Diagnosis and Management of Neck Masses, An Issue of Atlas of the Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Clinics of North America, Volume 23-1

Techniques in the diagnosis and management of neck masses are covered in this highly illustrated Atlas. Articles will include the contemporary use of imaging modalities in neck mass evaluation, pediatric neck masses, neck infections, salivary gland lesions in the neck, soft tissue neck tumors, metastatic neck disease, hematopoietic neck lesions, endocrine tumors of the neck, vascular neck tumors, reconstruction of cervical defects following ablative surgery, and more!