Diagnosis and Management of Neck Masses, An Issue of Atlas of the Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323356503, 9780323356732

Diagnosis and Management of Neck Masses, An Issue of Atlas of the Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Clinics of North America, Volume 23-1

1st Edition

Authors: David Webb
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323356503
eBook ISBN: 9780323356732
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 27th February 2015
Description

Techniques in the diagnosis and management of neck masses are covered in this highly illustrated Atlas. Articles will include the contemporary use of imaging modalities in neck mass evaluation, pediatric neck masses, neck infections, salivary gland lesions in the neck, soft tissue neck tumors, metastatic neck disease, hematopoietic neck lesions, endocrine tumors of the neck, vascular neck tumors, reconstruction of cervical defects following ablative surgery, and more!

About the Authors

David Webb Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Vacaville Air Force Base, Vacaville, CA

