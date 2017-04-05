Diagnosis and Management of Adult Congenital Heart Disease - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780702069291, 9780702069321

Diagnosis and Management of Adult Congenital Heart Disease

3rd Edition

Authors: Michael Gatzoulis Gary Webb Piers Daubeney
Hardcover ISBN: 9780702069291
eBook ISBN: 9780702069321
eBook ISBN: 9780702069314
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 5th April 2017
Page Count: 736
Description

Designed to meet the needs of clinicians working with adults with congenital heart disease, Diagnosis and Management of Adult Congenital Heart Disease , by Drs. Michael A. Gatzoulis, Gary D. Webb, and Piers E. F. Daubeney, offers essential guidance on the anatomical issues, clinical presentation, diagnosis, and treatment options available to practitioners today. This latest edition features completely updated content, including new information for nurses and nurse practitioners who, now more than ever, are playing an important role in the care of adults with CHD. You'll also access four new chapters, illustrated congenital defects, coverage of long-term outcomes, and much more.

Key Features

  • Drs. Gatzoulis, Webb, and Daubeney lead a team of experts ideally positioned to provide state-of-the-art global coverage of this increasingly important topic.

  • Each disease-oriented chapter is written to a highly structured template and provides key information on incidence, genetics, morphology, presentation, investigation and imaging, and treatment and intervention.

  • Congenital defects are illustrated with full-color line drawings and by the appropriate imaging modality (for example, EKG, x-ray, echocardiogram, MRI, CT, ).

  • Provides coverage of long-term outcomes, including the management of pregnant patients and patients undergoing non-cardiac surgery.

  • Expert Consult™ eBook version included with purchase. This enhanced eBook experience allows you to search all of the text, figures, videos, and references from the book on a variety of devices.

Table of Contents

Part 1: General Principles

1. Adults with Congenital Heart Disease: A Growing Population

2. Grown-Up Congenital Heart or Adult Congential Heart Disease: A Historic Perspective

3. Cardiac Morphology and Nomenclature

4. Adults with Congenital Heart Disease: A Genetic Perspective

5. Clinical Assessment

6. Echocardiography

7. Heart Failure, Exercise Intolerance, and Physical Training

8. Cardiovascular Magnetic Resonance

9. Cardiac Computed Tomography

10. Catheter Interventions in Adult Patients with Congenital Heart Disease

11. Late Repair and Reoperations in Adults with Congenital Heart Disease

12. Venous Shunts and the Fontan Circulation in Adult Congenital Heart Disease

13. Late Complications Following The Fontan Operation

14. Heart and Lung Transplantation in Adult Congenital Heart Disease

15. Noncardiac Surgery in Adult Congenital Heart Disease

16. Critical Care

17. Arrhythmias in the Adult with Congenital Heart Disease

18. Invasive Electrophysiology

19. Pacemakers and Internal Cardioverter Defibrillators in Adult Congential Heart Disease

20. Infective Endocarditis

21. Transition of Care from Pediatrics

22. Pregnancy and Contraception

23. Obstetric Analgesia and Anesthesia

24. Quality of Life in Patients with Pulmonary Hypertension and Nursing in Adults with Congenital Heart Disease

25. Psychosocial Issues in ACHD

26. Supportive and Palliative Care for Adults with Congenital Heart Disease

27. Anesthesia in Adult Congenital Heart Disease, Including Anesthesia for Noncardiac Surgery

28. Insurability of Adults with Congenital Heart Disease

Part 2: Septal Defects

29. Atrial Septal Defect (Interatrial Communication)

30. Ventricular Septal Defect

31. Atrioventricular Septal Defect

Part 3: Diseases of the Mitral Valve

32. Cor Triatriatum and Congenital Mitral Stenosis

33. Mitral Valve Prolapse, Mitral Regurgitation

34. Partial Anomalous Pulmonary Venous Connection and the Scimitar Syndrome

Part 4: Diseases of the Left Ventricular Outflow Tract

35. Valvular Aortic Stenosis

36. Subvalvar and Supravalvar Aortic Stenosis

37. Aortic Regurgitation

38. Sinus of Valsalva Aneurysms

Part 5: Diseases of the Aorta

39. Patent Ductus Arteriosus and Aortopulmonary Window

40. Aortic Coarctation and Interrupted Aortic Arch

41. Truncus Arteriosus

42. Vascular Rings, Pulmonary Slings, and Other Vascular Abnormalities

Part 6: Diseases of the Tricuspid Valve

43. Ebstein Anomaly

44. Tricuspid Regurgitation and Stenosis

Part 7: Diseases of the Right Ventricular Outflow Tract

45. Pulmonary Stenosis

46. Double-Chambered Right Ventricle

Part 8: Cyanotic Conditions

47. Tetralogy of Fallot

48. Pulmonary Atresia with Ventricular Septal Defect

49. The Absent Pulmonary Valve Syndrome

50. Pulmonary Atresia with Intact Ventricular Septum

51. Transposition of the Great Arteries

52. Eisenmenge's Syndrome

53. Congenitally Corrected Transposition of the Great Arteries

54. Double-Outlet Right Ventricle

Part 9: Univentricular Hearts

55. Double-Inlet Ventricle

56. Atrioventricular Valve Atresia

57. Heterotaxy and Isomerism of the Atrial Appendages

Part 10: Coronary Artery Abnormalities

58. Congenital Anomalies of the Coronary Arteries

59. Kawasaki's Disease

Part 11: Other Lesions

60. Myocarditis and Dilated Cardiomyopathy

61. Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy

62. Constrictive Pericarditis and Restrictive Cardiomyopathy

63. Arrhythmogenic Cardiomyopathy

64. Non-Compacted Myocardium

65. Rheumatic Fever

66. Cardiac Tumors

67. Marfan Syndrome: A Cardiovascular Perspective

68. Primary Pulmonary Hypertension

Selected Terms Used in Adult Congenital Heart Disease

Details

No. of pages:
736
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780702069291
eBook ISBN:
9780702069321
eBook ISBN:
9780702069314

About the Author

Michael Gatzoulis

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Cardiology and Consultant Cardiologist, Adult Congential Heart Centre and Centre for Pulmonary Hypertension, Royal Brompton Hospital, London, UK

Gary Webb

Affiliations and Expertise

Emeritus Professor of Pediatrics and Internal Medicine, Consulting Cardiologist, The Adult Congential Heart Program, Cincinnati Children's Hospital, Cincinnati, Ohio

Piers Daubeney

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant Pediactric and Fetal Cardiologist, Royal Brompton Hospital, London, United Kingdom

