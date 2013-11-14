Diabetes
1st Edition
Oxidative Stress and Dietary Antioxidants
Description
Diabetes: Oxidative Stress and Dietary Antioxidants bridges the trans-disciplinary divide among diabetologists, endocrinologists, and nutritionists in understanding and treating diabetes. The book covers, in a single volume, the science of oxidative stress in diabetes and the potentially therapeutic use of natural antioxidants in the diet or food matrix. The processes within the science of oxidative stress are described in concert with other processes such as apoptosis, cell signaling, receptor-mediated responses and more. This approach recognizes that diseases are usually multifactorial and that oxidative stress is a single component of this.
Pharmacological treatments for diabetes are commonly marked by unwanted side effects, leading to treatment efforts using naturally occurring substances. But a plant-based approach alone is not sufficient; understanding the processes inherent in the oxidative stress of diabetes is vital for clinical workers, dietitians, and nutritionists.
This translational work provides that understanding. The book begins by covering the basic biology of oxidative stress from molecular biology to imaging in relation to diabetes. There are chapters on neuropathy, nephropathy, atherosclerosis, cardiomyopathy, and retinopathy. The book then moves on to antioxidants in foods, including plants, components of the diet, and their relevance to diabetes.
Key Features
- Nutritionists will use the information related to mitochondrial oxidative stress in one disease and propose new diet-related strategies to prevent such conditions arising in another unrelated disease.
- Dietitians will prescribe new foods or diets containing antioxidants for conditions that are refractory by conventional pharmacological treatments.
- Dietitians, after learning about the basic biology of oxidative stress, will be able to suggest new treatments to their multidisciplinary teams.
- Nutritionists and dietitians will learn about cell signaling and will be able to suggest preventive or therapeutic strategies with antioxidant-rich foods to reduce damage done by diseases involving abnormal cell signaling.
Readership
Nutritionists, dieticians, diabetologists, endocrinologists, and researchers across these areas
Table of Contents
Preface
Contributors
Section I: Oxidative Stress and Diabetes
Chapter 1. Oxidative Stress and Diabetic Neuropathy
Abstract
Acknowledgments
List of Abbreviations
Introduction and Epidemiology
Natural History and Prognosis
Hyperglycemia as a Crucial Cause of Diabetic Neuropathy
Oxidative Stress and Diabetic Neuropathy
Oxidative Stress and Antioxidant Treatment in Diabetic Neuropathy
Therapeutic Potential of a New Antioxidant Protein Delivery in Diabetic Neuropathy
From Experimental Evidence of Neuropathy in Animals to the Treatment of Diabetic Neuropathy in Man
Conclusion
Summary Points
References
Chapter 2. Cerebral Ischemia in Diabetics and Oxidative Stress
Abstract
List of Abbreviations
Introduction – Diabetes and Cerebral Ischemia
Pathophysiological Roles of Free Radicals
Diabetes and Free Radicals
Cerebral Ischemia
Free Radical Production during Ischemia/Reperfusion
NOS Pathway
The Role of Iron
Mitochondrial Production of Free Radicals
Reperfusion
Free Radicals and Cerebral Ischemia-Induced Cell Death Pathways
Oxidative Stress in Diabetic Cerebral Ischemia
Conclusion
Summary Points
References
Chapter 3. Diabetic Cardiomyopathy and Oxidative Stress
Abstract
List of Abbreviations
Introduction
Diabetic Cardiomyopathy
Hallmarks of DM
Oxidative Stress
Hyperglycemia
Lipotoxicity
ROS and RNS in Diabetic Cardiomyopathy
Superoxide
Nitric Oxide and Peroxynitrite
Hydroxyl Radical
The Modulation of Cell Signaling Pathways
Conclusion
Summary Points
References
