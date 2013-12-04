Diagnosing Wild Species Harvest
1st Edition
Resource Use and Conservation
Description
Diagnosing Wild Species Harvest bridges gaps of knowledge fragmented among scientific disciplines as it addresses this multifaceted phenomenon that is simultaneously global and local. The authors emphasize the interwoven nature of issues specific to the ecological, economic, and socio-cultural realms of wild species harvest.
The book presents the diagnosing wild species harvest procedure as a universal approach that integrates seven thematic perspectives to harvest systems: resource dynamics, costs and benefits, management, governance, knowledge, spatiality, and legacies. When analyzed, these themes help to build a holistic understanding of this globally important phenomenon. Scholars, professionals and students in various fields related to natural resources will find the book a valuable resource.
Wild species form important resources for people worldwide, and their harvest is a major driver of ecosystem change. Tropical forests regions, including Amazonia, are among those parts of the world where wild species are particularly important for people's livelihoods and larger economies. This book draws on tangible experiences from Amazonia, presented in lively narratives intermingling scientific information with stories of the people engaged in harvest and management of wild species. These stories are linked to relevant theory of wild species harvest and wider discussions on conservation, development, and the global quest of sustainability.
Key Features
- Includes research and report-style narratives describing a wide variety of concrete cases
- Addresses wild species harvest from a holistic perspective including ecological, economic and socio-cultural issues, not limiting the scope to a single type of resources
- Provides theoretical treatment of wild species harvest worldwide, with special emphasis in the most recent scientific understanding on the biodiversity of the Amazonian lowland region
- Presents an objective viewpoint, noting problems the harvest may cause as well as its potential to contribute both to biodiversity conservation and to local livelihoods and national economies
- Coherent, easily followed structure and abundant illustrations help the reader absorb central messages
Readership
Readership is wide due to the broad scope of the book. Scholars, professionals and practitioners in all fields related to wild resources management and governance, as well as students in various disciplines including biology, geography, development studies, agriculture, forestry, economics, political science, and anthropology will find the book a valuable resource. The Diagnosing Wild Species Harvest Procedure that is introduced in this book supports research and education in any area and about any wild species of interest. The book also provides valuable information for anyone concerned about the state of Amazonian ecosystems today and tomorrow.
Table of Contents
Author Biographies
Preface
Acknowledgements
Acronyms
Part I: Focus on Wild Species Harvest
Introduction
Preview to the Chapters of Part 1
Chapter 1. All over the Earth, since the Dawn of Time
Abstract
A Vital Resource Base
Fuelling Economies, Feeding People
Why Care?
Chapter 2. A Conceptual Primer to Wild Species Harvest
Abstract
Harvest, Wild, and Species
From Biological Diversity to Biodiversity – from Science to Politics
Ecosystems and their Services
Transactions Connecting Nature and Society
Sustainability – The Capacity to Endure in Time
Part II: Stories from the Forest Floor
Introduction
Preview to the Chapters of Part 2
Chapter 3. Millennia of Wild Species Harvest in Amazonia
Abstract
Genesis of the Amazon Basin
Early Human Occupation
The Conquest and the Colony
Dawn of Independence and National Integration
The Great Rubber Boom of Amazonia
Postrubber Wild Species Harvest
Smoke and New Winds Over Amazonia
Chapter 4. On a Winding Trail towards Sustainable Hunting
Abstract
The Munditi Call
A Man ahead of His Time
Blowguns, Dogs, and Shotguns
Emerging Environmental Awareness
Debate and Inquiry
Taking Action
Chapter 5. Fishing in and Fishing out the Amazon
Abstract
A Bounty in the River
The Costs and Benefits of Life on Board
Conflicts and Competition
Diversity of Species and Techniques
A Migratory Resource Under Increasing Pressure
Chapter 6. River Turtles – They Have Come Back
Abstract
A Thatched-Roof Biological Station
Watching and Learning
The Start of the Recovery
Spreading the Word of Success
Chapter 7. Palm Leaves, Sustainability, and Dignity
Abstract
Leaves for Good Roofs
Leaf Supply Running Out
From Free-for-All to Private Business
Concern for the Future
Palm Leaves for City Roofs
Promoting Sustainable Harvest
Chapter 8. Collect Locally, Eat Globally – The Journey of the Brazil Nut
Abstract
Rainforest Giant Left Alone
Joys and Fears of castañeros
From a Frontier to a Transit Zone
Indigenous Brazil Nuts from Peru
Extractive Economies across the Border
The Legacy of Rubber Tapper Activists
Chapter 9. Changing the Law of the Jungle: Forests and Forestry in Peru
Abstract
New Forest Policies: Same Old Habits?
Logging Team in the Woods
Putting Theory in Practice
Troubled Timber in the Black Markets
The Quest for Better Forestry
Chapter 10. Biodiversity and Business: An Experience with Medicinal Plants
Abstract
At the End of the Road
A Dreamer and Businessman
The Garden and the Forest
Unusual Use of a Laundry Room
Profitable Sustainability?
