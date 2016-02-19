COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
Diagenesis in Sediments and Sedimentary Rocks, Volume 2 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444420138, 9780080869384

Diagenesis in Sediments and Sedimentary Rocks, Volume 2, Volume 25B

1st Edition

Editors: G. Larsen G.V. Chilingarian
eBook ISBN: 9780080869384
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st January 1982
Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1982
Published:
1st January 1982
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080869384

@qu:...a very useful contribution, and is especially timely because it incorporates the relatively new data obtained from deep-sea sample collections. It should be in the stacks of all institutional geologic libraries. @source: Sedimentary Geology

About the Editors

G. Larsen

G.V. Chilingarian

Affiliations and Expertise

School of Engineering, University of Southern California, Los Angeles, CA 90089-2531, USA

