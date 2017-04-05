Diagnosis and Management of Adult Congenital Heart Disease

Part 1: General Principles

1. Adults with Congenital Heart Disease: A Growing Population

2. Grown-Up Congenital Heart or Adult Congential Heart Disease: A Historic Perspective

3. Cardiac Morphology and Nomenclature

4. Adults with Congenital Heart Disease: A Genetic Perspective

5. Clinical Assessment

6. Echocardiography

7. Heart Failure, Exercise Intolerance, and Physical Training

8. Cardiovascular Magnetic Resonance

9. Cardiac Computed Tomography

10. Catheter Interventions in Adult Patients with Congenital Heart Disease

11. Late Repair and Reoperations in Adults with Congenital Heart Disease

12. Venous Shunts and the Fontan Circulation in Adult Congenital Heart Disease

13. Late Complications Following The Fontan Operation

14. Heart and Lung Transplantation in Adult Congenital Heart Disease

15. Noncardiac Surgery in Adult Congenital Heart Disease

16. Critical Care

17. Arrhythmias in the Adult with Congenital Heart Disease

18. Invasive Electrophysiology

19. Pacemakers and Internal Cardioverter Defibrillators in Adult Congential Heart Disease

20. Infective Endocarditis

21. Transition of Care from Pediatrics

22. Pregnancy and Contraception

23. Obstetric Analgesia and Anesthesia

24. Quality of Life in Patients with Pulmonary Hypertension and Nursing in Adults with Congenital Heart Disease

25. Psychosocial Issues in ACHD

26. Supportive and Palliative Care for Adults with Congenital Heart Disease

27. Anesthesia in Adult Congenital Heart Disease, Including Anesthesia for Noncardiac Surgery

28. Insurability of Adults with Congenital Heart Disease

Part 2: Septal Defects

29. Atrial Septal Defect (Interatrial Communication)

30. Ventricular Septal Defect

31. Atrioventricular Septal Defect

Part 3: Diseases of the Mitral Valve

32. Cor Triatriatum and Congenital Mitral Stenosis

33. Mitral Valve Prolapse, Mitral Regurgitation

34. Partial Anomalous Pulmonary Venous Connection and the Scimitar Syndrome

Part 4: Diseases of the Left Ventricular Outflow Tract

35. Valvular Aortic Stenosis

36. Subvalvar and Supravalvar Aortic Stenosis

37. Aortic Regurgitation

38. Sinus of Valsalva Aneurysms

Part 5: Diseases of the Aorta

39. Patent Ductus Arteriosus and Aortopulmonary Window

40. Aortic Coarctation and Interrupted Aortic Arch

41. Truncus Arteriosus

42. Vascular Rings, Pulmonary Slings, and Other Vascular Abnormalities

Part 6: Diseases of the Tricuspid Valve

43. Ebstein Anomaly

44. Tricuspid Regurgitation and Stenosis

Part 7: Diseases of the Right Ventricular Outflow Tract

45. Pulmonary Stenosis

46. Double-Chambered Right Ventricle

Part 8: Cyanotic Conditions

47. Tetralogy of Fallot

48. Pulmonary Atresia with Ventricular Septal Defect

49. The Absent Pulmonary Valve Syndrome

50. Pulmonary Atresia with Intact Ventricular Septum

51. Transposition of the Great Arteries

52. Eisenmenge's Syndrome

53. Congenitally Corrected Transposition of the Great Arteries

54. Double-Outlet Right Ventricle

Part 9: Univentricular Hearts

55. Double-Inlet Ventricle

56. Atrioventricular Valve Atresia

57. Heterotaxy and Isomerism of the Atrial Appendages

Part 10: Coronary Artery Abnormalities

58. Congenital Anomalies of the Coronary Arteries

59. Kawasaki's Disease

Part 11: Other Lesions

60. Myocarditis and Dilated Cardiomyopathy

61. Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy

62. Constrictive Pericarditis and Restrictive Cardiomyopathy

63. Arrhythmogenic Cardiomyopathy

64. Non-Compacted Myocardium

65. Rheumatic Fever

66. Cardiac Tumors

67. Marfan Syndrome: A Cardiovascular Perspective

68. Primary Pulmonary Hypertension

Selected Terms Used in Adult Congenital Heart Disease