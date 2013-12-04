Diagnosing Wild Species Harvest - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123972040, 9780123977557

Diagnosing Wild Species Harvest

1st Edition

Resource Use and Conservation

Authors: Matti Salo Anders Sirén Risto Kalliola
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123972040
eBook ISBN: 9780123977557
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 4th December 2013
Page Count: 494
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
41.50
29.05
29.05
29.05
33.20
29.05
29.05
33.20
59.95
41.97
41.97
41.97
47.96
41.97
41.97
47.96
64.50
45.15
45.15
45.15
51.60
45.15
45.15
51.60
45.95
32.16
32.16
32.16
36.76
32.16
32.16
36.76
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
45.95
32.16
32.16
32.16
36.76
32.16
32.16
36.76
36.99
25.89
25.89
25.89
29.59
25.89
25.89
29.59
58.95
41.27
41.27
41.27
47.16
41.27
41.27
47.16
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Diagnosing Wild Species Harvest bridges gaps of knowledge fragmented among scientific disciplines as it addresses this multifaceted phenomenon that is simultaneously global and local. The authors emphasize the interwoven nature of issues specific to the ecological, economic, and socio-cultural realms of wild species harvest.

The book presents the diagnosing wild species harvest procedure as a universal approach that integrates seven thematic perspectives to harvest systems: resource dynamics, costs and benefits, management, governance, knowledge, spatiality, and legacies. When analyzed, these themes help to build a holistic understanding of this globally important phenomenon. Scholars, professionals and students in various fields related to natural resources will find the book a valuable resource.

Wild species form important resources for people worldwide, and their harvest is a major driver of ecosystem change. Tropical forests regions, including Amazonia, are among those parts of the world where wild species are particularly important for people's livelihoods and larger economies. This book draws on tangible experiences from Amazonia, presented in lively narratives intermingling scientific information with stories of the people engaged in harvest and management of wild species. These stories are linked to relevant theory of wild species harvest and wider discussions on conservation, development, and the global quest of sustainability.

Key Features

  • Includes research and report-style narratives describing a wide variety of concrete cases
  • Addresses wild species harvest from a holistic perspective including ecological, economic and socio-cultural issues, not limiting the scope to a single type of resources
  • Provides theoretical treatment of wild species harvest worldwide, with special emphasis in the most recent scientific understanding on the biodiversity of the Amazonian lowland region
  • Presents an objective viewpoint, noting problems the harvest may cause as well as its potential to contribute both to biodiversity conservation and to local livelihoods and national economies
  • Coherent, easily followed structure and abundant illustrations help the reader absorb central messages

Readership

Readership is wide due to the broad scope of the book. Scholars, professionals and practitioners in all fields related to wild resources management and governance, as well as students in various disciplines including biology, geography, development studies, agriculture, forestry, economics, political science, and anthropology will find the book a valuable resource. The Diagnosing Wild Species Harvest Procedure that is introduced in this book supports research and education in any area and about any wild species of interest. The book also provides valuable information for anyone concerned about the state of Amazonian ecosystems today and tomorrow.

Table of Contents

Author Biographies

Preface

Acknowledgements

Acronyms

Part I: Focus on Wild Species Harvest

Introduction

Preview to the Chapters of Part 1

Chapter 1. All over the Earth, since the Dawn of Time

Abstract

A Vital Resource Base

Fuelling Economies, Feeding People

Why Care?

Chapter 2. A Conceptual Primer to Wild Species Harvest

Abstract

Harvest, Wild, and Species

From Biological Diversity to Biodiversity – from Science to Politics

Ecosystems and their Services

Transactions Connecting Nature and Society

Sustainability – The Capacity to Endure in Time

Part II: Stories from the Forest Floor

Introduction

Preview to the Chapters of Part 2

Chapter 3. Millennia of Wild Species Harvest in Amazonia

Abstract

Genesis of the Amazon Basin

Early Human Occupation

The Conquest and the Colony

Dawn of Independence and National Integration

The Great Rubber Boom of Amazonia

Postrubber Wild Species Harvest

Smoke and New Winds Over Amazonia

Chapter 4. On a Winding Trail towards Sustainable Hunting

Abstract

The Munditi Call

A Man ahead of His Time

Blowguns, Dogs, and Shotguns

Emerging Environmental Awareness

Debate and Inquiry

Taking Action

Chapter 5. Fishing in and Fishing out the Amazon

Abstract

A Bounty in the River

The Costs and Benefits of Life on Board

Conflicts and Competition

Diversity of Species and Techniques

A Migratory Resource Under Increasing Pressure

Chapter 6. River Turtles – They Have Come Back

Abstract

A Thatched-Roof Biological Station

Watching and Learning

The Start of the Recovery

Spreading the Word of Success

Chapter 7. Palm Leaves, Sustainability, and Dignity

Abstract

Leaves for Good Roofs

Leaf Supply Running Out

From Free-for-All to Private Business

Concern for the Future

Palm Leaves for City Roofs

Promoting Sustainable Harvest

Chapter 8. Collect Locally, Eat Globally – The Journey of the Brazil Nut

Abstract

Rainforest Giant Left Alone

Joys and Fears of castañeros

From a Frontier to a Transit Zone

Indigenous Brazil Nuts from Peru

Extractive Economies across the Border

The Legacy of Rubber Tapper Activists

Chapter 9. Changing the Law of the Jungle: Forests and Forestry in Peru

Abstract

New Forest Policies: Same Old Habits?

