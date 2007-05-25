Diabetes
1st Edition
A Handbook for the Primary Healthcare Team
Description
This title is directed primarily towards health care professionals outside of the United States. As one of the three major diseases in the Western world, and one that is on the increase, care of people with diabetes is crucial to the entire healthcare team. This book provides a comprehensive text on the management of the person with diabetes in the community and will be invaluable to dietitians, podiatrists and GPs and especially to practice nurses, district nurses and health visitors. It has been written from a community perspective by a multiprofessional team and advocates principles of care based on the latest research. It focuses on the role of the professional in assisting in self-care of the individual with diabetes. It also includes caring for the person in long-term care settings, for example, nursing homes.
Key Features
- The comprehensive text establishes ‘why' as well as ‘what' you need to know
- The focus on community ensures its relevance
- Case study scenarios provide practical content, centred on people with diabetes
- Issues relating to ethnic minorities are incorporated throughout
- The evidence base ensures the latest research is incorporated and relates it to clinical practice
- Useful references and websites encourage wider reading
Table of Contents
- What is diabetes?
2. Diagnosis and screening for diabetes
3. Psychological care
4. The person with type 2 diabetes
5. The person with type 1 diabetes
6. Food for life
7. Monitoring diabetes
8. Cardiovascular risk reduction
9. Microvascular disease
10. Foot care
11. Education for life
12. Improving care
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 320
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2007
- Published:
- 25th May 2007
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702032837
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702063831
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780443101038
About the Editor
Joan McDowell
Affiliations and Expertise
Head of Division of Nursing and Midwifery, University of Glasgow, Glasgow, UK
Florence Brown
Affiliations and Expertise
Diabetes Nurse Specialist, North Glasgow University NHS Trust, Gartnavel General Hospital, Glasgow, UK
David Matthews
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Physician, Monklands Hospital, Airdrie, UK