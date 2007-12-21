Long-trusted and respected in the field, Diagnostic Cytology and Hematology of the Dog and Cat, 3rd Edition is a complete resource for developing and enriching the knowledge and skills needed for clinical laboratory diagnostics. Detailed illustrations and descriptions of cytologic and hematologic samples enable you to diagnose both common and uncommon diseases in dogs and cats. This concise source of microscopic evaluation techniques and interpretation guidelines for organ tissue, blood, and other body fluid specimens provides you with a basic understanding of sample collection and specimen preparation. Plus, helpful and easier-to-understand algorithms are generously distributed throughout the text, providing clear, easy-to-follow guidelines for diagnosis and treatment.