Diabetes - 1st Edition

Diabetes

1st Edition

A Handbook for the Primary Healthcare Team

Editors: Joan McDowell Florence Brown David Matthews
eBook ISBN: 9780702032837
eBook ISBN: 9780702063831
Paperback ISBN: 9780443101038
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 25th May 2007
Page Count: 320
Description

This title is directed primarily towards health care professionals outside of the United States. As one of the three major diseases in the Western world, and one that is on the increase, care of people with diabetes is crucial to the entire healthcare team. This book provides a comprehensive text on the management of the person with diabetes in the community and will be invaluable to dietitians, podiatrists and GPs and especially to practice nurses, district nurses and health visitors. It has been written from a community perspective by a multiprofessional team and advocates principles of care based on the latest research. It focuses on the role of the professional in assisting in self-care of the individual with diabetes. It also includes caring for the person in long-term care settings, for example, nursing homes.

Key Features

  • The comprehensive text establishes ‘why' as well as ‘what' you need to know
  • The focus on community ensures its relevance
  • Case study scenarios provide practical content, centred on people with diabetes
  • Issues relating to ethnic minorities are incorporated throughout
  • The evidence base ensures the latest research is incorporated and relates it to clinical practice
  • Useful references and websites encourage wider reading

Table of Contents

  1. What is diabetes?

    2. Diagnosis and screening for diabetes

    3. Psychological care

    4. The person with type 2 diabetes

    5. The person with type 1 diabetes

    6. Food for life

    7. Monitoring diabetes

    8. Cardiovascular risk reduction

    9. Microvascular disease

    10. Foot care

    11. Education for life

    12. Improving care

    Index

Details

No. of pages:
320
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 2007
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
eBook ISBN:
9780702032837
eBook ISBN:
9780702063831
Paperback ISBN:
9780443101038

About the Editor

Joan McDowell

Affiliations and Expertise

Head of Division of Nursing and Midwifery, University of Glasgow, Glasgow, UK

Florence Brown

Affiliations and Expertise

Diabetes Nurse Specialist, North Glasgow University NHS Trust, Gartnavel General Hospital, Glasgow, UK

David Matthews

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant Physician, Monklands Hospital, Airdrie, UK

