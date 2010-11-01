Diagnosis and Management of Adult Congenital Heart Disease
2nd Edition
Expert Consult – Online and Print
Description
Diagnosis and Management of Adult Congenital Heart Disease, by Drs. Gatzoulis, Webb, and Daubeney, is a practical, one-stop resource designed to help you manage the unique challenges of treating long-term adult survivors of congenital heart disease. Authored by internationally known leaders in the field, this edition is the first that truly integrates anatomy and imaging technology into clinical practice, and includes new chapters on cardiac CT for ACHD assessment, critical and perioperative care, anesthesia for ACHD surgery, cardiac resynchronization therapy, and transition of care. Congenital defects are presented with high-quality illustrations and appropriate imaging modalities. Easy access to the complete contents and image library can be found at expertconsult.com.
Key Features
- Find all the information you need in one user-friendly resource that integrates anatomy, clinical signs, and therapeutic options.
- Confidently make decisions aided by specific recommendations about the benefits and risks of surgeries, catheter interventions, and drug therapy for difficult clinical problems.
- Recognize and diagnose morphologic disorders with the help of detailed, full-color diagrams.
Quickly find what you need thanks to easily accessible, consistently organized chapters and key annotated references.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 528
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2011
- Published:
- 1st November 2010
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702047336
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702057748
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455710010
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702046247
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780702034268
About the Author
Michael Gatzoulis
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Cardiology and Consultant Cardiologist, Adult Congential Heart Centre and Centre for Pulmonary Hypertension, Royal Brompton Hospital, London, UK
Gary Webb
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Professor of Pediatrics and Internal Medicine, Consulting Cardiologist, The Adult Congential Heart Program, Cincinnati Children's Hospital, Cincinnati, Ohio
Piers Daubeney
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Pediactric and Fetal Cardiologist, Royal Brompton Hospital, London, United Kingdom