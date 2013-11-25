Diagnosis and Management of Chronic Liver Diseases, An Issue of Medical Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323287128, 9780323287135

Diagnosis and Management of Chronic Liver Diseases, An Issue of Medical Clinics, Volume 98-1

1st Edition

Authors: Anne M. Larson
eBook ISBN: 9780323287135
eBook ISBN: 9780323371940
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323287128
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 25th November 2013
Description

Chronic liver diseases progressively destruct liver tissue, leading to fibrosis and cirrhosis. Liver diseases can be caused by viral, autoimmune, or toxic (drugs/alcohol). Most conditions can be managed pharmacologically for indefinite periods of time. The articles in this issue will review best practices for managing and treating patients who present with these chronic problems, like hepatitis, nonalcoholic fatty liver, end stage liver disease, and drug-induced injuries.

About the Authors

Anne M. Larson Author