Chapter 11. Açaí: The Forest Farms of the Amazon Estuary
Abstract
The Ver-o-Peso Market
Açaí in the History of the Amazon Estuary
A Peri-Urban Forest Farm
Wild or Cultivated?
The Booming Açaí Economy
Chapter 12. Blank Maps and Desires about Biodiversity Wealth
Abstract
Roads into the Unknown
Biodiversity’s Promise
Does Improved Knowledge Make a Difference?
Part III: Seven Thematic Perspectives
Introduction
Preview to the Chapters of Part 3
Chapter 13. Resource Dynamics behind the Provision from Nature
Abstract
Transactions with Nature
Ecological Impacts on Different Levels
Modelling the Impacts of Wild Species Harvest
Using Harvest Models in Practice
Chapter 14. Costs and Benefits Weighted by Harvesters
Abstract
Resources Becoming Goods
Understanding Harvesters’ Decisions
Determining Labour Input
Supply and Demand of Wild Species
Multispecies Harvest
Discounting the Future
Chapter 15. Management of Resource Systems
Abstract
Not Only Taking Away
Refraining from Harvest
Enhancing Resource Stocks
Chapter 16. Governance Shaping Incentive Structures
Abstract
Regulating Transactions with Nature and Society
Policy Instruments: How to Turn Goals into Action
Four Types of Resources
Rights to Resources
Governance of Common-Pool Resources
Devising Efficient Incentive Structures
Chapter 17. Knowledge for Action and Interaction
Abstract
From Data to Wisdom
Operative Knowledge for Wild Species Harvest
Awareness of Impacts
Science and Uncertainty
Facilitating Learning at the Grassroots Level
Chapter 18. Spatiality in Nature and Society
Abstract
Patterns in Space
Natural Environmental Variability
Accessibility and Cost-Distance
Movements and Misfits
Discovering Environmental Patterns in Amazonia
Scaling Space and Time
Chapter 19. Legacies from the Past and for the Future
Abstract
The Moment of Harvest in the Flow of Time
The Inherited Provision from Nature
The Sociocultural Heritage of Harvest
Part IV: Diagnosis and Action
Introduction
Preview to the Chapters of Part 4
Chapter 20. Diagnosing Wild Species Harvest: The DWiSH Procedure
Abstract
Toward a Holistic View of Wild Species Harvest
Rationale of the DWiSH Procedure
What is the Dwish Procedure Made of?
Let’s DWISH: Application of the Procedure
Chapter 21. Whose Interest? Whose Action?
Abstract
Harvesters in the Spotlight
Interacting with Nature and Society
Stakeholder Networks, Commitment, and Trust
Worries and Disputes
From Awareness to Action
Chapter 22. Savage, Ravaged, or Managed?
Abstract
Fighting the Fates of Overharvest and Oblivion
The Biogeopolitics of Wild Species Harvest
Wild or not-so-Wild Nature
Photo Credits
References
Index
Colour Plates
Details
- No. of pages:
- 494
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2014
- Published:
- 4th December 2013
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123972040
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123977557
About the Author
Matti Salo
Matti Salo is a biologist and PhD in Environmental Science. His fields of interest include governance, management and policy issues related to natural resources, biodiversity and conservation - with a particular emphasis in forest policies. Salo is a long-term Amazonia enthusiast and a member of the University of Turku Amazon Research team (UTU-ART). He has spent time in the region annually since the late 1990s, with a particular commitment to Peruvian Amazonia, but also working and traveling extensively in parts of Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia and Ecuador. In addition to academic work, Salo has published books and other writings about Amazonia and biodiversity issues directed to the general public.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Turku, Department of Biology, Turku, Finland
Anders Sirén
Anders Sirén is a biologist and PhD in Rural Development Studies. From 2009 to 2013 he was a postdoc researcher at the University of Turku, and is currently a lecturer in geography at the University of Helsinki. Sirén has spent over ten years in Ecuadorian Amazonia, where he has conducted extensive field work for social and natural science research related to wild species harvest and land use change in indigenous communities, and also made shorter visits to Peruvian Amazonia. He loves fishing in the swift rivers of western Amazonia and dreams about saving Amazonian fisheries from the multiple threats of overfishing, habitat destruction, and pollution.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Turku, Department of Geography and Geology, Turku, Finland
Risto Kalliola
Risto Kalliola is a professor of geography at the University of Turku. He has made a long career on biogeographical, ecological and resource management studies in Amazonia and northern Europe. He is interested in the role of scientific understanding in the use of renewable natural resources and in land use planning. Kalliola is one of the founder members of the multi-disciplinary University of Turku Amazon Research team (UTU-ART) which has over three-decades long research history in Amazonia.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Turku, Department of Geography and Geology, Turku, Finland