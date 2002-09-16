Diagnosing and Treating Computer-Related Vision Problems

With visual symptoms occurring in 50-90 percent of workers using computers, this practical guide details careful diagnosis and treatment of visual conditions that can cause visual syndromes. This book provides the knowledge, references, materials, and action plans designed to help practitioners diagnose and manage computer-related vision disorders. It addresses the visual and environmental factors that cause the visual problems experienced by computer users, offering practical suggestions for assessing the visual ergonomics of a patient's computer workstation and reducing the visual demands of a task.