Logging Team in the Woods

Putting Theory in Practice

Troubled Timber in the Black Markets

The Quest for Better Forestry

Chapter 10. Biodiversity and Business: An Experience with Medicinal Plants

Abstract

At the End of the Road

A Dreamer and Businessman

The Garden and the Forest

Unusual Use of a Laundry Room

Profitable Sustainability?

Chapter 11. Açaí: The Forest Farms of the Amazon Estuary

Abstract

The Ver-o-Peso Market

Açaí in the History of the Amazon Estuary

A Peri-Urban Forest Farm

Wild or Cultivated?

The Booming Açaí Economy

Chapter 12. Blank Maps and Desires about Biodiversity Wealth

Abstract

Roads into the Unknown

Biodiversity’s Promise

Does Improved Knowledge Make a Difference?

Part III: Seven Thematic Perspectives

Introduction

Preview to the Chapters of Part 3

Chapter 13. Resource Dynamics behind the Provision from Nature

Abstract

Transactions with Nature

Ecological Impacts on Different Levels

Modelling the Impacts of Wild Species Harvest

Using Harvest Models in Practice

Chapter 14. Costs and Benefits Weighted by Harvesters

Abstract

Resources Becoming Goods

Understanding Harvesters’ Decisions

Determining Labour Input

Supply and Demand of Wild Species

Multispecies Harvest

Discounting the Future

Chapter 15. Management of Resource Systems

Abstract

Not Only Taking Away

Refraining from Harvest

Enhancing Resource Stocks

Chapter 16. Governance Shaping Incentive Structures

Abstract

Regulating Transactions with Nature and Society

Policy Instruments: How to Turn Goals into Action

Four Types of Resources

Rights to Resources

Governance of Common-Pool Resources

Devising Efficient Incentive Structures

Chapter 17. Knowledge for Action and Interaction

Abstract

From Data to Wisdom

Operative Knowledge for Wild Species Harvest

Awareness of Impacts

Science and Uncertainty

Facilitating Learning at the Grassroots Level

Chapter 18. Spatiality in Nature and Society

Abstract

Patterns in Space

Natural Environmental Variability

Accessibility and Cost-Distance

Movements and Misfits

Discovering Environmental Patterns in Amazonia

Scaling Space and Time

Chapter 19. Legacies from the Past and for the Future

Abstract

The Moment of Harvest in the Flow of Time

The Inherited Provision from Nature

The Sociocultural Heritage of Harvest

Part IV: Diagnosis and Action

Introduction

Preview to the Chapters of Part 4

Chapter 20. Diagnosing Wild Species Harvest: The DWiSH Procedure

Abstract

Toward a Holistic View of Wild Species Harvest

Rationale of the DWiSH Procedure

What is the Dwish Procedure Made of?

Let’s DWISH: Application of the Procedure

Chapter 21. Whose Interest? Whose Action?

Abstract

Harvesters in the Spotlight

Interacting with Nature and Society

Stakeholder Networks, Commitment, and Trust

Worries and Disputes

From Awareness to Action

Chapter 22. Savage, Ravaged, or Managed?

Abstract

Fighting the Fates of Overharvest and Oblivion

The Biogeopolitics of Wild Species Harvest

Wild or not-so-Wild Nature

Photo Credits

References

Index

Colour Plates

Details

No. of pages:
494
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123972040
eBook ISBN:
9780123977557

About the Author

Matti Salo

Matti Salo

Matti Salo is a biologist and PhD in Environmental Science. His fields of interest include governance, management and policy issues related to natural resources, biodiversity and conservation - with a particular emphasis in forest policies. Salo is a long-term Amazonia enthusiast and a member of the University of Turku Amazon Research team (UTU-ART). He has spent time in the region annually since the late 1990s, with a particular commitment to Peruvian Amazonia, but also working and traveling extensively in parts of Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia and Ecuador. In addition to academic work, Salo has published books and other writings about Amazonia and biodiversity issues directed to the general public.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Turku, Department of Biology, Turku, Finland

Anders Sirén

Anders Sirén

Anders Sirén is a biologist and PhD in Rural Development Studies. From 2009 to 2013 he was a postdoc researcher at the University of Turku, and is currently a lecturer in geography at the University of Helsinki. Sirén has spent over ten years in Ecuadorian Amazonia, where he has conducted extensive field work for social and natural science research related to wild species harvest and land use change in indigenous communities, and also made shorter visits to Peruvian Amazonia. He loves fishing in the swift rivers of western Amazonia and dreams about saving Amazonian fisheries from the multiple threats of overfishing, habitat destruction, and pollution.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Turku, Department of Geography and Geology, Turku, Finland

Risto Kalliola

Risto Kalliola

Risto Kalliola is a professor of geography at the University of Turku. He has made a long career on biogeographical, ecological and resource management studies in Amazonia and northern Europe. He is interested in the role of scientific understanding in the use of renewable natural resources and in land use planning. Kalliola is one of the founder members of the multi-disciplinary University of Turku Amazon Research team (UTU-ART) which has over three-decades long research history in Amazonia.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Turku, Department of Geography and Geology, Turku, Finland

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.