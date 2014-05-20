Diagnostic and Surgical Arthroscopy in the Horse
4th Edition
Description
From the worldwide leader in equine surgery, Wayne McIlwraith, comes the new fourth edition of Diagnostic and Surgical Arthroscopy in the Horse. Completely revised and expanded, this comprehensive atlas covers all the need-to-know information within equine arthroscopy: instrumentation, general techniques, carpal joints, metacarpal and metatarsophalangeal joints, and tarsocrural joints. All the advances that have taken place in the field over the last decade are covered, particularly in the areas of postoperative management and rehabilitation. This trusted reference also provides an in-depth view of surgical procedures with new high-definition diagnostic and surgical arthroscopic images, as well as radiographs and composite illustrations. There is no better way to learn and master equine surgical procedures!
Key Features
- Diagnostic images with side-by-side radiographs and illustrations offer multiple points of view and directional guidance on surgical procedures.
- Expert authorship features helpful insights and expertise from the worldwide leader and speaker on equine arthoscopy, Wayne McIlwraith.
- Specially commissioned artwork clearly illustrates local anatomy and key stages of surgical procedures.
- Coverage of choice, use, and maintenance of equipment provides a basic understanding of arthroscopic technique and reasoning behind various practices.
- Content dedicated to diagnostic and surgical arthroscopy of the horse provides authoritative, comprehensive information on this specialized subject.
Table of Contents
- Introduction and Brief Historical Review
2. Instrumentation
3. General Technique and Diagnostic Arthroscopy
4. Diagnostic and Surgical Arthroscopy of the Carpal Joints
5. Diagnostic and Surgical Arthroscopy of the Metacarpophalangeal and Metatarsophalangeal Joints
6. Diagnostic and Surgical Arthroscopy of the Femoropatellar and Femorotibial Joints
7. Diagnostic and Surgical Arthroscopy of the Tarsocrural (Tibiotarsal) Joint
8. Diagnostic and Surgical Arthroscopy of the Scapulohumeral (Shoulder) Joint
9. Diagnostic and Surgical Arthroscopy of the Cubital (Elbow) Joint
10. Diagnostic and Surgical Arthroscopy of the Coxofemoral (Hip) Joint
11. Arthroscopic Surgery of the Distal and Proximal Interphalangeal Joints
12. Tenoscopy
13. Bursoscopy
14. Endoscopic Surgery in the Management of Contamination and Infection of Joints, Tendon Sheaths, and Bursae
15. Problems and Complications of Diagnostic and Surgical Arthroscopy
16. Arthroscopic Methods for Cartilage Repair
17. Postoperative Management, Adjunctive Therapies and Rehabilitation Procedures
Details
- No. of pages:
- 464
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby Ltd. 2015
- Published:
- 20th May 2014
- Imprint:
- Mosby Ltd.
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780723438182
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780723438175
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780723438205
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780723436935
About the Author
C. Wayne McIlwraith
Affiliations and Expertise
Diplomate, American College of Veterinary Surgeons, Diplomate, European College of Veterinary Surgeons, Professor of Surgery, Director of Equine Sciences, Orthopedic Research Laboratory, Department of Clinical Sciences, College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, Colorado State University, Fort Collins, CO
Ian Wright
Affiliations and Expertise
Veterinary Surgeon, Greenwood, Ellis & Partners, Suffolk, UK
Alan Nixon
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Orthopedic Surgery, Cornell University, New York State College of Veterinary Medicine, Ithaca, NY