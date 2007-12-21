Diagnostic Cytology and Hematology of the Dog and Cat
3rd Edition
Description
Long-trusted and respected in the field, Diagnostic Cytology and Hematology of the Dog and Cat, 3rd Edition is a complete resource for developing and enriching the knowledge and skills needed for clinical laboratory diagnostics. Detailed illustrations and descriptions of cytologic and hematologic samples enable you to diagnose both common and uncommon diseases in dogs and cats. This concise source of microscopic evaluation techniques and interpretation guidelines for organ tissue, blood, and other body fluid specimens provides you with a basic understanding of sample collection and specimen preparation. Plus, helpful and easier-to-understand algorithms are generously distributed throughout the text, providing clear, easy-to-follow guidelines for diagnosis and treatment.
Key Features
- Detailed instructions for in-house laboratory evaluation, as well as submission and transport of samples for commercial laboratory interpretation, are featured in tips and pitfalls throughout discussions on specimen preparation and diagnosis.
- Easier-to-follow algorithms, additional tables, and a user-friendly format allow quick and easy access to the most relevant information needed in a cytologic diagnosis.
Table of Contents
- Sample Collection and Preparation
2. Cell Types and Criteria of Malignancy
3. Selected Infectious Agents
4. Round Cell Tumors
5. Cutaneous and Subcutaneous Lesions
6. Subcutaneous Glandular Tissue: Mammary, Salivary, Thyroid, and Parathyroid
7. Nasal Exudates and Masses
8. The Oropharynx and Tonsils
9. The Eyes and Associated Structures
10. The External Ear Canal
11. The Lymph Nodes
12. Synovial Fluid Analysis
13. The Musculoskeletal System
14. Cerebrospinal Fluid Analysis
15. Effusions: Abdominal, Thoracic, and Pericardial
16. Transtracheal and Bronchoalveolar Washes
17. The Lung and Intrathoracic Structures
18. The Gastrointestinal Tract
19. The Pancreas
20. The Liver
21. The Spleen
22. The Kidneys
23. Examination of the Urinary Sediment
24. The Male Reproductive Tract: Prostate, Testes, and Semen
25. Vaginal Cytology
26. Peripheral Blood Smears
27. The Bone Marrow
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 496
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2008
- Published:
- 21st December 2007
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323167826
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323058209
About the Author
Rick Cowell
Affiliations and Expertise
Veterinary Clinical Pathologist, IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., Stillwater, OK
Ronald Tyler
Affiliations and Expertise
Adjunct Professor, Department of Anatomy, Pathology, and Pharmacology, College of Veterinary Medicine, Oklahoma State University, Stillwater, OK
James Meinkoth
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Veterinary Pathobiology, Center for Veterinary Health Sciences, Oklahoma State University, Stillwater, OK
Dennis DeNicola
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Pathologist, Chief Veterinary Educator, IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., Westbrook, ME