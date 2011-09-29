Diagnosis, Management, and Treatment of Discogenic Pain
1st Edition
Volume 3: A Volume in the Interventional and Neuromodulatory Techniques for Pain Management Series; Expert Consult Premium Edition -- Enhanced Online Features and Print
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: Epidemiology and Etiology of Discogenic Pain: How Big is the Problem?
Chapter 2: Establishing the Diagnosis of Discogenic Back Pain: An Evidence-Based Algorithmic Approach
Chapter 3: Imaging for Discogenic Pain
Chapter 4: Provocation Discography
Chapter 5: Analgesic Discography
Chapter 6: Discogenic Pain: Intradiscal Therapeutic Injections and Use of Intradiscal Biologic Agents
Chapter 7: Radiofrequency and Other Heat Applications for the Treatment of Discogenic Pain
Chapter 8: Arthrodesis and Fusion for the Treatment of Discogenic Neck and Back Pain: Evidence Based Effectiveness and Controversies
Chapter 9: Nucleus Pulposus Replacement and Motion Sparing Technologies
Chapter 10: Cervical & Thoracic Discogenic Pain: Therapeutic Non-surgical Options
Chapter 11: Disc Herniations: Injections and Minimally Invasive Techniques
Chapter 12: Current Surgical Options for Intervertebral Disc Herniation in the Cervical and Lumbar Spine
Chapter 13: Neuromodulation and Intrathecal Therapies for the Treatment Chronic
Radiculopathy Related with Intractable Discogenic Pain
Description
Diagnosis, Management, and Treatment of Discogenic Pain - a volume in the new Interventional and Neuromodulatory Techniques for Pain Management series - presents state-of-the-art guidance on the full range of discogenic pain relief techniques performed today. Leonardo Kapural, MD and Philip Kim, MD offer expert advice on a variety of procedures to manage and treat discogenic pain. Comprehensive, evidence-based coverage on selecting and performing these techniques - as well as weighing relative risks and complications - helps you ensure optimum outcomes. With online access to the fully searchable text and procedural videos at www.expertconsult.com, you’ll have the detailed visual assistance you need right at your fingertips.
Key Features
- Understand the rationale and scientific evidence behind discogenic pain relief techniques and master their execution.
- Optimize outcomes, reduce complications, and minimize risks by adhering to current, evidence-based practice guidelines for treating discogenic pain, when to recommend interventional procedures, how to perform them safely, and how to manage chronic back pain in the long term.
- Apply the newest techniques in discography, radiofrequency and heat procedures, disc fusion, nucleus replacement, and interventions for disc herniation.
- See how it’s done through step-by-step procedural videos on Expert Consult .
- Quickly find the information you need in a user-friendly format with strictly templated chapters supplemented with illustrative line drawings, images, and treatment algorithms.
- Access the fully searchable contents and bonus full-length videos of lumbar discography, biacuplasty, and MILD procedures at expertconsult.com.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 176
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2011
- Published:
- 29th September 2011
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455733972
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323314503
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781437722185
About the Authors
Leonardo Kapural Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Anesthesiology Wake Forest University School of Medicine Director, Pain Medicine Center Wake Forest Baptist Health Winston-Salem, North Carolina
Philip Kim Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Asst. Professor of Anesthesia and Pain Medicine, University of PA Health System Medical Director, The Surgery Center of the Main Line Medical Director, Center for Pain Medicine and St. Francis Pain Center
Timothy Deer Author
Affiliations and Expertise
President and CEO, The Center for Pain Relief Clinical Professor of Anesthesiology, West Virginia University School of Medicine Charleston, West Virginia