-follow algorithms, additional tables, and a user-friendly format allow quick and easy access to the most relevant information needed in a cytologic diagnosis.

Table of Contents

  1. Sample Collection and Preparation

    2. Cell Types and Criteria of Malignancy

    3. Selected Infectious Agents

    4. Round Cell Tumors

    5. Cutaneous and Subcutaneous Lesions

    6. Subcutaneous Glandular Tissue: Mammary, Salivary, Thyroid, and Parathyroid

    7. Nasal Exudates and Masses

    8. The Oropharynx and Tonsils

    9. The Eyes and Associated Structures

    10. The External Ear Canal

    11. The Lymph Nodes

    12. Synovial Fluid Analysis

    13. The Musculoskeletal System

    14. Cerebrospinal Fluid Analysis

    15. Effusions: Abdominal, Thoracic, and Pericardial

    16. Transtracheal and Bronchoalveolar Washes

    17. The Lung and Intrathoracic Structures

    18. The Gastrointestinal Tract

    19. The Pancreas

    20. The Liver

    21. The Spleen

    22. The Kidneys

    23. Examination of the Urinary Sediment

    24. The Male Reproductive Tract: Prostate, Testes, and Semen

    25. Vaginal Cytology

    26. Peripheral Blood Smears

    27. The Bone Marrow

    Index

Details

No. of pages:
496
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
eBook ISBN:
9780323167826
eBook ISBN:
9780323058209

About the Author

Rick Cowell

Affiliations and Expertise

Veterinary Clinical Pathologist, IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., Stillwater, OK

Ronald Tyler

Affiliations and Expertise

Adjunct Professor, Department of Anatomy, Pathology, and Pharmacology, College of Veterinary Medicine, Oklahoma State University, Stillwater, OK

James Meinkoth

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Veterinary Pathobiology, Center for Veterinary Health Sciences, Oklahoma State University, Stillwater, OK

Dennis DeNicola

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Pathologist, Chief Veterinary Educator, IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., Westbrook, ME

