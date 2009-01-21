Diagnostic Atlas of Melanocytic Pathology

Diagnose any benign, premalignant, or malignant melanocytic lesion with over 1000 high-quality color images in this practical, easy-to-use reference. Drs. McKee and Calonje—editors of the best-selling dermatopathology reference Pathology of the Skin, 3rd Edition—present their expert knowledge by including diagnostic pearls and pitfalls throughout the text for quick, at-a-glance guidance. Correlate clinical and pathologic findings to produce a more accurate diagnosis from discussions of the clinical manifestations of melanocytic lesions. The format of the text makes this book an excellent resource for bench work and reviewing for exams. Expert Consult functionality allows you to access the entire contents of the book online, from any internet connection.