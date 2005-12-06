Diagnostic and Surgical Arthroscopy in the Horse
3rd Edition
Description
The latest edition of this pioneering text atlas incorporates all the advances that have taken place in the field over the last decade. Minimally invasive procedures are now established as the method of choice for many applications in equine orthopedic surgery, not only as an aid to diagnosis, but also as an alternative to conventional surgery. The text has been completely revised and massively expanded to reflect the rapid growth of this specialty, and covers many important new applications and techniques. It also features new full-color, high-quality images throughout. Diagnostic and Surgical Arthroscopy in the Horse remains the most comprehensive reference available, providing both authoritative information and practical guidance on all aspects of this important technique.
Key Features
- Text written by leading authorities in the field, based on their practical experience
- Discusses choice, use and maintenance of equipment
- Colour photographs, with correlative radiographs, illustrate common disorders, including new high-quality digital video endoscope images
- Specially commissioned artwork complements text and photographs, and clearly illustrates local anatomy and key stages of the surgical procedures
- Expert advice on complications and how to manage them
Table of Contents
- Introduction and Brief Historical Review
- Instrumentation
- General Technique and Diagnostic Arthroscopy
- Diagnostic and Surgical Arthroscopy of the Carpal Joint
- Diagnostic and Surgical Arthroscopy of the Metacarpophalangeal and Metatarsophalangeal Joints
- Diagnostic and Surgical Arthroscopy of the Femoropatellar And Femorotibial Joints
- Diagnostic and Surgical Arthroscopy of the Tarsocrural (Tibiotarsal) Joint
- Diagnostic And Surgical Arthroscopy of TheScapulohumeral (Shoulder) Joint
- Diagnostic And Surgical Arthroscopy of the Cubital (Elbow) Joint
- Diagnostic And Surgical Arthroscopy of the Coxofemoral (Hip) Joint
- Arthroscopic Surgery of the Distal and Proximal Interphalangeal Joints
- Tenoscopy
- Bursoscopy
- Endoscopic Surgery in the Management of Contamination and Infection of Joints, Tendon Sheaths, and Bursae
- Arthroscopy of the Temporomandibular Joint
- Problems And Complications Of Diagnostic And Surgical Arthroscopy
- Arthroscopic Methods for Cartilage Repair
Details
- No. of pages:
- 480
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby Ltd. 2006
- Published:
- 6th December 2005
- Imprint:
- Mosby Ltd.
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702038006
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780723432814
About the Author
C. Wayne McIlwraith
Affiliations and Expertise
Diplomate, American College of Veterinary Surgeons, Diplomate, European College of Veterinary Surgeons, Professor of Surgery, Director of Equine Sciences, Orthopedic Research Laboratory, Department of Clinical Sciences, College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, Colorado State University, Fort Collins, CO
Ian Wright
Affiliations and Expertise
Veterinary Surgeon, Greenwood, Ellis & Partners, Suffolk, UK
Alan Nixon
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Orthopedic Surgery, Cornell University, New York State College of Veterinary Medicine, Ithaca, NY