Diabetic Chronic Kidney Disease, An Issue of Medical Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455771165, 9781455772025

Diabetic Chronic Kidney Disease, An Issue of Medical Clinics, Volume 97-1

1st Edition

Authors: Mark Williams
eBook ISBN: 9781455772025
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455771165
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 11th January 2013
Description

This issue of Medical Clinics covers the important advances and current best practices surrounding the management of patients with diabetic chronic kidney disease. Guest edited by Mark Williams of the Joslin Diabetes Clinic, the topics covered will include proteonomics, diabetes and hypertension, obesity, genetic predispositions, pancreas transplantation, fibrotic therapies, and more.

About the Authors

Mark Williams Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Harvard

