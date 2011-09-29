Diagnosis, Management, and Treatment of Discogenic Pain - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437722185, 9781455733972

Diagnosis, Management, and Treatment of Discogenic Pain

1st Edition

Volume 3: A Volume in the Interventional and Neuromodulatory Techniques for Pain Management Series; Expert Consult Premium Edition -- Enhanced Online Features and Print

Authors: Leonardo Kapural Philip Kim Timothy Deer
eBook ISBN: 9781455733972
eBook ISBN: 9780323314503
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437722185
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 29th September 2011
Page Count: 176
Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Epidemiology and Etiology of Discogenic Pain: How Big is the Problem?

Chapter 2: Establishing the Diagnosis of Discogenic Back Pain: An Evidence-Based Algorithmic Approach

Chapter 3: Imaging for Discogenic Pain

Chapter 4: Provocation Discography

Chapter 5: Analgesic Discography

Chapter 6: Discogenic Pain: Intradiscal Therapeutic Injections and Use of Intradiscal Biologic Agents

Chapter 7: Radiofrequency and Other Heat Applications for the Treatment of Discogenic Pain

Chapter 8: Arthrodesis and Fusion for the Treatment of Discogenic Neck and Back Pain: Evidence Based Effectiveness and Controversies

Chapter 9: Nucleus Pulposus Replacement and Motion Sparing Technologies

Chapter 10: Cervical & Thoracic Discogenic Pain: Therapeutic Non-surgical Options

Chapter 11: Disc Herniations: Injections and Minimally Invasive Techniques

Chapter 12: Current Surgical Options for Intervertebral Disc Herniation in the Cervical and Lumbar Spine

Chapter 13: Neuromodulation and Intrathecal Therapies for the Treatment Chronic

Radiculopathy Related with Intractable Discogenic Pain

Description

Diagnosis, Management, and Treatment of Discogenic Pain - a volume in the new Interventional and Neuromodulatory Techniques for Pain Management series - presents state-of-the-art guidance on the full range of discogenic pain relief techniques performed today. Leonardo Kapural, MD and Philip Kim, MD offer expert advice on a variety of procedures to manage and treat discogenic pain. Comprehensive, evidence-based coverage on selecting and performing these techniques - as well as weighing relative risks and complications - helps you ensure optimum outcomes. With online access to the fully searchable text and procedural videos at www.expertconsult.com, you’ll have the detailed visual assistance you need right at your fingertips.

Key Features

  • Understand the rationale and scientific evidence behind discogenic pain relief techniques and master their execution.

  • Optimize outcomes, reduce complications, and minimize risks by adhering to current, evidence-based practice guidelines for treating discogenic pain, when to recommend interventional procedures, how to perform them safely, and how to manage chronic back pain in the long term.

  • Apply the newest techniques in discography, radiofrequency and heat procedures, disc fusion, nucleus replacement, and interventions for disc herniation.

  • See how it’s done through step-by-step procedural videos on Expert Consult .

  • Quickly find the information you need in a user-friendly format with strictly templated chapters supplemented with illustrative line drawings, images, and treatment algorithms.

  • Access the fully searchable contents and bonus full-length videos of lumbar discography, biacuplasty, and MILD procedures at expertconsult.com.

Details

No. of pages:
176
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
About the Authors

Leonardo Kapural Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Anesthesiology Wake Forest University School of Medicine Director, Pain Medicine Center Wake Forest Baptist Health Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Philip Kim Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Asst. Professor of Anesthesia and Pain Medicine, University of PA Health System Medical Director, The Surgery Center of the Main Line Medical Director, Center for Pain Medicine and St. Francis Pain Center

Timothy Deer Author

Affiliations and Expertise

President and CEO, The Center for Pain Relief Clinical Professor of Anesthesiology, West Virginia University School of Medicine Charleston, West Virginia

