Diagnosis and Management of Adult Congenital Heart Disease
3rd Edition
Description
Designed to meet the needs of clinicians working with adults with congenital heart disease, Diagnosis and Management of Adult Congenital Heart Disease , by Drs. Michael A. Gatzoulis, Gary D. Webb, and Piers E. F. Daubeney, offers essential guidance on the anatomical issues, clinical presentation, diagnosis, and treatment options available to practitioners today. This latest edition features completely updated content, including new information for nurses and nurse practitioners who, now more than ever, are playing an important role in the care of adults with CHD. You'll also access four new chapters, illustrated congenital defects, coverage of long-term outcomes, and much more.
Key Features
- Drs. Gatzoulis, Webb, and Daubeney lead a team of experts ideally positioned to provide state-of-the-art global coverage of this increasingly important topic.
- Each disease-oriented chapter is written to a highly structured template and provides key information on incidence, genetics, morphology, presentation, investigation and imaging, and treatment and intervention.
- Congenital defects are illustrated with full-color line drawings and by the appropriate imaging modality (for example, EKG, x-ray, echocardiogram, MRI, CT, ).
- Provides coverage of long-term outcomes, including the management of pregnant patients and patients undergoing non-cardiac surgery.
Table of Contents
Part 1: General Principles
1. Adults with Congenital Heart Disease: A Growing Population
2. Grown-Up Congenital Heart or Adult Congential Heart Disease: A Historic Perspective
3. Cardiac Morphology and Nomenclature
4. Adults with Congenital Heart Disease: A Genetic Perspective
5. Clinical Assessment
6. Echocardiography
7. Heart Failure, Exercise Intolerance, and Physical Training
8. Cardiovascular Magnetic Resonance
9. Cardiac Computed Tomography
10. Catheter Interventions in Adult Patients with Congenital Heart Disease
11. Late Repair and Reoperations in Adults with Congenital Heart Disease
12. Venous Shunts and the Fontan Circulation in Adult Congenital Heart Disease
13. Late Complications Following The Fontan Operation
14. Heart and Lung Transplantation in Adult Congenital Heart Disease
15. Noncardiac Surgery in Adult Congenital Heart Disease
16. Critical Care
17. Arrhythmias in the Adult with Congenital Heart Disease
18. Invasive Electrophysiology
19. Pacemakers and Internal Cardioverter Defibrillators in Adult Congential Heart Disease
20. Infective Endocarditis
21. Transition of Care from Pediatrics
22. Pregnancy and Contraception
23. Obstetric Analgesia and Anesthesia
24. Quality of Life in Patients with Pulmonary Hypertension and Nursing in Adults with Congenital Heart Disease
25. Psychosocial Issues in ACHD
26. Supportive and Palliative Care for Adults with Congenital Heart Disease
27. Anesthesia in Adult Congenital Heart Disease, Including Anesthesia for Noncardiac Surgery
28. Insurability of Adults with Congenital Heart Disease
Part 2: Septal Defects
29. Atrial Septal Defect (Interatrial Communication)
30. Ventricular Septal Defect
31. Atrioventricular Septal Defect
Part 3: Diseases of the Mitral Valve
32. Cor Triatriatum and Congenital Mitral Stenosis
33. Mitral Valve Prolapse, Mitral Regurgitation
34. Partial Anomalous Pulmonary Venous Connection and the Scimitar Syndrome
Part 4: Diseases of the Left Ventricular Outflow Tract
35. Valvular Aortic Stenosis
36. Subvalvar and Supravalvar Aortic Stenosis
37. Aortic Regurgitation
38. Sinus of Valsalva Aneurysms
Part 5: Diseases of the Aorta
39. Patent Ductus Arteriosus and Aortopulmonary Window
40. Aortic Coarctation and Interrupted Aortic Arch
41. Truncus Arteriosus
42. Vascular Rings, Pulmonary Slings, and Other Vascular Abnormalities
Part 6: Diseases of the Tricuspid Valve
43. Ebstein Anomaly
44. Tricuspid Regurgitation and Stenosis
Part 7: Diseases of the Right Ventricular Outflow Tract
45. Pulmonary Stenosis
46. Double-Chambered Right Ventricle
Part 8: Cyanotic Conditions
47. Tetralogy of Fallot
48. Pulmonary Atresia with Ventricular Septal Defect
49. The Absent Pulmonary Valve Syndrome
50. Pulmonary Atresia with Intact Ventricular Septum
51. Transposition of the Great Arteries
52. Eisenmenge's Syndrome
53. Congenitally Corrected Transposition of the Great Arteries
54. Double-Outlet Right Ventricle
Part 9: Univentricular Hearts
55. Double-Inlet Ventricle
56. Atrioventricular Valve Atresia
57. Heterotaxy and Isomerism of the Atrial Appendages
Part 10: Coronary Artery Abnormalities
58. Congenital Anomalies of the Coronary Arteries
59. Kawasaki's Disease
Part 11: Other Lesions
60. Myocarditis and Dilated Cardiomyopathy
61. Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy
62. Constrictive Pericarditis and Restrictive Cardiomyopathy
63. Arrhythmogenic Cardiomyopathy
64. Non-Compacted Myocardium
65. Rheumatic Fever
66. Cardiac Tumors
67. Marfan Syndrome: A Cardiovascular Perspective
68. Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Selected Terms Used in Adult Congenital Heart Disease
Details
- No. of pages:
- 736
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 5th April 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780702069291
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702069321
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702069314
About the Author
Michael Gatzoulis
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Cardiology and Consultant Cardiologist, Adult Congential Heart Centre and Centre for Pulmonary Hypertension, Royal Brompton Hospital, London, UK
Gary Webb
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Professor of Pediatrics and Internal Medicine, Consulting Cardiologist, The Adult Congential Heart Program, Cincinnati Children's Hospital, Cincinnati, Ohio
Piers Daubeney
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Pediactric and Fetal Cardiologist, Royal Brompton Hospital, London, United Kingdom