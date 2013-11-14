Preface

Contributors

Section I: Oxidative Stress and Diabetes

Chapter 1. Oxidative Stress and Diabetic Neuropathy

Abstract

Acknowledgments

List of Abbreviations

Introduction and Epidemiology

Natural History and Prognosis

Hyperglycemia as a Crucial Cause of Diabetic Neuropathy

Oxidative Stress and Diabetic Neuropathy

Oxidative Stress and Antioxidant Treatment in Diabetic Neuropathy

Therapeutic Potential of a New Antioxidant Protein Delivery in Diabetic Neuropathy

From Experimental Evidence of Neuropathy in Animals to the Treatment of Diabetic Neuropathy in Man

Conclusion

Summary Points

References

Chapter 2. Cerebral Ischemia in Diabetics and Oxidative Stress

Abstract

List of Abbreviations

Introduction – Diabetes and Cerebral Ischemia

Pathophysiological Roles of Free Radicals

Diabetes and Free Radicals

Cerebral Ischemia

Free Radical Production during Ischemia/Reperfusion

NOS Pathway

The Role of Iron

Mitochondrial Production of Free Radicals

Reperfusion

Free Radicals and Cerebral Ischemia-Induced Cell Death Pathways

Oxidative Stress in Diabetic Cerebral Ischemia

Conclusion

Summary Points

References

Chapter 3. Diabetic Cardiomyopathy and Oxidative Stress

Abstract

List of Abbreviations

Introduction

Diabetic Cardiomyopathy

Hallmarks of DM

Oxidative Stress

Hyperglycemia

Lipotoxicity

ROS and RNS in Diabetic Cardiomyopathy

Superoxide

Nitric Oxide and Peroxynitrite

Hydroxyl Radical

The Modulation of Cell Signaling Pathways

Conclusion

Summary Points

References

Chapter 4. Diabetic Retinopathy and Oxidative Stress

Abstract

List of Abbreviations

Histopathology of DR

Oxidative Stress Mechanisms

Oxidative Stress and DR

Summary Points

References

Chapter 5. Mitochondrial Oxidative Stress in Diabetes

Abstract

Acknowledgements

List of Abbreviations

Introduction

Oxidative Stress: ROS and Reactive Nitrogen Species (RNS)

Diabetes

Diabetes, Inflammation and Oxidative Stress

ROS Production and Diabetic Complications

Antioxidants and Diabetes

Dietary Antioxidants

Antioxidants, Mitochondria and Diabetes

Conclusions

Summary points

References

Chapter 6. Iron, Oxidative Stress and Diabetes

Abstract

List of Abbreviations

Introduction

Distribution of Iron in the Body

Iron Homeostasis

Oxidative Stress

Iron and Oxidative Stress

Oxidative Stress in Diabetes

Iron and Diabetes

Iron Overload States

Iron Deficiency

The Role of Iron in Diabetes without Overt Iron Overload

The Role of Iron in Complications of Diabetes

Conclusions

Summary Points

References

Section II: Antioxidants and Diabetes

Chapter 7. α-Tocopherol Supplementation, Lipid Profile, and Insulin Sensitivity in Diabetes Mellitus Type 2

Abstract

List of Abbreviations

Introduction

Vitamin E and Diabetes

A Possible Mechanism Underlying the Effects of α-Tocopherol in Diabetes Mellitus

α-Tocopherol Supplementation in Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus

Is Vitamin E Supplementation Recommended for Diabetic Complications?

Final Considerations

Summary Points

References

Chapter 8. Effect of Salvia miltiorrhiza on Antioxidant Enzymes in Diabetic Patients

Abstract

List of Abbreviations

Introduction

Combinations Containing S. miltiorrhiza

Active Components in S. miltiorrhiza

Summary Points

References

Chapter 9. Antioxidant Spices and Herbs Used in Diabetes

Abstract

List of Abbreviations

Introduction

Culinary Herbs

Spices

Conclusions

Summary Points

References

Chapter 10. Resveratrol and Oxidative Stress in Diabetes Mellitus

Abstract

List of Abbreviations

Introduction

The Role of Resveratrol in the Prevention of Diabetes Mellitus

The Role of Resveratrol in the Treatment of Diabetes Mellitus

Summary Points

References

Chapter 11. Vitamin D, Oxidative Stress and Diabetes: Is There A Link?

Abstract

List of Abbreviations

Introduction

Vitamin D

Factors Affecting Vitamin D Status

Oxidative Stress in Diabetes: Development and Complications

Vitamin D and Diabetes

Vitamin D as an Antioxidant

Antioxidant Effect of Vitamin D in Diabetes: Direct vs. Indirect Effect

Conclusion

Summary Points

References

Chapter 12. Glutamine and Antioxidant Potential in Diabetes

Abstract

List of Abbreviations

Introduction to Glutamine

Immunomodulatory Effects of GLN

GLN and Diabetes

GLN and Hyperglycemia-Induced Complications

Mechanisms of GLN in Attenuating Oxidative Stress

Proposed Molecular Mechanisms Other than Antioxidant Effects

Conclusions

Summary Points

References

Chapter 13. The Anti-Oxidative Component of Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) in the Brain in Diabetes

Abstract

List of Abbreviations

Introduction: Oxidative Stress in Diabetes

Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA)

