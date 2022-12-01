Diagnosis and Treatment of Movement Impairment Syndromes
2nd Edition
Description
Authored by an acknowledged expert on muscle and movement imbalances, this well-illustrated book presents a classification system of mechanical pain syndrome that is designed to direct the exercise prescription and the correction of faulty movement patterns. The diagnostic categories, associated muscle and movement imbalances, recommendations for treatment, examination, exercise principles, specific corrective exercises, and modification of functional activities for case management are described in detail. This book is designed to give practitioners an organized and structured method of analyzing the mechanical cause of movement impairment syndrome, the contributing factors, and a strategy for management.
Key Features
- Provides the tools for the physical therapist to identify movement imbalances, establish the relevant diagnosis, develop the corrective exercise prescription and carefully instruct the patient about how to carry out the exercise program.
- Authored by the acknowledged expert on movement system imbalances.
- Covers both the evaluation process and therapeutic treatment.
- Detailed descriptions of exercises for the student or practitioner.
- Includes handouts to be photocopied and given to the patient for future reference.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Introduction Chapter Two: Concepts and Principles of Movement System Balance Chapter Three: Imbalances of the Trunk and Low Back Movement Impairment Syndromes Chapter Four: Lower Extremity Imbalances and Hip Impairment Syndromes Chapter Five: Upper Extremity Imbalances and Shoulder Impairment Syndromes Chapter Six: Examination for Muscle and Movement Imbalances of the Lower Quarter, the Trunk, and the Shoulder Girdle Chapter Seven: Exercise Descriptions for the Practitioner Chapter Eight: Exercise Handouts for the Patient Chapter Nine: Case Studies
Details
- No. of pages:
- 544
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2021
- Published:
- 1st December 2022
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323352086
About the Author
Shirley Sahrmann
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Physical Therapy, Neurology, Cell Biology and Physiology, Program in Physical Therapy, Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, MO