Diagnosis and Treatment Planning in Dentistry
3rd Edition
Description
Develop your skills in evaluation and dental treatment planning for all types of patients! Diagnosis and Treatment Planning in Dentistry, 3rd Edition provides a full-color guide to creating treatment plans based on a comprehensive patient assessment. Using evidence-based research, this book shows how risk assessment, prognosis, and expected treatment outcomes factor into the planning process. New chapters cover patient diagnosis and team-based treatment planning, and a new Evolve website includes videos and decision-making algorithms. Written by experienced dentistry educators Stephen Stefanac and Samuel Nesbit, this book is the only dental resource that combines patient examination and oral diagnosis with treatment planning.
Key Features
- Clear, logical organization builds your understanding with sections on comprehensive patient evaluation, key treatment planning concepts, a detailed review of the five phases of planning treatment and guidelines for selecting the appropriate plan of care, and care planning for patients with special needs.
- In Clinical Practice boxes highlight situations that may be faced by the general dentist.
- What's the Evidence? boxes cite research articles affecting clinical decision-making and treatment planning strategies.
- Ethics in Dentistry boxes address ethical issues you may encounter in treatment planning.
- Review exercises in each chapter let you apply concepts to clinical practice.
- Expert authors and contributors provide a current, authoritative resource for effective treatment planning.
- Key Terms and a Glossary highlight and define important terminology.
- Evidence-based coverage demonstrates how to use research and clinical evidence in making treatment planning decisions.
Table of Contents
Section 1: Patient Examination and Diagnosis
1. Patient Evaluation and Assessment
2. Common Diagnoses in Dentistry NEW!
Section 2: The Treatment Planning Process
3. Evidence Based Treatment Planning: Assessment of Risk, Prognosis, and Expected Treatment Outcomes
4. Developing the Treatment Plan
5. Interprofessional Treatment Planning NEW!
6. Ethical and Legal Considerations when Treatment Planning
Section 3: Phases of the Treatment Plan
7. The Systemic Phase of Treatment
8. The Acute Phase of Treatment
9. The Disease Control Phase of Treatment
10. The Definitive Phase of Treatment
11. The Maintenance Phase of Care
Section 4: Planning Treatment for Unique Patient Populations
12. The Patient with Special Needs
13. The Patient Who Is Substance Dependent
14. The Anxious or Fearful Dental Patient
15. The Patient with Psychological Disorders
16. The Adolescent Patient
17. The Geriatric Patient
18. The Motivationally Compromised or Financially Limited Patient
Details
- No. of pages:
- 459
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2017
- Published:
- 5th February 2016
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323287302
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323287319
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323287340
About the Author
Stephen Stefanac
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Associate Dean Associate Dean for Patient Services Professor, Periodontics and Oral Medicine University of Michigan School of Dentistry Ann Arbor, MI
Samuel Nesbit
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Professor Department of Operative Dentistry University of North Carolina School of Dentistry Chapel Hill, NC