DHA and Oxidative Stress

Neuroprotectin D1

DHA and Oxidative Stress in the Brain

References

Chapter 14. Diabetic Nephropathy and Tocotrienol

Abstract

List of Abbreviations

Introduction

Biological Markers Involved in the Pathophysiology of Diabetic Nephropathy

Tocotrienols

Experimental Study Stating the Use of Tocotrienol in Diabetic Nephropathy

Tocotrienol and Diabetic Nephropathy: Possible Mechanism of Action

Effect on glycemic Index and Renal Physiology

Prevention of Renal Oxidative Stress

Inhibitory Effect on Proinflammatory and Profibrotic Cytokines

Effect on NF-κB Signaling and Renal Apoptosis

Conclusion

References

Chapter 15. Polyphenols, Oxidative Stress, and Vascular Damage in Diabetes

Abstract

List of Abbreviations

Introduction

Oxidative Stress, Nitric Oxide, and Endothelial Dysfunction

Polyphenols and Antioxidant Mechanisms in Diabetes

Polyphenols and Vascular Regeneration in Diabetes

Conclusions and the Road Ahead

Summary Points

References

Chapter 16. Vitamin E and Vascular Protection in Diabetes

Abstract

Acknowledgments and Disclosure

List of Abbreviations

Introduction

Haptoglobin

Haptoglobin Gene and Protein Structure

Geographical Distribution

Hp Antioxidant Function

Different Hp Types Differ in Their Ability to Inhibit Hb Redox Activities

Hp and High-Density Lipoprotein (HDL)

Vitamin E

Epidemiological Studies of Vitamin E Supplementation for Hp 2–2 Diabetic Individuals

In Conclusion

Summary Points

References

Chapter 17. The Use of Ginkgo biloba Extract in Cardiovascular Protection in Patients with Diabetes

Abstract

List of Abbreviations

Introduction

Characteristics of Ginkgo biloba Extract

Effects of Ginkgo biloba Extract on Glucose Metabolism

Protective Effects of Ginkgo biloba Extracts on Cardiovascular Health

Conclusions

Summary Points

References

Chapter 18. The Protective Role of Taurine in Cardiac Oxidative Stress under Diabetic Conditions

Abstract

List of Abbreviations

Introduction

Diabetes-Induced Oxidative Stress

The Role of Mitochondria in ROS Production

Advanced Glycation End Products (AGE) Mediated ROS Production

The Role of NADPH Oxidase in ROS Production

The Role of CaMKII in ROS Production

The Role of Fatty Acids in ROS Production

The Role of the Polyol Pathway in ROS Production

The Role of Nrf2 in ROS Production

The Role of Xanthine Oxidase in ROS Production

The Role of Increased Hexosamine Flux in ROS Production

The Role of PKC Activation in ROS Production

The Role of Angiotensin II Activation in ROS Production

Endogenous Antioxidant Mechanisms

The Beneficial Role of Taurine

Mechanisms of the Anti-Hyperglycemic Action of Taurine

The Antioxidant Mechanism of Taurine against Cardiac Oxidative Stress under Diabetic Conditions

Summary Points

References

Chapter 19. Statins, Diabetic Oxidative Stress and Vascular Tissue

Abstract

List of Abbreviations

Introduction

Oxidative Stress and Diabetes

Statins: Discovery and Mechanisms

Impact of Statins on Oxidative Stress

Diabetic Macrovascular Disease: Clinical Evidence

Diabetic Microvascular Disease: Clinical Evidence

Summary and Future Directions

Summary Points

References

Chapter 20. Resveratrol and Cerebral Arterioles during Type 1 Diabetes

Abstract

List of Abbreviations

Introduction

Oxidative Stress and Impaired Cerebrovascular Function in T1D

Influence of Resveratrol on Vascular Function

Summary Points

References

Chapter 21. Herbal Chrysanthemi Flos, Oxidative Damage and Protection against Diabetic Complications

Abstract

List of Abbreviations

Diabetes

Chrysanthemi Flos

Effects of CF on Diabetes and Its Complications

Effect of CF on Other Biological Activities

Chemical Constituents of CF and Their Activities

Toxic Effects of CF

Conclusions

Summary Points

References

Chapter 22. Antioxidant Supplements and Diabetic Retinopathy

Abstract

List of Abbreviations

Introduction

In Vitro Studies

Animal Studies

Clinical Studies

Final Comments and Future Directions

Summary Points

References

Chapter 23. Lutein and Oxidative Stress-Mediated Retinal Neurodegeneration in Diabetes

Abstract

Acknowledgment

List of Abbreviations

Introduction

General Information about Lutein

Clinical Data for Lutein

Retinal Neurodegeneration in Diabetes

ROS Accumulation in the Diabetic Retina

General Influences of ROS in Pathogenesis

Lutein’s Suppressive Effects on ROS in the Retina

Lutein’s Neuroprotective Effects in the Diabetic Retina

Summary Points

References

Chapter 24. Epidemiologic Evidence on Antioxidant-related Micronutrients and Diabetic Retinopathy

Abstract

List of Abbreviations

Introduction

Association Between Antioxidant-related Micronutrients and Diabetic Retinopathy

Discussion

Conclusion

Summary Points

References

Chapter 25. Oxidative Stress and the Lung in Diabetes: The Use of Pomegranate Juice

Abstract

List of Abbreviations

Introduction

The Lung as a Target Organ in Diabetes

Polyphenols as Antioxidants

Pomegranate

Clinical Evidence Regarding Pomegranate

Antidiabetic Properties of Pomegranate

The Effect of Pomegranate on Diabetic Lung Injury

Summary Points

References

Chapter 26. Antioxidants, Oxidative Stress and Preeclampsia in Type 1 Diabetes

Abstract

List of Abbreviations

Introduction

Oxidative Stress and Antioxidant Status in Pregnancies Complicated by T1DM

Oxidative Stress and Antioxidant Status in PE

Antioxidant Supplementation and PE: Findings from Experimental Studies

Antioxidant Supplementation and PE: Findings from Clinical Trials

Summary Points

References

Index

Color Plates