Chapter 4. Diabetic Retinopathy and Oxidative Stress
Abstract
List of Abbreviations
Histopathology of DR
Oxidative Stress Mechanisms
Oxidative Stress and DR
Summary Points
References
Chapter 5. Mitochondrial Oxidative Stress in Diabetes
Abstract
Acknowledgements
List of Abbreviations
Introduction
Oxidative Stress: ROS and Reactive Nitrogen Species (RNS)
Diabetes
Diabetes, Inflammation and Oxidative Stress
ROS Production and Diabetic Complications
Antioxidants and Diabetes
Dietary Antioxidants
Antioxidants, Mitochondria and Diabetes
Conclusions
Summary points
References
Chapter 6. Iron, Oxidative Stress and Diabetes
Abstract
List of Abbreviations
Introduction
Distribution of Iron in the Body
Iron Homeostasis
Oxidative Stress
Iron and Oxidative Stress
Oxidative Stress in Diabetes
Iron and Diabetes
Iron Overload States
Iron Deficiency
The Role of Iron in Diabetes without Overt Iron Overload
The Role of Iron in Complications of Diabetes
Conclusions
Summary Points
References
Section II: Antioxidants and Diabetes
Chapter 7. α-Tocopherol Supplementation, Lipid Profile, and Insulin Sensitivity in Diabetes Mellitus Type 2
Abstract
List of Abbreviations
Introduction
Vitamin E and Diabetes
A Possible Mechanism Underlying the Effects of α-Tocopherol in Diabetes Mellitus
α-Tocopherol Supplementation in Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus
Is Vitamin E Supplementation Recommended for Diabetic Complications?
Final Considerations
Summary Points
References
Chapter 8. Effect of Salvia miltiorrhiza on Antioxidant Enzymes in Diabetic Patients
Abstract
List of Abbreviations
Introduction
Combinations Containing S. miltiorrhiza
Active Components in S. miltiorrhiza
Summary Points
References
Chapter 9. Antioxidant Spices and Herbs Used in Diabetes
Abstract
List of Abbreviations
Introduction
Culinary Herbs
Spices
Conclusions
Summary Points
References
Chapter 10. Resveratrol and Oxidative Stress in Diabetes Mellitus
Abstract
List of Abbreviations
Introduction
The Role of Resveratrol in the Prevention of Diabetes Mellitus
The Role of Resveratrol in the Treatment of Diabetes Mellitus
Summary Points
References
Chapter 11. Vitamin D, Oxidative Stress and Diabetes: Is There A Link?
Abstract
List of Abbreviations
Introduction
Vitamin D
Factors Affecting Vitamin D Status
Oxidative Stress in Diabetes: Development and Complications
Vitamin D and Diabetes
Vitamin D as an Antioxidant
Antioxidant Effect of Vitamin D in Diabetes: Direct vs. Indirect Effect
Conclusion
Summary Points
References
Chapter 12. Glutamine and Antioxidant Potential in Diabetes
Abstract
List of Abbreviations
Introduction to Glutamine
Immunomodulatory Effects of GLN
GLN and Diabetes
GLN and Hyperglycemia-Induced Complications
Mechanisms of GLN in Attenuating Oxidative Stress
Proposed Molecular Mechanisms Other than Antioxidant Effects
Conclusions
Summary Points
References
Chapter 13. The Anti-Oxidative Component of Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) in the Brain in Diabetes
Abstract
List of Abbreviations
Introduction: Oxidative Stress in Diabetes
Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA)
DHA and Oxidative Stress
Neuroprotectin D1
DHA and Oxidative Stress in the Brain
References
Chapter 14. Diabetic Nephropathy and Tocotrienol
Abstract
List of Abbreviations
Introduction
Biological Markers Involved in the Pathophysiology of Diabetic Nephropathy
Tocotrienols
Experimental Study Stating the Use of Tocotrienol in Diabetic Nephropathy
Tocotrienol and Diabetic Nephropathy: Possible Mechanism of Action
Effect on glycemic Index and Renal Physiology
Prevention of Renal Oxidative Stress
Inhibitory Effect on Proinflammatory and Profibrotic Cytokines
Effect on NF-κB Signaling and Renal Apoptosis
Conclusion
References
Chapter 15. Polyphenols, Oxidative Stress, and Vascular Damage in Diabetes
Abstract
List of Abbreviations
Introduction
Oxidative Stress, Nitric Oxide, and Endothelial Dysfunction
