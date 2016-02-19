Diagenesis in Sediments and Sedimentary Rocks, Volume 2, Volume 25B
1st Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1982
- Published:
- 1st January 1982
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080869384
Reviews
@qu:...a very useful contribution, and is especially timely because it incorporates the relatively new data obtained from deep-sea sample collections. It should be in the stacks of all institutional geologic libraries. @source: Sedimentary Geology
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
G. Larsen
G.V. Chilingarian
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Engineering, University of Southern California, Los Angeles, CA 90089-2531, USA
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.