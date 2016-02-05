Diagnosis and Treatment Planning in Dentistry

Section 1: Patient Examination and Diagnosis

1. Patient Evaluation and Assessment

2. Common Diagnoses in Dentistry NEW!

Section 2: The Treatment Planning Process

3. Evidence Based Treatment Planning: Assessment of Risk, Prognosis, and Expected Treatment Outcomes

4. Developing the Treatment Plan

5. Interprofessional Treatment Planning NEW!

6. Ethical and Legal Considerations when Treatment Planning

Section 3: Phases of the Treatment Plan

7. The Systemic Phase of Treatment

8. The Acute Phase of Treatment

9. The Disease Control Phase of Treatment

10. The Definitive Phase of Treatment

11. The Maintenance Phase of Care

Section 4: Planning Treatment for Unique Patient Populations

12. The Patient with Special Needs

13. The Patient Who Is Substance Dependent

14. The Anxious or Fearful Dental Patient

15. The Patient with Psychological Disorders

16. The Adolescent Patient

17. The Geriatric Patient

18. The Motivationally Compromised or Financially Limited Patient