Polyphenols and Antioxidant Mechanisms in Diabetes
Polyphenols and Vascular Regeneration in Diabetes
Conclusions and the Road Ahead
Summary Points
References
Chapter 16. Vitamin E and Vascular Protection in Diabetes
Abstract
Acknowledgments and Disclosure
List of Abbreviations
Introduction
Haptoglobin
Haptoglobin Gene and Protein Structure
Geographical Distribution
Hp Antioxidant Function
Different Hp Types Differ in Their Ability to Inhibit Hb Redox Activities
Hp and High-Density Lipoprotein (HDL)
Vitamin E
Epidemiological Studies of Vitamin E Supplementation for Hp 2–2 Diabetic Individuals
In Conclusion
Summary Points
References
Chapter 17. The Use of Ginkgo biloba Extract in Cardiovascular Protection in Patients with Diabetes
Abstract
List of Abbreviations
Introduction
Characteristics of Ginkgo biloba Extract
Effects of Ginkgo biloba Extract on Glucose Metabolism
Protective Effects of Ginkgo biloba Extracts on Cardiovascular Health
Conclusions
Summary Points
References
Chapter 18. The Protective Role of Taurine in Cardiac Oxidative Stress under Diabetic Conditions
Abstract
List of Abbreviations
Introduction
Diabetes-Induced Oxidative Stress
The Role of Mitochondria in ROS Production
Advanced Glycation End Products (AGE) Mediated ROS Production
The Role of NADPH Oxidase in ROS Production
The Role of CaMKII in ROS Production
The Role of Fatty Acids in ROS Production
The Role of the Polyol Pathway in ROS Production
The Role of Nrf2 in ROS Production
The Role of Xanthine Oxidase in ROS Production
The Role of Increased Hexosamine Flux in ROS Production
The Role of PKC Activation in ROS Production
The Role of Angiotensin II Activation in ROS Production
Endogenous Antioxidant Mechanisms
The Beneficial Role of Taurine
Mechanisms of the Anti-Hyperglycemic Action of Taurine
The Antioxidant Mechanism of Taurine against Cardiac Oxidative Stress under Diabetic Conditions
Summary Points
References
Chapter 19. Statins, Diabetic Oxidative Stress and Vascular Tissue
Abstract
List of Abbreviations
Introduction
Oxidative Stress and Diabetes
Statins: Discovery and Mechanisms
Impact of Statins on Oxidative Stress
Diabetic Macrovascular Disease: Clinical Evidence
Diabetic Microvascular Disease: Clinical Evidence
Summary and Future Directions
Summary Points
References
Chapter 20. Resveratrol and Cerebral Arterioles during Type 1 Diabetes
Abstract
List of Abbreviations
Introduction
Oxidative Stress and Impaired Cerebrovascular Function in T1D
Influence of Resveratrol on Vascular Function
Summary Points
References
Chapter 21. Herbal Chrysanthemi Flos, Oxidative Damage and Protection against Diabetic Complications
Abstract
List of Abbreviations
Diabetes
Chrysanthemi Flos
Effects of CF on Diabetes and Its Complications
Effect of CF on Other Biological Activities
Chemical Constituents of CF and Their Activities
Toxic Effects of CF
Conclusions
Summary Points
References
Chapter 22. Antioxidant Supplements and Diabetic Retinopathy
Abstract
List of Abbreviations
Introduction
In Vitro Studies
Animal Studies
Clinical Studies
Final Comments and Future Directions
Summary Points
References
Chapter 23. Lutein and Oxidative Stress-Mediated Retinal Neurodegeneration in Diabetes
Abstract
Acknowledgment
List of Abbreviations
Introduction
General Information about Lutein
Clinical Data for Lutein
Retinal Neurodegeneration in Diabetes
ROS Accumulation in the Diabetic Retina
General Influences of ROS in Pathogenesis
Lutein’s Suppressive Effects on ROS in the Retina
Lutein’s Neuroprotective Effects in the Diabetic Retina
Summary Points
References
Chapter 24. Epidemiologic Evidence on Antioxidant-related Micronutrients and Diabetic Retinopathy
Abstract
List of Abbreviations
Introduction
Association Between Antioxidant-related Micronutrients and Diabetic Retinopathy
Discussion
Conclusion
Summary Points
References
Chapter 25. Oxidative Stress and the Lung in Diabetes: The Use of Pomegranate Juice
Abstract
List of Abbreviations
