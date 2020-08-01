Diagnosis and Management in Parkinson's Disease

Section 1: Parkinson’s Disease: Introductory Chapters

1. A Short History of Parkinson’s Disease – from early 19th century and afterwards – an overview

M. Masellis

2. Living with Parkinson’s disease – from financial to emotional

J.J. Watts

3. The epidemiology of Parkinson’s disease – an overview

W.G. Meissner

4. Clinical Features of Parkinson’s disease – an overview

D. Gezen-Ak

5. The natural history of Parkinson’s disease – an overview

O. Rascol

6. The prognosis of Parkinson’s disease – an overview

L. Parnetti

7. The neurobiology of Parkinson’s disease – an overview

J. Bargas

8. The pathophysiology Parkinson’s disease – an overview

H. Reichmann

9. Molecular and cellular mechanisms associated with Parkinson’s disease – synuclein, amyloid protein, oligomers and beyond

Y. Miller

10. Quality of life in Parkinson’s disease

K.A. Chalmers

11. Gait in untreated Parkinson’s disease

M. Filippi

12. Levodopa-induced dyskinesias

N.S. Narayanan

13. Tremor in Parkinson’s disease

R. Yilmaz

14 The impact of Parkinson’s disease on the family and careers

P. Hagell

Section 2: Biomarkers and Diagnosis

15. Tissue biopsies as biomarkers in Parkinson’s disease

S.A. Schneider

16. Spinal fluid for biomarker discovery in Parkinson’s disease

J. Lange

17. Clinical biomarkers in prodromal Parkinson’s disease

A.E. Lang and Edmond J. Safra

18. The diagnosis of Parkinson's disease

B. Degos

19. Proteomics in Parkinson’s disease

G. Hoffner

20. MicroRNAs as biomarkers in Parkinson’s diseases

M.S. Batistela

21. Phenotyping in Parkinson’s disease

A.J. Espay

22. Diagnosis of speech disorders in Parkinson’s disease

I. Rektorova

23. Identifying dementia in Parkinson’s disease dementia

H. Garn

24. Diagnosis of sleep disturbances in Parkinson’s disease

Prof. M.L. Fantini

25. Diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease using magnetic resonance imaging

F. Krismer

26. Use of ultrasound as a diagnostic tool in Parkinson’s disease

A. Sakalauskas

27. Use of single-photon emission computerized tomography (SPECT) as a diagnostic tool in Parkinson’s disease

T. Mutoh

28. Use of positron emission tomography (PET) as a diagnostic tool in Parkinson’s disease

M. Trost

Section 3: Pharmacological Treatments for Parkinson’s Disease

29. Dopamine Agonists and Parkinson’s disease – an overview

A.K. Dutta

30. Management with Levodopa in Parkinson’s disease

G. Cossu

31. Management with ripinirole in Parkinson’s disease

P.J. Cocker

32. Management with pramipexole in Parkinson’s disease

B. Jeon

33. Management with rotigotine in Parkinson’s disease

A. Antonini

34. Management with apomorphine in Parkinson’s disease

M. Auffret

35. Management with MAO-B Inhibitors in Parkinson’s disease

R.A. Hauser

36. Management with COMT inhibitors in Parkinson’s disease

G. Alves

37. Management with anticholinergics in Parkinson’s disease

J.-L. Montastruc

38. Management with amantadine in Parkinson’s disease

E. Del-Bel

39. Treatment with chelator in Parkinson’s diseaseM.T. Nunez40. Treatment with deep brain stimulation in Parkinson’s diseaseD. Maltete41. Olive leaf extract usage as an antioxidant and applications to Parkinson’s diseaseA.H. Moghaddam42. Treatment with Vitamin D for Parkinson’s diseaseM.A. Panaro43. Chemogenetics and applications for Parkinson’s diseaseM.A. Cenci44. Flavonoids and naringin usage in Parkinson’s diseaseU.J. Jung45. Stem cells and applications to Parkinson’s diseaseO. Lindvall46. Treatment with cannabis for Parkinson’s diseaseD. Bega47. Treating sleep problems in Parkinson’s diseaseA.W. Amara48. Perioperative treatments of Parkinsons diseaseC. Honorato-Cia49. Exercise and Parkinson’s diseaseK.A. Alkadhi50. Molecular aspects: CB2 receptors and neuroprotection in Parkinson’s diseaseProf. M.S