Introduction
The Lung as a Target Organ in Diabetes
Polyphenols as Antioxidants
Pomegranate
Clinical Evidence Regarding Pomegranate
Antidiabetic Properties of Pomegranate
The Effect of Pomegranate on Diabetic Lung Injury
Summary Points
References
Chapter 26. Antioxidants, Oxidative Stress and Preeclampsia in Type 1 Diabetes
Abstract
List of Abbreviations
Introduction
Oxidative Stress and Antioxidant Status in Pregnancies Complicated by T1DM
Oxidative Stress and Antioxidant Status in PE
Antioxidant Supplementation and PE: Findings from Experimental Studies
Antioxidant Supplementation and PE: Findings from Clinical Trials
Summary Points
References
Index
Color Plates
Details
- No. of pages:
- 280
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2014
- Published:
- 14th November 2013
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124055223
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124058859
About the Editor
Victor Preedy
Victor R. Preedy BSc, PhD, DSc, FRSB, FRSPH, FRCPath, FRSC is a staff member of the Faculty of Life Sciences and Medicine within King's College London. He is also a member of the Division of Diabetes and Nutritional Sciences (research) and the Department of Nutrition and Dietetics (teaching). Professor Preedy is also Director of the Genomics Centre of King's College London. Professor Preedy graduated in 1974 with an Honours Degree in Biology and Physiology with Pharmacology. He gained his University of London PhD in 1981. In 1992, he received his Membership of the Royal College of Pathologists and in 1993 he gained his second doctorate (DSc), for his outstanding contribution to protein metabolism in health and disease. Professor Preedy was elected as a Fellow to the Institute of Biology in 1995 and to the Royal College of Pathologists in 2000. Since then he has been elected as a Fellow to the Royal Society for the Promotion of Health (2004) and The Royal Institute of Public Health (2004). In 2009, Professor Preedy became a Fellow of the Royal Society for Public Health and in 2012 a Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry. Professor Preedy has carried out research when attached to Imperial College London, The School of Pharmacy (now part of University College London) and the MRC Centre at Northwick Park Hospital. He has collaborated with research groups in Finland, Japan, Australia, USA and Germany. Prof Preedy is a leading expert on the science of health and has a long standing interest in neurological disease and tissue pathology. He has lectured nationally and internationally. To his credit, Professor Preedy has published over 600 articles, which includes peer-reviewed manuscripts based on original research, abstracts and symposium presentations, reviews and numerous books and volumes.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Nutritional Biochemistry, Department of Nutrition and Dietetics, Professor of Clinical Biochemistry, Department of Clinical Biochemistry; Director of the Genomics Centre, King’s College, London
Reviews
"Each volume in the Oxidative Stress and Dietary Antioxidants series focuses on the phenomena in a single organ, disease, or pathology. Diabetes takes the spotlight here, with discussions of such matters as mitochondrial oxidative stress in diabetes, antioxidant spices and herbs used in diabetes…The material is for dietitians and nutritionists, food scientists, health care workers, and researchers."--ProtoView.com, February 2014
"The book is written for both practitioners and scientists studying this topic… It is a useful reference for practitioners wanting to expand their available treatment options…This is a comprehensive review of the mechanisms leading to diabetic complications with a specific focus on oxidative stress as well as an important review of antioxidant therapies that have been studied in the diabetic population." Rating: 3 Stars--Doody.com, February 21, 2014